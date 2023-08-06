‘Squid Game’ To ‘W’: 10 Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas to watch on Netflix

K-dramas are truly the best thing to have happened to pop culture. In the last few years, they have taken the world by storm, with streaming platforms like Netflix becoming the go-to place for K-drama enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in this genre.

Their popularity isn’t all that surprising, considering Korean dramas have an enchanting allure that’s hard to resist! Picture this: epic storylines filled with heart-fluttering romances, gut-busting comedy, jaw-dropping twists or tear-jerking moments that hit you right in the feels. These dramas are like an emotional rollercoaster you willingly ride again and again. Not to mention, the breathtaking locations and dazzling sets that transport you to a world of fantasy. It’s like living in a dream, but better and once you’re in, there’s no turning back!

As the demand for international content grows, Netflix has answered the call by curating an impressive collection of Korean dramas.

Get ready for another round of games with Gganbus old and new! Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/iDoEInhegm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 18, 2023

Now, most of us don’t understand Korean and while it would be lovely to learn a new language and experience these K-dramas in all their glory, that’s not really a practical solution. Fortunately, subtitles exist and they have made it a lot easier for us to consume content that isn’t in our native languages. Even better than subtitles, especially for people with weaker eyesight, are Korean dramas that are dubbed in Hindi.

So, if you’re ready to see the exciting world of love and unique stories, here are some of the best Hindi-dubbed Korean series that are available for streaming on Netflix.

10 Hindi-dubbed Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix in 2023

Crash Landing on You

One of the most popular K-drama series among audiences, Crash Landing on You is the perfect series for beginners to start their K-drama journey with. Directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo, it features an ensemble cast of Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-Hye and Kim Jung-hyun.

The story follows Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean businesswoman who accidentally paraglides into North Korea during a storm. There, she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, an elite North Korean military officer, and his loyal comrades. As Se-ri tries to find a way back home, she becomes entangled in the lives of the North Koreans while hiding her true identity. As time passes, Se-ri and Jeong-hyeok fall deeply in love, overcoming cultural and political barriers in the process.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Squid Game

Squid Game does not need any introduction.

Upon its release in 2021, the series went on to achieve unprecedented success, becoming Netflix’s most-watched show and capturing the top spot in viewership in 94 countries. It was also critically acclaimed and received 14 Emmy nominations, winning six including Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae.

The show centres around a competition in which 456 people, all facing severe financial difficulties, put their lives on the line to participate in a series of dangerous games. The participants include Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father burdened with debts, who receives an invitation to participate in the game. He then decides to accept the offer and is transported to an undisclosed location where he finds himself among 455 other individuals. After the first game, the players quickly realise that losing means death, with each eliminated contestant contributing KRW 100 million to the massive KRW 45.6 billion grand prize. Gi-hun must navigate through the physical and psychological challenges of the games if he wants to survive.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

If you love romantic comedies, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha should be the next K-drama on your watch list. The series is a remake of the South Korean film Mr Handy, Mr Hong and features the stellar talents of Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho and Lee Sang-Yi.

The story revolves around Yoon Hye-jin, a hardworking dentist who moves from the city to the seaside village of Gongjin. There, she encounters Hong Doo-Shik, a multi-talented man known as Mr Hong in the village, who runs various odd jobs and helps the villagers with their problems. As Hye-jin settles into her new life, she and Doo-Shik become unlikely friends and business partners, setting up a dentistry clinic and a community service centre together. Throughout the series, their interactions with the quirky villagers and their budding romance make for an exciting story that also highlights the beauty of human connections and the charm of simple living.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Moon Gang-tae, a compassionate health worker at a psychiatric hospital, has devoted his life to caring for his older brother, Moon Sang-tae, who has autism. Their lives take an unexpected turn, however, when they meet Ko Moon-young, a successful children’s book author with an antisocial personality disorder. As their paths intertwine, they begin to confront their emotional scars and traumas from the past. The trio forms an unconventional bond throughout their journeys of healing and self-discovery.

If you love romance dramas but with a twist, then It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is just for you as it’s a psychological romance K-drama that explores mental health and its acceptance in romantic relationships. Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young play the lead roles in the series.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class is based on a webtoon of the same name. The story revolves around ex-convict Park Sae-ro-yi who opens a street bar in Itaewon while simultaneously seeking vengeance against the powerful Jangga Group and its heir, Jang Geun-won, who were responsible for his father’s death. With extreme determination, Sae-ro-yi builds his business empire and challenges the social hierarchy. Along the way, he goes on to form a deep bond with Jo Yi-seo, his loyal manager. The series comprises a talented cast including Kim Dong-Hee, Chris Lyon, Ryu Kyung-Soo, Park Seo-joon, Lee Joo-young and Kim Da-mi.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Business Proposal

Business Proposal is based on a webtoon of the same name written by HaeHwa and illustrated by Narak. The plot revolves around Shin Ha-ri, who reluctantly agrees to substitute for her friend on a blind date. To her surprise, she discovers that her blind date is none other than her own boss at the company where she is employed. This unexpected twist sets the stage for a series of events that lead to some humorous and challenging situations for Ha-ri. The series features talented actors like Ahn Hyo-Seop, Se-Jeong Kim and Seol In-ah in lead roles.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Hellbound

Hellbound is a Netflix original series that takes place in a world where otherworldly creatures appear to condemn people to hell. These entities manifest in public spaces, declaring the time and location of an individual’s imminent demise and causing widespread fear and panic. Making things more complicated is a religious group known as ‘The New Truth’, which is led by a charismatic figure. Amdist the chaos, journalist Jung Jin-soo teams up with former police officer Bae Young-Jae to investigate the truth behind the hellbound phenomenon and the enigmatic leader of The New Truth. As they research the mystery, they uncover dark secrets and political conspiracies that will send shivers down your spine.

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

The King: Eternal Monarch

Loved Boys Over Flowers? If so, you’d be pleased to know that Lee Min-ho is playing the romantic lead in The King: Eternal Monarch. As it happens, there are other reasons, besides its casting, to watch this show.

The King: Eternal Monarch revolves around two parallel universes: the Kingdom of Corea and the Republic of Korea. Lee Gon, the King of Corea, discovers a portal that leads him to the Republic of Korea, where he meets Detective Jung Tae-eul. As they navigate between worlds, they uncover a sinister plot involving Lee Gon’s uncle, Lee Lim, who seeks to capture the throne and disrupt the balance between the two universes. Amidst political disturbances, a love story blossoms between Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul as they strive to protect their worlds from danger.

Apart from Lee Min-ho, the series also stars Kim Go-Eun, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-Nam, Jung Eun-chae and Lee Jung-jin.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Sweet Home

Like Itaewon Class, Sweet Home is a horror K-drama that is also based on a webtoon.

In Sweet Home, things are anything but sweet as troubled teenager Cha Hyun-soo, who recently moved into a gloomy apartment building after the tragic death of his family, is battling depression and suicidal thoughts. At the same time, a mysterious phenomenon transforms people into monstrous creatures reflecting their inner desires. Trapped with other survivors, Hyun-soo must fight to stay alive and confront his own demons.

At the core of this apocalyptic thriller, the talented cast of Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook and Lee Si-young bring the story to life and keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

W

W is a fantasy-romance drama centred around Oh Yeon-Joo, a surgical resident who gets pulled into the world of a webtoon called ‘W’ after her father, the creator of the comic, goes missing. Inside the webtoon, she meets Kang Chul, the protagonist of W, and becomes entangled in his life. As the lines between the real world and the webtoon blur, the two develop a complex and romantic relationship. Together, they navigate between the two worlds, facing various challenges and uncovering the secrets that connect their fates.

The dynamic duo of Lee Jong-suk and Han Hyo-joo play the lead roles in the series, bringing an intense chemistry to the screen that’s palpable from their first scene.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Hero and image: Courtesy IMDb/ Squid Game and Crash Landing On You

This story first appeared on Augustman India.