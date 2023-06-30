What if Class’s Faruq Manzoor and Dhruv Sanghvi had a happily ever after? | Exclusive

Class’s Faruq (played by Chintan Rachchh) and Dhruv (played by Chayan Chopra) may not have found their happy ending in Season 1 but what if they did? We envisage such a world…

I distinctly remember the first time Kurt and Blaine kissed in Glee. It was the 16th episode in the second season. This was a time before Netflix when we waited patiently for Friday to arrive so we could watch the next episode of our current favourite series. Kurt (played by Chris Colfer) was a revelation, especially for the time Glee was released which was in 2009. Seeing Kurt and Blaine (played by Darren Criss) navigate their relationship was a big deal for queer kids from small towns in India who never really saw themselves represented on screen in desi media. This is perhaps why I was so outraged when the kiss was censored on TV. Of course, we had YouTube so we could watch this important moment in Kurt and Blaine’s life but it hurt to see something so simple being censored when every other heteronormative form of physical affection went past the censor board with no problem.

Cut to 2023, 14 years later, and the world is a completely different place. Public personalities are vocal about LGBTQIA+ rights, the media is far less homophobic, corporations are going out of their way to show how supportive they are of the queer community and one of Netflix’s most popular series of the year, Class has a warm queer love story. Chintan Rachchh and Chayan Chopra play Faruq and Dhruv, two queer people from different sides of town who fall in love with each other. They kiss (more than just kiss, actually), partake in meaningful conversations and what’s more, Dhruv’s best friend (played by Zeyn Shaw) who is otherwise quite an asshole, readily accepts his friend’s sexual orientation without batting an eye. Ah, to be in High School in 2023!

When the teasers for Class first dropped, it had many of us worried. Here was a show which was an adaptation of the insanely popular Spanish drama Elite, and it seemed like it wanted to address class and caste issues in India. That’s a difficult conversation to have properly in a pulpy drama with loads of scandal, drugs and nudity. But Class managed to shock all of us with its searing portrayal of the class divide in urban India. Ashim Ahluwalia’s Class is quite a dark tale but Faruq and Dhruv’s bittersweet love story provides us with some warmth.

They may not have had a happy ending in the show but in a stunning photoshoot, Chintan Rachchh and Chayan Chopra envisage a world where their beloved characters are together – going on dates, to parties and just casually hanging out. What a way to end Pride Month, huh?

In a candid chat with Lifestyle Asia India, the actors talk about their roles, queerness and their enduring friendship.

Excerpts from our chat with Class’s Faruq and Dhruv…

How has your character helped you grow or evolve as people?

Chayan: I think, for an actor, it’s quite easy to slip into insecurity when that is exactly what makes a performance inauthentic. So being comfortable with all that I am and can be is a quality I still try to practice every day. I do feel that my efforts in portraying Dhruv with his innocence and vulnerability allowed me to be a little more vulnerable myself.

Chintan: If you take a superficial viewpoint of Faruq, you’ll only see the traits that make him the conventional bad influence but the two things which I feel he embodies and that are his biggest strength are his heart and his honesty. He’d never have bad intentions and no matter the situation, he’ll be honest – at least to himself. I keep my conscience and my heart clean, I express myself truthfully regardless of the consequence and it removes all this unnecessary baggage that I would otherwise have to carry. I feel light and empty and my art flows out of me without having to try so hard.

Do you guys feel any pressure following the success of the show because your story is something that fans are eager to see in Season 2 …

Chayan: Haha, I do now. Our fans’ love and adoration, which have many names by the way (ChinChay, Faruv, and CC to name a few), is insane. It’s so beautiful and a lot to take in sometimes. Having said that, I think it’s the same process always. I’ll just focus on doing the character homework, trying to hit the fundamental notes of Dhruv’s relationship with Faruq. Oh, that is, if they’re still there in Season 2.

Chintan: Now when I think about it, I don’t feel any pressure but yes, I’d like them to get what they want. And I hope the Season 2 arc is more fulfilling towards them than Season 1. The writing has to do the most of it. But the pressure…I assume would definitely be on the entire production team as Season 1 has done really well. Every single arc of the story has been well made. Now Season 2 has to be a notch up or at least on par with S1.

Dhruv and Faruq’s chemistry was so loved by everyone, how did you guys build this friendship?

Chayan: The chemistry test was one of the first things we had to do when we got on the project. Making out with Chintan before even knowing him certainly broke the ice, I think. (Laughs) I don’t know how it happened exactly. Guess it’s one of those “it just sort of happened” friendships. To be honest, now when I’m watching the show, I don’t see Dhruv and Faruq on screen – I just see Chayan and Chintan as they are and how they talk and that beautiful friendship being captured by the camera somehow.

Chintan: Honestly it just happened. You know what they say, the best friendships aren’t made . . . they just happen. We usually don’t meet a lot. But whenever we do, it’s the same. It’s that sort of friendship. Back then we started with talking about Spirituality and we still do – I think my views have been pretty dynamic. . . there are several types of yoga like Raja, Kriya, Hatha, Bhakti, Gyana. I think he has more of Bhakti in him and I am more of a Kriya follower as of now. I find alignment in work. That’s one acute difference I see.

One thing about your characters you really adore?

Chayan: His intensity.

Chintan: I love his nonchalant attitude towards everything. He doesn’t try much to be anything or to do anything. He likes to be himself. I belong to pretty much the same school of thought and because of that, I think he has a pure heart and that shows in his eyes. If an individual doesn’t have malice in their heart, their eyes talk differently.

The representation of your story has helped so many young queer people find comfort; what would you like to share with them this Pride month?

Chayan: You don’t know what love is if you haven’t loved yourself. (smiles)

Chintan: Don’t be anything but yourself. If you can’t be perfect, the next best thing you can do is be yourself and, of course, take ‘pride’ in it. All we want to do is express ourselves. We are beings filled with energy. If it doesn’t come out in a creative form, we’ll be stuck and won’t feel liberated. It’s art, for some, it’s music and poetry for others. Find your means – if you think it’s you – I think you’re pretty lucky to find that.

Shoot Concept: Chintan Rachchh

Styling: Swanand Joshii

Style team: Juee Pande

Photographer: Mandar Studio

Makeup: Anu Mariya Jose

Hair: Prem Nair