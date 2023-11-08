All you need to know about Vicky Jain, Bigg Boss 17’s popular contestant

As Bigg Boss 17 has set the stage for yet another riveting season of drama, entertainment, and intrigue, viewers have already chosen their favourites. The season has also established its strong contenders for a fun game ahead. One of them is Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande’s husband. But who is he? Let’s find out.

One name that is generating quite a buzz in the Bigg Boss house is Vicky Jain. Most famous for being popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband, he entered the show with the actress. While everyone expected to see their love story on the show, things have taken quite a turn. In this article, we will delve into all you need to know about him, the most talked-about participant of Bigg Boss 17.

Who is Vicky Jain?

Early life, education and background

Born in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Vicky Jain comes from a wealthy business family. His parents Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain both have businesses. The successful entrepreneur completed his graduation with a degree in Economics from the Savitribai Phule Pune University. He went on to pursue an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS).

Professional career

Vicky Jain joined his family business after getting his MBA degree. He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, his family business that deals with coal trading, washery, logistics, power plant, real estate, and diamonds, in Bilaspur.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s love story

He is perhaps most well-known for his relationship with actress Ankita Lokhande. The two have been in a committed relationship for several years, and their love story has been a topic of interest for fans and the media alike. Lokhande, known for her roles in popular TV shows and films, found solace and companionship in Vicky Jain after a tumultuous phase in her life.

As their relationship progressed, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in 2020 and later got married in December 2021.

With an interesting journey on Bigg Boss so far, fans are excited to see how far he goes on the show and how his equation with other housemates evolves over time.

(All Images: Courtesy Vicky Jain/Instagram)