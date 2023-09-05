Netflix’s Jaane Jaan promises to be a thrilling ride – watch the trailer

The trailer for Netflix’s latest film, Jaane Jaan, has just dropped and it promises to be an exciting film.

Jaane Jaan stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and is directed by the master of mysteries, Sujoy Ghosh himself. Jaane Jaan also marks Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut and is set to release on the leading OTT platform on 21st September 2023.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into Kapoor Khan’s character, aptly titled Maya who appears to be quite the femme fatale and is harbouring many secrets. Jaane Jaan delves into the mysterious happenings in chilly Kalimpong and the intertwined lives of Maya, Naren (played by Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma).

Watch the trailer of Jaane Jaan below:

We love seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan in grey roles and this film seems to be another addition to her fantastic filmography.

“I am so excited that the audiences finally get to see a glimpse of Jaane Jaan, a film extremely close to my heart. Set in Kalimpong the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting and the will to do anything for love. Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before. On 21st September, this film will be yours, across the world you’ll get to see this thriller come to life and I cannot wait to see what you think,” said Sujoy Ghosh in a press statement.

“This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say yes to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy that the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I can’t wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy the film,” Kapoor Khan added.