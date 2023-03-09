Zendaya net worth: How the ‘Euphoria’ star makes her fortune and expensive things she owns

An outstanding lead actress, a fantastic singer and the face of several renowned global brands, Zendaya is one of the youngest superstars in Hollywood who has truly worked her way up. With successful projects such as Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home to her credit, Zendaya’s net worth is as colossal as the star herself.

In fact, in 2020, the African-American actress became the youngest Emmy Award winner, when she won best actress in a drama series for the character of Rue Bennett in the HBO show, Euphoria. With a successful slew of brand collaborations, a mammoth big-screen professional career, a clothing line, and an impressive music career — Zendaya’s total net worth stands justified by her immense talent and hard work.

Today, she is nothing short of a phenomenon. Let us look at how she makes millions and she spends that.

Zendaya’s net worth, career, assets and other things to know

Zendaya net worth and income

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Zendaya’s estimated net worth is over USD 20 million. She began her career even before appearing in big-budget films and series. She starred as a child actor in the 2010 Disney Channel series, Shake It Up, when she was 14 and soon started bagging outstanding roles as one of the lead characters.

Besides an incredible list of hit films and series, Zendaya makes handsome earnings from several renowned brand endorsements and business ventures, that have catapulted her to the higher rungs of Hollywood celebrities today.

Zendaya’s early career

Zendaya’s journey began at a very young age. In Disney’s Shake It Up, she played the role of Rocky Blue alongside Bella Thorne till 2013. However, she was already familiar with the camera and the entertainment industry with several children’s modelling assignments and advertisements. She has also appeared in a Kidz Bop music video of Katy Perry’s “Hot n Cold,” and a Sears commercial featuring Selena Gomez.

In 2013, she dubbed the voice of Lollipop in Super Buddies, and was the runner-up in the reality show, Dancing With The Stars, which earned her around USD 200,000. Prior to this, in 2011, Zendaya hosted Disney Channel’s Make Your Mark: Ultimate Dance Off 2011 and gave voice to Fern in Pixie Hollow Games.

The American actress had her fair share of small stints and Disney movies such as Frenemies (2012) and Zapped (2014) before she bagged the titular role in K.C. Undercover (2015) on Disney Channel.

Although the self-made woman parted ways with the network in 2018 to move on to bigger projects and start the next chapter of her life, these initial days have helped build her net worth and establish her as a favourite teen celebrity of the time.

Filmography

After her tryst with Disney Channel, there has been no looking back for Z in her professional life. Her debut on the silver screen was with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), where she played Michelle Jones, aka MJ, and was paired opposite Tom Holland. The blockbuster film marked her first step into the Spider-Man franchise, and reportedly garnered a massive global collection of USD 880 million. This means Z also took home quite a hefty sum.

The same year, Zendaya starred in the musical drama The Greatest Showman (2017) which was followed by another Spider-Man title, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in 2019, where she reprised MJ’s character along with Holland reprising his. The duo went on to be a part of the Marvel superhero trilogy, and the final instalment was released in 2021 — Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Needless to say, the film broke all box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. According to a Variety report, it surpassed Avatar (2009) to become the third-highest-grossing film in the US with a collection of USD 760.9 million as of February 2022. Putting Zendaya’s earnings into perspective, Cosmopolitan says, she earned USD 10 million in bonuses.

Z literally created ‘euphoria’ right from the release of the first season in 2019. Such is its success that Zendaya’s Euphoria salary for season three is rumoured to be USD 1 million per episode. Yes, you read that right, and if it goes through, she would become one of the highest-paid actresses on television.

These projects and her immense hard work have cemented her position in mainstream movies and have garnered a large fortune which has boosted Zendaya’s net worth.

And, not to forget the whopping paycheck for Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021). In case you missed this bit of entertainment news, Z voiced Lola Bunny in this iconic cartoon movie. If the brand wasn’t enough, Forbes reports it to have a budget of USD 150 million. Undoubtedly, she took a sizeable portion of the pie, adding to her total net worth.

Other hit Zendaya titles include Dune (2021) and Malcolm and Marie (2021). The latter was bought by Netflix for USD 30 million.

Brand deals and business ventures

Huge amounts from her luxury brand deals add significantly to Zendaya’s net worth. From high jewellery to perfume and clothing, she earns millions by endorsing some of the most globally acclaimed fashion houses and jewellers.

Brands such as Smartwater, Chi Hair Care and Carmex have already signed her as their face. In 2015, Barbie created a Zendaya doll, and the following year she fronted CoverGirl.

In 2019, she joined Lancôme and became the face of their Idôle campaign. The same year, Z joined forces with Tommy Hilfiger to create a capsule collection.

Most recently, she has become the ambassador of the jewellery brand Bulgari and is often spotted flaunting their stunning jewels at high-profile events and award shows. In 2020, she became the face of Maison Valentino, and later became a part of the label’s Pink Campaign in 2022.

But that is not all. The multi-hyphenate star has also authored a book titled Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidence in 2013. And, three years later in 2016, Zendaya threw the fashion world into a whirlwind when she launched her own clothing line, Daya by Zendaya. However, it has wrapped up and is no longer available.

When such behemoth names are associated, Zendaya’s net worth is bound to be heavy.

Zendaya’s music career

It may sound surprising, but acting and brand deals are not her only sources of income. Zendaya has earned millions from her soulful music career as well. Right from her inception as an actress, Z started honing her other love interest — music.

In 2011, she dropped two singles, “Swag It Out” and “Watch Me,” with Bella Thorne. In 2013, Zendaya released her self-titled debut album which was headed by the lead single “Replay.” This track reached No. 40 on the 2014 Billboard Hot 100. Other Zendaya songs which made a place for themselves on the list include “Rewrite The Stars” from the soundtrack of The Greatest Showman, and “I’m Tired.”

She sang the latter and “Elliot’s Song” with series co-star Dominic Fike and Labrinth for Euphoria season two. Zendaya also recorded a song called “All For Us” in 2019, for the show.

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

However, she has kept her music on pause while focusing on other projects and films.

Zendaya’s real estate portfolio

Speaking to British Vogue in 2021, Zendaya made a very honest confession and said, “My mother’s a saver, and so I try to keep that in mind. Then my dad’s like, ‘You know, you can’t spend it when you’re dead,’ kind of thing. I’m somewhere in-between.”

Having said that, the star has a lavish real estate portfolio which makes up for some of the most expensive things she owns. In 2017, at the age of 20, Zendaya bought her first home for USD 1.4 million in the suburban Los Angeles neighbourhood of Northridge.

The Mediterranean-style villa has five bedrooms and five bathrooms with separate dining and living areas, as per the Observer. Besides this, the luxurious abode also features a master suite, a large patio, a spa and a pool, along with plenty of closet space and a vanity for the diva to deck up. However, Zendaya’s favourite part is the giant spiral Cinderella-like staircase.

Remember Zendaya’s Vogue 73 Questions? The video gives a glimpse of the summery vibe of her other LA home in the Encino neighbourhood, which she bought in 2020 for USD 4 million. The gorgeous property in San Fernando Valley has a stunning main house, a huge backyard and an open palm-lined pool.

Built in 1939, the nearly 465 sqm house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is tucked away from public view by a long tree-covered driveway.

Zendaya’s swanky car collection

Like most celebrities, Zenndaya too likes to spend her money on building an impressive garage flanked by a number of luxury and expensive beasts.

A popular celebrity favourite SUV — Cadillac Escalade — stuns all as a part of her fleet of swanky cars. The splendid car comes at a reported cost of USD 84,290. Another high-end name in her car collection is the Lexus GS which reportedly costs USD 51,065. She also owns a Lexus RC 350, which got a 2023 upgrade and has a starting price of USD 48,400. A Mercedes E-Class is another jewel in Z’s garage, which cost her USD 64,950.

Other cars in her collection include Audi, Range Rover and Mini Cooper. Zendaya is often seen driving around in her posh neighbourhood or arriving at events in one of these beauties.

Personal life and family

Today, the world knows the star performer that Zendaya is, but she also keeps treating her fans with throwback images from her childhood to give a glimpse of her early life and family. Despite such an enormous net worth and fan following, Zendaya never fails to unearth the inner child within her and her Instagram posts are quite evident of the same.

She was born in Oakland, California as Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, to a Scottish-German mother, Claire Stoermer, and an African-American father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. And, although her parents are divorced, the family shares a very tight bond.

Zendaya has five siblings — Austin, Kaylee, Annabella, Katianna and Julien.

While in school, at the age of six, she performed at a programme on Black History Month and later participated in productions of the California Shakespeare Theater. She studied acting at the American Conservatory Theater and the CalShakes Conservatory programme. She and her family shifted to LA when Zendaya was in the seventh grade, and she graduated from Oak Park High School in 2015.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Zendaya/ @zendaya/ Instagram)