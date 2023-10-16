A look at all the Youtubers who have appeared on Bigg Boss and their net worth

The most awaited reality show of the year is here. Bigg Boss 17 premiered on 15 October and with that, the wait for it came to an end. For the next few months, celebrities will leave their public figure persona aside and live with strangers, perform daily tasks, and go through challenges to win the trophy. Today, we are looking at all the Youtubers on Bigg Boss and their wealth.

After the huge success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Youtubers on Bigg Boss have become a huge hit. While the second of Bigg Boss OTT saw Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav as the most popular contestants, Bigg Boss 17, too, has its own share of popular Youtubers. These Youtubers are here to perform and entertain their fans. But a look at their net worth will tell you that they mean serious business too. Here are all the Youtubers who have come on Bigg Boss and their net worth.

Net worth of Youtubers who made an appearance on Bigg Boss

Elvish Yadav

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav became an overnight star as soon as he entered the Bigg Boss house. Even though he was a wild card entrant who entered the show midway, he received immense love and admiration from his fans. With a net worth of INR 2 crore, Elvish Yadav is currently riding high on the success of his Bigg Boss win.

Abhishek Malhan

Another popular contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan was a fan favourite right from Day 1. Another Youtuber on Bigg Boss, Malhan is popularly known by the name of his channel, Fukra Insaan. One of the highest-paid contestant on the show, Abhishek Malhan reportedly earned about INR 30,000 per week. This contributed a great deal to his net worth, which stands at INR 8 crore, according to Money Mint.

Sunny Arya

Popularly known as Tehelka Prank, this Youtuber is known for his funny prank videos on YouTube. With 704k followers on Instagram, he is one of the highest-followed contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Did you know that he is also a comedian and actor? But what sets Sunny Arya apart from his contemporaries on YouTube is the fact that he has been awarded five silver buttons from the global platform. While there is no concrete data on what his net worth is, his appearance on Bigg Boss is surely going to add to his net worth.

Arun Srikanth

A well-known Youtuber from Hyderabad, Arun Srikanth Mashetty is known from his YouTube channel, Achanak Bayanak Gaming. With more than 290k subscribers, he is a gamer who plays and reviews various difficult games on his channel and also encourages his followers to do the same. As he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, his followers are extremely excited to see how he performs in the house. Not much is known about his net worth, but stay tuned to this space to know more.

Anurag Dobhal

The last Youtuber on Bigg Boss this season, Anurag Dobhal is a popular moto vlogger with the channel The UK07 Rider. Having started in January 2018, his channel has grown by leaps and bounds and currently has over 2 million subscribers. But did you know he is also known as the world’s most popular moto vlogger? While there is no clear report as to what his net worth is, several resorts suggest that the numbers are between INR 50 lakh to INR 1 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the YouTuber in Bigg Boss 17?

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya popularly known as Tehelka Prank, and Arun Srikanth Mashetty is known by his YouTube channel, Achanak Bayanak Gaming.

– When Bigg Boss 17 will start?

Bigg Boss 17 started on premiered on 15 October, 2023.

– Who will host Bigg Boss 17?

Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 17.