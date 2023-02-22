All you need to know about ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13: Timings, contestants etc.

Growing up in the 90s and early 2000s, Fear Factor was the ultimate cool show, with unattainable stunts and whatnot. When the show launched in India more than a decade ago, needless to say, it got us all excited. Having garnered a huge fan following, the Indian edition, fans are now gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

As soon as Bigg Boss Season 16 came to an end, Colors started getting ready for the 13th edition of its next biggest show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Having launched in India in 2008 as Fear Factor India on Sony TV, the show then moved on to Colors and has been running successfully for more than a decade. Just in time for the new season, we have deets you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Let’s find out.

All about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

Premiere date

Colors has still not officially announced the premiere date for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. However, the shooting has begun and the dates will be out soon.

Where to watch?

You can watch the new season on Colors TV, as well as on the Voot app, in case you miss the new episodes.

Contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

While the final list of contestants has still not been announced or confirmed by the official sources, fans of the show already know who they can expect to see this season. How? Well, host Rohit Shetty paid a surprise visit on the finale of Bigg Boss 16. And in his usual style of judging contestants, Shetty witnessed the finalists perform tasks and offered a position in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shalin Bhanot, who performed and won all the tasks, was the first one to be offered KKK by Rohit Shetty, but to everyone’s surprise, he turned it down. He stated that he performed all the tasks in order to get a role in one of Rohit Shetty’s movie.

According to latest reports by Times Now, we might also expect to see Uorfi Javed on the show, after producers of the show approached her.

Times of India also reported that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma will also appear on the show.

With this exciting line up, it would be interesting to see the final contestants on Season 13 when the list is announced. To know more, stay tuned.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb