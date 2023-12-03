facebook
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities > All you need to know about Vedang Raina from The Archies
All you need to know about Vedang Raina from <i>The Archies</i>
Entertainment
03 Dec 2023 02:00 PM

All you need to know about Vedang Raina from The Archies

Sreetama Basu

It’s just a matter of a few days until the movie adaptation of The Archies starts streaming on Netflix. While the movie has generated a lot of buzz, it’s the cast that’s been most talked about. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are bagging a lot of limelight for adding star value to the cast, but that’s not what we are going to be talking about today. The question at the moment is, who is Vedang Raina? Here’s all you need to know about him.

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. These young guns are probably some of the most talked about in Bollywood right now, Vedang Raina has already built a fan base for himself. Being noticed for his chocolate boy looks, he seems to have charmed many. Playing the role of Reggie Mantle in the film, he has more to him than just his acting career. But who is Vedang Raina? Let’s find out more.

All about Vedang Raina

Early life

Vedang Raina

Born on 2 June 2000 in Mumbai, Vedang is currently 23-years-old. He went to Jamnabai Narsee School and later he pursued a degree in business from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai. Even with a business degree, he always had a knack for acting.

Love for acting

In the quest for who Vedang Raina is, the answer would be incomplete without mentioning his foray into acting from an early age. His venture into performing arts started with his school and college plays. He started with singing and playing the guitar in inter-college fests and other events before getting into acting.

At an event hosted by India Today, he spoke at length about his love for acting. He revealed that he had joined an agency while he was pursuing his business degree, and that further nurtured his love for the art. He also disclosed his love and appreciation for Hrithik Roshan and how it impacted him. He spoke about how he wanted to be Krish as a kid when the movie had come out.

Character in The Archies

Vedang Raina

In the film, Vedang plays Reggie Mantle, who lives in the fictional town of Riverdale in 1960s India. He is a charmer in the town and is a serial dater too, but he has a secret crush on Veronica Lodge. He is also the jokester among his friends, and with him around, there is not one dull moment.

All Images: Courtesy Vedang Raina/Instagram

Suhana Khan Vedang Raina The Archies
All you need to know about Vedang Raina from <i>The Archies</i>

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.