Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations were announced on 11 December 2023, with Oppenheimer, Succession and Barbie receiving nods across the board.

Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighbourhood) and Wilmer Valderrama (That ’70s Show) presented the nominees this afternoon, with an additional 10 exclusive categories announced later on.

The nominations were announced in 27 award categories across film and television, including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series and Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

There will also be two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

The Golden Globes Awards 2024 ceremony will stream on Lionsgate Play on 8 January, starting at 6.30am.

Read on for the full list of Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations.

Full list of Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino – The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture – Non English language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Live

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives – Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Barbie – What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie – Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Barbie – I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me – Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros Movie – Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Rustin – Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & The Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Harriet Sloane – Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake – Beef

Suki Waterhouse – Daisy Jones & The Six

Chloe Bailey – Swarm

Allison Williams – Fellow Travelers

Carla Gugino – Fall of the House of Usher

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

