From INR 500 to INR 474 crore: How Thalapathy Vijay built his net worth

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar was born into a family associated with films, so naturally the knack for acting was instilled in him right from his childhood. People continued to return to cinemas to watch him on the big screen and fondly started calling him Thalapathy Vijay. Today, the South Indian actor is one of the most sought-after stars in the movie industry. Thanks to the bridging gaps between Hindi and South Cinema, everyone has had the opportunity to see Thalapathy Vijay in different movies, and his exceptional craft has proved why he is the highest-paid Indian actor in India with a whopping net worth.

The actor entered the movie industry at a fairly young age. He started his film career as a child actor when he worked in his father, S.A. Chandrasekhar’s directorial titled Vetri (1984). He continued to perform as a child artist for a couple of years, after which he asked his father to launch him. At the age of 18, Vijay Thalapthy bagged his first lead role in his father’s movie, Naalaiya Theerpu (1992). His first breakthrough was in 1996 when he starred in the romance film, Poove Unakkaga. Thalapathy Vijay was already adding zeroes to his net worth by now.

Things got even better for Thalapathy Vijay with the release of movies like Thirumalai (2003), Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Sivakasi (2005), Pokkiri (2007), Sura (2010), Thalaivaa (2013) and the multi-starrer Jilla (2014). His other high-grossing films include titles like Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), Sarkar (2018), Bigil (2019), Master (2021), and Beast (2022). These films helped Thalapathy Vijay become a bankable name in the industry and also contributed to his massive net worth.

The Tamil superstar is now all set for Leo, which has hit the theatres today. Early box office predictions suggest that the film will be minting a lot of money on Day 1 of the release, which means that Thalapathy Vijay’s net worth is only slated to increase. Let’s take a look at how much earnings has the Bigil actor accumulated so far.

Thalapathy Vijay net worth: Looking at one of the highest-paid actors in town

For his first film, Vetri, the South Indian actor received a movie fee of USD 6 (INR 500). Today, Thalapathy Vijay charges a whopping sum for a movie. The actor has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list on seven occasions and his significant global following also makes him one of the most wealthy actors in India.

A look at the net worth of Thalapathy Vijay

The Thuppakki actor has an estimated net worth of USD 57 million (INR 474 crore approx.). His annual income is estimated to be USD 5.4 million approx. (INR 45 crore) and his monthly income is estimated to be USD 360,146 (INR 3 crore). The actor generally charges USD 18 million approx. (INR 150 crore) for a film. However, he took approximately USD 24 million (INR 200 crore) for Leo. His fee for brand endorsements is estimated to be USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore).

The actor’s splendid seaside bungalow

The South star resides in a lavish seaside bungalow, located at Casuarina Drive street in Chennai’s Neelankarai neighborhood. Rumours suggest that Vijay’s house is inspired by Tom Cruise’s beach house and is worth approx. USD 9.6 million. (INR 80 crore). The actor also owns properties in Tiruvallur, Thiruporur, Thirumazhisai, and Vandalur worth around USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crore) altogether.

The Mersal actor’s impressive car collection

Vijay Thalapathy has several luxurious cars parked in his garage including a Rolls Royce Ghost worth USD 720,311 (INR 6 crore), an Audi A8 worth USD 156,067 (INR 1.30 crore), a BMW series 5 worth USD 90,038 (INR 75 lakh), a BMW X6 worth USD 108,046 (INR 90 lakh), a BMW 7-Series worth USD 240,103 (INR 2 crore), a Ford Mustang USD 90,038 (INR 75 lakh), and a Mini Cooper worth USD 42,018 (INR 35 lakh).

Other expensive assets owned by Thalaivaa actor

The actor’s most prized possession is his luxury wristwatch. The actor owns a Patek Philippe watch which is worth USD 108,046 (INR 90 lakh approx.).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the highest-paid actor?

Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor.

– What is the salary of Vijay in 2023?

Vijay Thalapathy charged USD (INR 200 crore) for Leo.

– What is Vijay’s car collection?

Vijay Thalapathy has many amazing cars parked in his garage including a Rolls Royce Ghost, an Audi A8, a BMW series 5, a BMW X6, a BMW 7-Series, a Ford Mustang, and a Mini Cooper.

– Is actor Vijay rich?

Yes, Vijay is one of the richest South Indian stars.

– Who is the richest Tamil actor?

Thalapathy Vijay is the richest Tamil actor.

All Images: Thalapathy Vijay/Instagram