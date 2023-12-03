All you need to know about Vedang Raina from The Archies

It’s just a matter of a few days until the movie adaptation of The Archies starts streaming on Netflix. While the movie has generated a lot of buzz, it’s the cast that’s been most talked about. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are bagging a lot of limelight for adding star value to the cast, but that’s not what we are going to be talking about today. The question at the moment is, who is Vedang Raina? Here’s all you need to know about him.

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. These young guns are probably some of the most talked about in Bollywood right now, Vedang Raina has already built a fan base for himself. Being noticed for his chocolate boy looks, he seems to have charmed many. Playing the role of Reggie Mantle in the film, he has more to him than just his acting career. But who is Vedang Raina? Let’s find out more.

All about Vedang Raina

Early life

Born on 2 June 2000 in Mumbai, Vedang is currently 23-years-old. He went to Jamnabai Narsee School and later he pursued a degree in business from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai. Even with a business degree, he always had a knack for acting.

Love for acting

In the quest for who Vedang Raina is, the answer would be incomplete without mentioning his foray into acting from an early age. His venture into performing arts started with his school and college plays. He started with singing and playing the guitar in inter-college fests and other events before getting into acting.

At an event hosted by India Today, he spoke at length about his love for acting. He revealed that he had joined an agency while he was pursuing his business degree, and that further nurtured his love for the art. He also disclosed his love and appreciation for Hrithik Roshan and how it impacted him. He spoke about how he wanted to be Krish as a kid when the movie had come out.

Character in The Archies

In the film, Vedang plays Reggie Mantle, who lives in the fictional town of Riverdale in 1960s India. He is a charmer in the town and is a serial dater too, but he has a secret crush on Veronica Lodge. He is also the jokester among his friends, and with him around, there is not one dull moment.

All Images: Courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram