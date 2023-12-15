Every character that Tripti Dimri has played before her Animal stint

Tripti Dimri has become a rage ever since the audience spotted her in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s movie Animal. Her small but impactful role won several hearts and the actress became an overnight sensation. Interestingly, Tripti Dimri has worked on more than a couple of movies that showcase her talent. A look at her Instagram photos, and you will find out that Tripti Dimri has worked on some great projects with some big names in the industry.

Her journey in movies started with Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut Poster Boys. The film released in 2017 and starred Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Talpade in lead roles. She then went on to work on two movies with Avinash Tiwary titled Laila Majnu (2018) and Bulbbul (2020). After a break of two years, she returned to movies with the Netflix film Qala (2022). Then came the movie Animal that changed the ballgame for the rising star.

Post the release of Animal, Tripti Dimri was everything that people were discussing on Instagram. From her photos to reel edits, everyone’s explore feed had posts about Tripti Dimri. Many from the audience were witnessing her magic for the first time, but not many know that Dimri has been a great performer since her first film. Let’s get to know more about her films and the characters that she has played before.

Every character that Tripti Dimri has played in movies before Animal

