Exploring the luxurious life of Dhanush and his net worth in 2023

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. While he predominantly works in Tamil movies, his performances in films like Raanjhanaa (2013) and The Gray Man (2022) managed to make the Indian, as well as the global audience, take note of his charisma. With four National Film Awards to his credit, Dhanush is one of the biggest Tamil stars who enjoys a whopping net worth.

Born into a film family, Dhanush often found himself on movie sets. While he always wished to become a chef, it was his brother, Selvaraghavan, who pressured him to become an actor. His love for cinema grew gradually, and he even adopted his screen name “Dhanush” after being motivated by the fictitious undercover operation from Kuruthipunal (1995). Dhanush made his debut in 2002 with his father, Kasthuri Raja’s directorial titled Thulluvadho Ilamai. The film was a sleeper hit and made everyone take note of the debutante. The actor then played a key role in Selvaraghavan’s first directorial venture titled Kaadhal Kondein in 2003 which changed things for the duo drastically. This film was a turning point for Dhanush, eventually making him a bankable name in the Tamil industry with a growing net worth.

His films like Polladhavan (2007), Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), Aadukalam (2010), Maryan (2013), Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014), Anegan (2015), Maari (2015), Kodi (2016), Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), Maari 2 (2018), Vadachennai (2018), Asuran (2019), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), and Vaathi (2023) brought great recognition to Dhanush, ultimately affecting his net worth as well. Today as he marks his 40th birthday, let’s take a look at his luxurious life and his most expensive assets.

Everything that contributes to the net worth of Tamil superstar Dhanush

Dhanush is not just an actor, but he also is a producer, director, lyricist and playback singer. His production company — Wunderbar Films (co-owned by Dhanush and his former wife, Aishwarya) has backed many successful films like Shamitabh (2015), Maari (2015), Tharangam (2017), Kaala (2018), and more. Over the last few years, the net worth of Dhanush has increased rapidly year after year. He has also been listed on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times.

Dhanush’s net worth in 2023

Dhanush has a net worth of around USD 19 million approx. (INR 160 crore). According to the data published by Forbes, the Maari actor’s annual earnings for the year 2019 were USD 3 million approx. (INR 31.75 crore). The actor charges USD 1.8 million approx. (INR 15 crore) for a movie role. His monthly income sums up to USD 121,940 (INR 1 crore) while his annual income sums up to USD 1.4 million approx. (INR 12 crore).

Income from brand endorsements and production house

Dhanush is one of the few actors who does not endorse a lot of brands. So his income from brand endorsements is considerably very less. He, however, charges USD 365,817 (INR 3 crore) from one brand. His production house has backed 19 films so far, and Dhanush received a huge amount of profits from these films.

Properties owned by the Raanjhanaa actor

Dhanush owns a luxurious house in Poes Garden, Chennai. The actor had to spend USD 18 million approx. (INR 150 crore) for this property. The area is considered to be quite posh and many other celebrities reside in this area as well. He also owns a swanky bungalow in another posh area called Alwarpet. Dhanush’s house has quite a few expensive amenities and a lot of space. The house has an extravagant living room, huge balconies and a terrace garden. The actor churned out USD 2 million approx. (INR 18 crore) for this house. The South superstar has also invested in many real estate properties all over the country.

Fleet of cars owned by the Vaathi actor

Having such an incredible net worth means that Dhanush loves to spend his money on things he likes. He owns many luxurious cars including a Jaguar XE worth USD 54,872 (45 lakh), a Ford Mustang that cost him USD 91,454 (INR 75 lakh) and an Audi A8 that cost him around USD 201,199 (INR 1.65 crore). The Atrangi Re actor also owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth USD 414,592 (INR 3.40 crore) and a Rolls Royce Ghost worth USD 853,573 (INR 7 crore). A Range Rover Sport HSE’ worth USD 1,82,908 (INR 1.50 crore) and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350 worth USD 173,153 (INR 1.42 crore) are also parked in his garage.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Dhanush/Instagram