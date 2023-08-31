From swanky cars to lavish properties: A look at Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth

With just a dozen films attached to his name, Vijay Deverakonda has managed to amass a great amount of love from the audience. From a rowdy lover in one movie to a hopeless romantic in another, the Telugu star has delivered a range of roles that make him such a bankable name in the industry. With the credibility that Vijay Deverakonda has earned for himself, the actor has managed to also accumulate a huge net worth.

The stardom came to Vijay after a lot of hard work. He marked his debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu-directed romantic comedy Nuvvila, and continued to do minor roles for a couple of years. His first lead role was in the 2016 film titled Pelli Choopulu, which finally made everyone take note of him. Vijay Deverakonda went on to work on blockbuster hits like Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Taxiwaala (2018) that added more zeroes to his net worth value.

Today, Vijay Deverakonda is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the Tollywood industry. His upcoming film titled Kushi is creating quite a rage already. The film which is slated for a 1 September release, also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. And looking at how excited the audience is to watch the two stars on the big screen, it can be safe to say that this film will contribute massively to the net worth of Vijay Deverakonda and her co-star.

Let’s review the net worth of Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda was ranked 72nd in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list of 2018. He has been a recurring name on The Times Most Desirable Men list since 2018. Forbes India also featured the star in their 30 Under 30 list. Apart from being the most charming actor, the Arjun Reddy star also produces films and has his own fashion brand named Rowdy Wear. He also established The Deverakonda Foundation, a nonprofit organisation in April 2019.

The Liger actor’s net worth

Vijay Devarakonda has an estimated net worth of USD 8 million (INR 66 crore approximately). While a majority of the actor’s earnings come from movies and brand endorsement, the Tollywood star also takes home the profit share from his movies. His monthly income sums up to USD 120,861 (INR 1 crore) and his annual income is estimated to be USD 1.5 million approx. (INR 13 crore).

Fee for acting projects and brand endorsements

The actor charges approximately USD 1.4 million (INR 12 crore) for a film role in general. However, Vijay Deverakonda reportedly charged a whopping remuneration of USD 4.2 million approx. (INR 35 crore) for his Bollywood debut movie Liger. He also is endorsing multiple brands at once and charges more than USD 120,861 (INR 1 crore) per brand endorsement. Apart from this, it is said that the Mahanati star takes USD 48,343 (INR 40 lakh) for one sponsored post on Instagram. He also co-owns a regional volleyball team named Hyderabad BlackHawks. He reportedly spent USD 19 million approx. (INR 160 crore) to acquire the shares in the team.

Net worth growth in the last few years

The net worth of Vijay Deverakonda in 2022 was USD 6.5 million (INR 53 crore approx.), as it rose from USD 6 million (INR 49 crore approx.) in 2021. In 2020, his net worth was estimated to be USD 5.5 million (INR 45 crore approx.) and it was USD 4 million (INR 33 crore approx.) in 2019.

Properties owned by the star

The Telugu actor’s house is located in the prime locality of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The estimated value of this luxurious property is estimated to be around USD 1.8 million approx. (INR 15 crore). Besides this grand property, the actor has invested in numerous real estate properties located in different states throughout India.

Wheels owned by the Tollywood star

Vijay Deverakonda is a luxury car aficionado. He owns several expensive cars including a Ford Mustang worth USD 90,177 (INR 74.61 lakh), a BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line that costs USD 74,307 (INR 61.48 lakh), a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 valued at USD 106,578 (INR 88.18 lakh), a Volvo XC90 worth USD 158,333 (INR 1.31 crore), and an Audi Q7 worth USD 96,696 (INR 80 lakh). The actor also bought a private jet and is often spotted flying with his family on the chartered flight.

Upcoming projects of the star

Apart from Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Anan Annamalai’s film titled Hero. He also has signed a project with Sukumar and Parasuram. The actor also VD12 (tentative title) and VD13 (tentative title) in his kitty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How rich is Vijay Devarakonda?

Vijay Devarakonda has an estimated net worth of USD 8 million (INR 66 crore approximately).

-What are the assets owned by Vijay Devarakonda?

The actor owns a luxurious property in Hyderabad and also in other cities in India. He owns a volleyball team and has a clothing line. He also owns several luxurious cars.

-Does Vijay Devarakonda have a private jet?

Yes, he does. The actor is often spotted flying in it with his family.

-How much is Vijay Devarakonda paid for a movie?

The actor charges approximately USD 1.4 million (INR 12 crore) for a film role in general.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram