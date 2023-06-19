6 Must-Watch Queer Movies That Embrace Coming Out Stories

With Pride Month upon us, it’s the perfect time to enhance your “Netflix and chill” sessions with a selection of coming-out queer movies. We have curated an ideal list of films for you to begin with.

Movies, novels, and series have a remarkable ability to shape our perspectives, influencing the way we perceive the world. As we reach the midpoint of Pride month, it’s crucial to reflect on some of the most heartfelt coming-out queer movies. These films are an essential part of celebrating Pride month as they capture the true essence of love. Whether you’re dedicating a night to Netflix and chill or enjoying a date night with your significant other, these Bollywood and Hollywood movies guarantee to captivate you. So, grab a bowl of popcorn, activate your movie mode, and get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant tapestry of love.

Coming out queer movies to add to your watchlist

Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh aisa laga

The Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh aisa Laga definitely deserves a top spot when it comes to the list of movies that celebrate stories of coming out as queer. The movie revolves around the protagonist’s (Sweety) identity as a lesbian and her efforts to come out as one in front of her typically traditional Punjabi family. From highlighting the protagonist’s struggles to the last-minute acceptance, the movie sure was a heartfelt one.

Love, Simon

Based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, the film revolves around a closeted gay high school boy played by Nick Robinson (Simon Spier) who is not ready to come out. As he tries to strike a balance between friends and family, Simon falls for Bram and towards the end of the movie we see him coming out loud and proud as gay. So, if you haven’t had the time to watch this one, the Pride month seems like the best time to do so.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Yet another Bollywood hit starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a story about two gay men coming out in society. Taking us through the journey of a gay couple, Aman and Kartik, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a good representation of the battle that the LGBTQIA+ community faces. From striking several humorous notes, and challenges towards the battle for acceptance, the movie shows a generational gap and the reality of the orthodox society, all through the course of beautiful events.

Blue is the Warmest Colour

It is one of the finest French romance films which follows the exploration of freedom for young Adele and how Emma being by her side helps her dig into her sexuality and identity. Later, both develop an attraction towards each other and come out as a lesbian couple.

Moonlight

A highly celebrated movie, Moonlight softly traces the life of gay black men and how they deal with their sexuality. It has also been labelled as one of the best films of the 21st century. The film traces three main stages – childhood, adolescence and early adult life of the protagonists as they eventually come out as gay, beautifully depicting their journey.

Pariah

Starring Adepero Oduye as the lead, Pariah is a movie that focuses on the life of a 17-year-old girl who tries to come to terms with her sexual identity as a lesbian. Desperate to express her sexuality and pave the way for her in the world, this is another coming-out movie to add to your watchlist.

