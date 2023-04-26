Meet Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani and Bollywood’s favourite make-up artist

Pick up any event in the past few years, and you cannot help but notice that Nita Ambani’s public appearances have always been a glamorous affair. Be it a grand red carpet event or a lavish family function, Mukesh Ambani’s wife has always managed to make heads turn even at this age. The credit goes to Nita Ambani’s stunning sartorial choices and her makeup artist, Mickey Contractor.

This name is not new to people who have always been interested in the world of fashion. Mickey Contractor has been around for almost three decades and has carved a niche for himself effortlessly. He started working as a makeup artist in Bollywood with Kajol in 1992. The two worked together for the film Bekhudi, marking their debuts. And there was no looking back for Contractor from here on.

Mickey Contractor is the go-to makeup artist for the Ambanis

When it comes to glamming up, the Ambanis have always trusted Mickey Contractor to work his magic on their face. Not just Nita Ambani, but her daughter, Isha Ambani, and her daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani, have also always preferred to get ready with this veteran makeup artist.

What is Mickey Contractor’s salary?

Contractor is one of the highest-paid makeup artists in the industry. He reportedly charges between INR 75,000 to INR 1 lakh per person in Mumbai per day.

How did he enter Bollywood?

Mickey worked as a hairdresser in Tokyo during his struggling days. He met Helen one fine day, who encouraged him to join the Hindi film industry. He worked his magic on several stars and became a bankable name in no time.

Who else is Mickey Contractor’s client?

Among his clientele are Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma. He has worked with actresses across generations, including Gen-Z stars.

Films he has worked on

The veteran makeup artist has been associated with films like Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Dil to Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Mohabattein, My Name Is Khan, Kartik Calling Kartik, Don, Veere Di Wedding, Good News and English Medium to name a few.

All Images: Courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram