Here are all of the movies and TV shows Taylor Swift has acted in

In the dazzling world of entertainment, few stars possess the unparalleled ability to transcend genres and mediums with the effortless grace that Taylor Swift has. Renowned for her chart-topping albums and sold-out shows, she adds another layer to her talents with a captivating presence on the silver screen. While her songwriting often draws from her tumultuous love life, Swift recently embarked on a new endeavour, teaming up with esteemed British screenwriter Alice Birch of Succession fame, to create a meta-feminist TV show based on her experiences with past relationships. In light of this development, we examine Taylor Swift’s noteworthy appearances in movies and TV shows.

As her ongoing Eras Tour continues to captivate hearts, with six Singapore shows slated for March 2024, we take a closer look at Swift’s multiple talents. Earlier this year, her song “Carolina” from the murder mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing earned her a spot on the 2023 best original song shortlist. It didn’t make the cut for an Oscar nomination, but Swift still had plenty to celebrate about, as she was later invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — a coveted accolade shared by global artists and executives.

Her forays into acting have brought astonishing depths to her repertoire, displaying her talent beyond her musical skills. With whispers of upcoming projects and roles, the world awaits the next chapter of Swift’s cinematic voyage. Just as she enchanted the music business with her cathartic lyrics and soulful melodies, Taylor Swift is now steadily cementing her position in the realm of movies and TV shows — and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

All of the times Taylor Swift has appeared in movies and TV shows

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Taylor Swift’s appearance in Hannah Montana: The Movie was a delightful surprise for fans of both her and the Disney Channel hit. She plays a small-town singer who serenades the audience with a touching melody during a benefit in Miley Stewart’s (played by Miley Cyrus) hometown, Crowley Corners. Despite her brief scene, this introduction to a young Swift left a lasting impression on many teenagers and preteens. The song she performs, “Crazier,” remains a beloved favourite among fans and could have seamlessly fit into her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The song’s whimsical country charm perfectly intertwined with the budding romances between characters, creating an endearing backdrop for pivotal connections. However, many people don’t know that Swift co-wrote the closing track of the movie, “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” alongside Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson.

CSI (2009)

In 2009, Taylor Swift ventured into one of her first acting roles with a guest appearance in the renowned TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Her debut took place in the Season 9 episode titled “Turn, Turn, Turn”. In the episode, Swift embodied the character Haley Jones, a rebellious and troubled teenager.

The plot of the episode revolves around a murder investigation in a luxurious Las Vegas resort. Swift’s character, Haley, is a key suspect owing to her ties to the victim. Departing from her ‘America’s sweetheart’ image, Swift dons dark eye makeup and a lip piercing, portraying a ne’er-do-well teen whose life takes a tragic turn in a motel parking lot. While Swift’s acting might not have been flawless, her portrayal of Haley Jones emanated depth and authenticity. She captured the essence of a disturbed young woman entangled in a maze of complicated circumstances. Additionally, She contributed her song “You’re Not Sorry” from her album Fearless to the show, giving another layer to her participation.

Valentine’s Day (2010)



In the 2010 romantic comedy movie Valentine’s Day, Taylor Swift embraced a supporting role within the star-studded ensemble cast. Garry Marshall directed the film, which beautifully linked numerous love stories against the backdrop of Valentine’s Day. Swift played Felicia, a high school student who is in a relationship with Willy (Taylor Lautner). Their plot radiated innocence and humour, perfectly capturing the essence of young love. The on-screen connection between the characters paralleled the real-life relationship that was growing at the time between Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner. Fans who were privy to the two Taylors’ off-screen romance were fascinated, strengthening Felicia and Willy’s appeal. Nevertheless, Swift’s song “Today Was a Fairytale” was a great addition to the film’s soundtrack.

The Lorax (2012)

Technically, this is not an on-screen appearance but in the 2012 animated film Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Taylor Swift voiced the character Audrey. Audrey is a red-headed spirited young woman, who captivates the protagonist Ted (voiced by Zac Efron). Ted embarks on a quest to find a real living tree for Audrey, who longs to experience nature’s beauty.

Swift’s voice captures Audrey’s girlish appeal with the cheery and upbeat nature she had at that time. Swift tailors her speaking tone to embody Audrey’s adorable childish naiveté, although her distinctive voice remains recognisable.

New Girl (2013)

Taylor Swift’s cameo in the Season 2 finale of popular TV show New Girl, titled “Elaine’s Big Day,” was a hit among Swifties. Swift, who played the eccentric and socially awkward character Elaine, was among Cece (Hannah Simone) and Shivrang’s (Satya Bhabha) wedding party. Elaine’s unrequited love for the groom gave a humorous spin to the episode. And her delivery heightened the comedy in her interactions with the main cast. Swift’s 2010 song “Speak Now” presented a similar scenario of interrupting a wedding, and her appearance on New Girl brought this narrative to life in a fun way.

The Giver (2014)

Swift played a minor but significant role in the film adaptation of Lois Lowry’s dystopian novel The Giver, which was adapted into a film in 2014. She plays Rosemary, the Giver’s (Jeff Bridges) daughter, who is so overwhelmed by the memories imparted to her. And she wants to be released from the training and later kills herself. Rosemary’s trials and eventual fate are crucial to the plot since her experiences contain the key to comprehending the world’s past and the value of preserving memories and emotions. In her limited screen time, she delivered a moving performance and left an impression. For a non-actor, it was a difficult part to play. The Giver marked Taylor Swift’s journey into more serious acting territory and demonstrated her flexibility beyond music.

Cats (2019)

The 2019 film adaptation of Cats received widespread criticism for a variety of reasons. But it did give a modern spin to the legendary Broadway musical. Taylor played Bombalurina, a bold and flirtatious member of the Jellicle tribe. In this adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famed theatrical show about anthropomorphic cats competing for a fresh start. Swift’s love of cats is well-established, with the singer famously declaring that “you can’t spell cats without TS”. She also owns three little felines of her own. She even went to “Cat School” to improve her portrayal of Bombalurina. Her co-stars in the movie were Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Idris Elba.

Swift’s involvement went beyond acting; she also performed the film’s original song “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Additionally, she received a Golden Globe nomination for the song.

All Too Well: The Short Film (2021)

Taylor Swift granted her fans’ wishes after years of anticipation by releasing the extended 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from her album Red (Taylor’s Version). Instead of a traditional music video, she chose a more ambitious project—a short film. Notably, this was her directorial debut, revealing yet another aspect of her artistic brilliance. True to her reputation as a master storyteller, Swift adeptly helmed the short film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. Swift herself only makes an appearance at the end of the film, symbolically taking over from Sink, who portrayed her younger self. Swift’s direction captures the emotional spirit of the song perfectly, with Sink and O’Brien delivering gripping performances under her direction.

Amsterdam (2022)

Taylor Swift made a memorable cameo in the 2022 murder thriller movie Amsterdam as Elizabeth Meekins, the senator’s daughter whose death sets off a chain of events. In her limited screen time, she managed to add to the film’s interest with her performance, while radiating grace and beauty in 1930s attire. And her character’s unexpected meeting with a car in the opening scene sets the tone for the film’s blend of mystery and humour. However, Swift’s performance in Amsterdam demonstrates her ability to attract people even in a brief yet dramatic cameo.

