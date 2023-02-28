TWICE members’ net worth, endorsements and more

Formed in 2015, the South Korean girl group TWICE have created a storm in the K-pop space. The JYP group comprising nine phenomenal performers has amassed a large fan following locally and worldwide. Moreover, the girl bosses have focused largely on group activities than solo outings, making TWICE member’s net worth grow manifold.

Their 2016 single Cheer Up cemented their name in the K-pop space, and their eventual releases, including Talk that Talk, Likey, What is Love and more, brought them notable accolades. From being the first K-Pop girl group to hold a Japan dome tour to clinching top spots on Billboard global charts, TWICE’s groundbreaking stints have added millions of dollars to their net worth. A slew of luxury brand endorsements adds to their massive fortune.

Intrigued by what the earnings of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu could be? Let’s find out!

What is TWICE’s net worth?

According to a 2022 report in South China Morning Post (via K-pop Starz), the K-pop idols have a combined net worth of US$35 million (INR 289 crores approx). This figure made them one of the top five richest K-pop groups of the year, among the ranks of BTS, BLACKPINK, TVXQ and EXO.

The girl group has a diverse portfolio when it comes to the brands they’ve collaborated with. One of their first collaborations was with Nexon Korea’s MMORPG Elsword. The group was also chosen by the game company Efun to launch their game Dragon Xeneration (DX): War of the New Century

When it comes to luxury beauty space, the girls became ambassadors for Estée Lauder in 2019 up until 2021. Among their many collaborations is also the famous Japanese sports drink ‘Pokari Sweat’. As per South China Morning Post, the brand’s sales jumped from US$101 million to US$121 million (INR 1000 crores approx.) after having the girls lead the brand for three years. In addition, TWICE became the brand ambassador for Japanese haircare brand Lux in 2022.

TWICE members: On-field earnings and brand endorsements

The individual members also engage in multiple ventures apart from music, increasing their earnings. While no report mentions their exact earnings, it’s worth looking at the notable brand associations contributing to their fortune.

Sana

Many reports suggest that Sana is the group’s wealthiest member. She became the first among the band to come out with a solo single, which was the cover of Sotsugyou, a famous track by the Japanese band Kobukuro. In 2021, the idol also dropped a solo photobook ‘Yes, I am Sana’ under the JYP banner.

K-pop Starz also reported that Sana has participated in writing songs for TWICE, which earned her royalty. Some of the singles co-written by her include Conversation, Do What We Like, Turn It Up and Shot Thru the Heart.

As for brand collaborations, Sana became one of the faces of Prada’s Holiday 2021 collection. Sana and her fellow TWICE member Dahyun also modelled for the skincare brand A’pieu in 2021. Wakemake is another beauty brand that the singer represented in 2022.

All these associations, apart from her successful stints with the band, have contributed to the singer’s massive earnings.

Tzuyu

The only Taiwanese member of the girl group, Tzuyu has modelled for and represented notable luxury brands. Considered the band’s second-richest member, Tyuzu garnered massive fame after becoming the face of the LG U+ Dualphone Y6 from 2015 to 2016.

The artist also partnered with LG U+ LTE Video Portal along with fellow members Nayeon and Jeongyeon. If that’s not all, Tzuyu also has the South Korean clothing brand ZOOC and Japanese cosmetic brand Visée in her kitty. Similar to Sana, Tzuyu released a photobook named ‘Yes, I am Tzuyu‘ under JYP’s banner.

We’re sure these associations have added millions to Tzuyu’s net worth!

Nayeon

TWICE’s lead vocalist and lead dancer, Nayeon is the first member of the band to officially debut as a soloist. Released in 2022, Nayeon’s mini album IM NAYEON! debuted at number 7 on the famous Top 200 Albums chart, making her the first South Korean soloist to enter the top 10. The title track POP! also broke several records.

Coming to the singer’s solo endorsements, her first deal was with the skincare brand Biotherm. You’ll also spot her in Louis Vuitton apparel on social media as the brand often collaborates with her for promotional purposes.

In addition, she also earned a royalty for co-writing some of the band’s songs including F.I.L.A, Baby Blue Love, Depend on You and Make Me Go.

Nayeon’s latest and probably one of the biggest deals is her collaboration with Givenchy Beauty. The singer will represent the luxury brand’s makeup and perfume categories and fans are eagerly awaiting her campaigns.

Jeongyeon

Apart from partaking in TWICE’s earnings, Jeongyeon’s songwriting credits within the band have added to her net worth. Some of the tracks she helped curate include Love Live, Sweet Talker and LaLaLa.

The artist also co-hosted the South Korean music program Inkigayo alongside her sibling in 2016, for which the duo bagged the Newcomer Award at the 2016 SBS Entertainment Awards. The singer also appeared in ‘Muscle Queen Project’, a fitness-related dance show on KBS.

Earlier, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon took a hiatus from the band for a few months to cope with panic and anxiety. She returned with a bang in January 2021, however, went on another break which ended in February 2022.

Momo

Called the band’s official dancing machine, Momo Hirai started her stint in the South Korean music scene as early as 2008 when she appeared in the music video for Lexy.

Her first solo endorsement deal was with MET Tathione, a Filipino skincare brand. In 2022, she was also appointed as the official muse of the cosmetic brand Wonjungyo, which is owned by TWICE’s makeup artist of the same name.

One of her biggest brand collaborations came in 2022 when she debuted as Onitsuka Tiger’s newest brand ambassador for the Asia Pacific region. The singer is often spotted flaunting the Japanese brand’s limited-edition shoes.

Adding to this are her songwriting credits for TWICE. She has co-written 21:29, Love Foolish, Hot as well as Shot Thru the Heart.

Jihyo

The group’s leader and main vocalist is hailed as ‘God Jihyo’ by her fans. Her first solo endorsement after joining TWICE was the ‘Sharing Campaign’ for The Body Shop in 2021. Following Sana and Tzuyu’s footsteps, she also launched her solo photobook ‘Yes, I am Jihyo’ under JYP’s banner.

Apart from her group activities, Jihyo has released two OST’s (original soundtrack) as well in 2022. These were Stardust Love Song for tvN’s Twenty-Five Twenty-One and I Fly for SBS’s Today’s Webtoon.

Just like other TWICE members, she has songwriting credits for the band as well. These include Up No More, Girls Like Us, Get Loud, Sunset and more.

If that’s not enough, the artist collaborated with Ben and Apink’s Eunji for the single, The Reason Why I’m Beautiful, which performed well on various music charts.

Jihyo was recently announced the brand ambassador for the South Korean cosmetics brand Milk Touch. The brand has already dropped several glimpses of their collaboration on social media.

Mina

One of the best dancers of TWICE, Mina has been named ‘Black Swan’ by fans for her ballet dance skills. While Mina has actively participated in the band’s ventures, she took a 10-month-long hiatus between 2019-2020 and skipped the Twicelights World Tour due to onstage anxiety and fear. She resumed her activities in February 2020.

As for brand endorsements, she was selected as the muse of the notable South Korean luxury fashion brand Metrocity. Fans loved the brand campaigns. Shortly after, Japan’s leading cosmetic brand SK-II also chose her as its Next Generation Brand Ambassador and their initial campaign PITERA™ and Me, garnered widespread attention.

Dahyun

Apart from her musical achievements, the South Korean singer and rapper has a host of television shows to her credit. She has been a part of multiple shows including Real Man and Weekly Idol. She also appeared on the television program Battle Trip alongside Tzuyu and Chaeyoung. More recently, she turned host for the South Korean television show Idol Star Athletics Championships.

She has further co-penned TWICE’s tracks like Gone and When We Were Kids. As for brand endorsements, the idol has been associated with brands like A’pieu, and Lemona in the past.

Dahyun was recently trending following her appearance at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show. The rapper wore a stunning one-shoulder black dress with cut-out detailing on the waist, a look that overly impressed fans. Many are wondering if a Dahyun x Michael Kors collaboration is underway.

Chaeyoung

Rounding up the nine-member list is Chaeyoung. The idol became the first TWICE member to compose a track with How U Doin. She also has songwriting credits for tracks including Basics and Celebrate. Chaeyoung featured on the cover of Alone by Cheeze as well as Justin Bieber’s Off My Face. Lastly, she appeared in the 2019 television show Battle Trip.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy twicetagram/Instagram