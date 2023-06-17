A complete timeline of dating rumours surrounding BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V

Jennie and V’s alleged relationship is the BTS X BLACKPINK crossover we didn’t know we needed! The K-pop icons have been in the eye of shutterbugs ever since speculations of their affair surfaced on the internet. Whether it’s V ‘accidentally’ following the BLACKPINK member on Instagram or the duo going for a romantic stroll in the city of love, Paris, eagle-eyed netizens have been closely following their rumoured romance. While the heated debate of whether they’re dating or not doesn’t seem to cease, we’re definitely shipping these two!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V’s relationship speculations first surfaced in 2021, with fans initially laughing it off as a mistake. However, with constant sightings of these two stars together, things started looking more real. If you’re keen to know what’s brewing between Jennie and V, here is a complete timeline of their dating rumours. Keep reading!

History of BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V’s dating rumours

December 2021: An ‘accident’ on Instagram

While it’s not uncommon for celebrities to follow each other on social media, our beloved K-pop idols still made headlines for this exchange. For the unversed, BTS’ V followed and instantly unfollowed Jennie on Instagram back in December 2021. When their ‘rumoured’ relationship sparked attention, V took to the Korean fan community platform WeVerse and dismissed all claims.

As per Allkpop, he mentioned, “Is there a way to get rid of the ‘recommended’ friends list here on this Insta thing?…. It’s a scary app.” Eventually, fans also deemed the reports inconsequential!

May 2022: Jeju Island hopping

BTS’ V decided to travel to Jeju Island, his band member Jungkook’s favourite travel destination. However, he may have brought the BLACKPINK songstress alongside.

Proof? A picture of BTS’ V driving around Jeju Island with someone who closely resembled Jennie surfaced online. While the alleged photo left the majority of fans certain about their relationship, others were sceptical considering Jennie’s rumoured relationship with Big Bang’s G-Dragon at that time. Others stuck to the fact that the pictures were photoshopped! Jennie and G-Dragon were rumoured to be in a year-long relationship before the Big Bang member unfollowed her.

Further, AllKPop reported that an employee from the Korean airline T’way Air saw Jennie and V on a flight to Jeju Island. Taking to the ‘Blind’ app, the employee mentioned that the duo used business class seats while travelling. She also mentioned since the two were travelling out in the open together, the employees thought their relationship was public.

It was only later in May 2022 that Jennie’s agency, YG Entertainment commented on the matter. As per Soompi, they briefly mentioned, “We have nothing to say (regarding this matter),” and added, “We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

August 2022: Another set of ‘alleged’ photos leaked

After a few months of calm, things further flared up for Jennie and V after new photos of them were released back-to-back on the internet. While there’s no confirmation whether the photos were authentic or doctored, they definitely shocked the stars’ entire fandom.

this pic of taehyung (V) an jennie…why did he look so uninterested??? id be fuming like “PUT UR PHONE DOWN AND POSE!” pic.twitter.com/ZIKTfm6CzY — miyah ! (@markshagger420) August 24, 2022

One of the pictures showed the idols posing for a cosy mirror selfie, with many BTS fans also pointing out that the backdrop was of V’s flat. The second alleged photo was from Jeju Island, where V could be seen placing a kiss on Jennie’s forehead. Escalated quite quickly, didn’t it?

More than their relationship, fans were concerned about Jennie’s breach of privacy and how someone may have hacked into her iCloud storage and leaked these photos. Some of the netizens also debunked the photos as a hoax.

So that’s the original picture of Jennie and Taehyung 🥴 pic.twitter.com/u3DV3vP8gb — ☕ (@Pastttaaaa) September 2, 2022

These photos were just the beginning. A plethora of other ‘alleged’ images and videos showing the idols dancing and holding hands at a private BLACKPINK party made rounds on social media. Even new glimpses from their rumoured trip to Jeju Island continued to pique fans’ curiosity.

October 22: Jennie’s agency speaks up

In the midst of media hullabaloo, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment launched an investigation into Jennie’s personal photos being leaked. “We have officially requested the police to investigate who first circulated Jennie’s personal photos,” they announced and added, “YG has been consistently monitoring the matter and filed a lawsuit in September after collecting information.”

The agency also stressed that these images sparked a wave of “indiscriminate rumours, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment” and only a legal route would correct the situation.

May 2023: Jennie and V are back in Paris

Only when rumour mills subsided for good, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted taking a stroll in Paris. While Jennie was busy promoting her latest show, The Idol, at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the BTS member arrived in the city for his Celine brand ambassadorship.

The French photographer who recorded the idols off guard even shared a long message on Instagram story confirming it was indeed them. Clarifying that the video quality was bad because he saw them out of the blue, unprepared, journalist Amar Taoualit added, “Yes I saw them well, Jennie and V, I confirm. Now we are waiting to see if there will be confirmation from Idols if they are together or not!”

BTS’ HYBE and BLACKPINK’s YG Entertainment agencies also briefly reacted to the matter. Talking to media outlet Sports Seoul (via Soompi), the agencies mentioned, “It is difficult to check (regarding this matter).”

V and Jennie spotted together in Paris: Article: Video of V and Jennie walking around Paris holding hands spreading rapidly online Source: Insight via Instagram [+434] Let these young kids just date!! The only people they regularly come across are… Kpop https://t.co/KFTebSCP6w pic.twitter.com/TojoireXVR — ArinaKashiwagi (@KashiwagiArina) May 18, 2023

