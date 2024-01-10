Looking at silver screen royalty by exploring Zeenat Aman’s net worth

Nobody aces grace better than yesteryear Bollywood actresses. In today’s edition, we have Zeenat Aman, all set to make her Koffee with Karan debut on the ‘kouch’. A name synonymous with beauty, grace, and talent, she stands as an iconic figure in the illustrious world of cinema. A revered figure in Bollywood, celebrated for her groundbreaking roles, here’s a look at Zeenat Aman’s net worth.

Zeenat Aman was not just an actress, she was a symbol of the changing times in Bollywood. With her bold and progressive choices, both on-screen and off-screen, she became a trailblazer in the evolving narrative of Indian cinema. Beyond her iconic performances, it was also her sartorial choices that became synonymous with her star status. Despite facing challenges and transitions in the film industry, Zeenat Aman’s legacy endures. Her contributions to Indian cinema extend beyond the silver screen, as she continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. Let’s dig a little deeper to find out Zeenat Aman’s net worth, wealth, earnings, and more.

All about Zeenat Aman’s net worth

Early life and an iconic career

Born as Zeenat Khan in Bombay on 19 November 1951, Zeenat Aman comes from a film lineage. Her father, Amanullah Khan, was a screenwriter for movies such as Mughal-e-Azam and Pakeezah. She is the cousin of actor Raza Murad and niece of actor Murad. When her father worked in the movies as a screenwriter, he often used the stage name ‘Aman’, which the actress adopted as her screen name as well.

Zeenat Aman’s journey into the world of cinema began when she was crowned Miss Asia Pacific in 1970, a title that set the stage for her entry into the glitzy realm of Bollywood. Before that, she had participated in the Femina Miss India pageant where she secured second place, and was titled the ‘First Princess’. With her striking looks, expressive eyes, and an innate ability to portray diverse characters with finesse, she soon became a sought-after actress, redefining the traditional norms of the Indian film industry.

Her breakthrough came with the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, directed by Dev Anand, where she played the role of Janice, a character that not only showcased her acting prowess but also earned her the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award. The musical movie not only marked the beginning of her illustrious career but also showcased her willingness to take on unconventional roles at the time that challenged societal norms.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Zeenat Aman continued to enchant audiences with her versatile performances in several widely successful films. Whether it was the feisty and independent Roma in Don opposite Amitabh Bachchan or the sensitive and emotionally charged Aarti Sohni in Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she effortlessly transitioned between roles, earning accolades for her ability to metamorphose into each character with authenticity.

Zeenat Aman’s net worth

It is no surprise that an actress of her caliber and with an uber-successful career spanning decades will have garnered huge wealth in her lifetime. While several reports have surfaced online about her wealth and earnings, Pinkvilla reports that Zeenat Aman’s net worth stands at a huge INR 34 crore.

The majority of her net worth comes from her illustrious acting career. The Indian Express had earlier reported that Zeenat Aman was paid a hefty sum of INR 4 to 7 lakh per film back in the 1970s and 80s. That made her one of the highest-paid actresses at that time.

After having been on a hiatus from acting for years, Zeenat Aman is making a comeback in the limelight, and how! We all love a good comeback, don’t we? And when it’s Ms. Aman, all she needs to do is just be on camera and the entire screen lights up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who does Zeenat Aman live with?

She lives with her sons, since her husband Mazhar’s death in 1998.

– How old is Zeenat Aman?

Zeenat Aman is 72 years old.