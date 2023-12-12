Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations were announced on 11 December 2023, with Oppenheimer, Succession and Barbie receiving nods across the board.
Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighbourhood) and Wilmer Valderrama (That ’70s Show) presented the nominees this afternoon, with an additional 10 exclusive categories announced later on.
The nominations were announced in 27 award categories across film and television, including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series and Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
There will also be two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
The Golden Globes Awards 2024 ceremony will stream on Lionsgate Play on 8 January, starting at 6.30am.
Read on for the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations.
Full list of Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Greta Lee – Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Air
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
- Matt Damon – Air
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Fantasia Barrino – The Colour Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Motion Picture – Non English language
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Live
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Colour Purple
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives – Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Barbie – What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- Barbie – Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- Barbie – I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- She Came to Me – Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- The Super Mario Bros Movie – Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- Rustin – Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz
Best Television Series – Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Dominic West – The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Emma Stone – The Curse
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- The Bear
- Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Beef
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Fellow Travelers
- Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun – Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong – Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Harriet Sloane – Lessons in Chemistry
- Patti Yasutake – Beef
- Suki Waterhouse – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Chloe Bailey – Swarm
- Allison Williams – Fellow Travelers
- Carla Gugino – Fall of the House of Usher
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Abby Elliott – The Bear
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Alan Ruck – Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
- Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com
© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.