Jubilee showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane reflects on India’s cinematic identity

Jubilee. The word denotes a celebration of sorts. And that’s exactly what Vikramaditya Motwane’s series has become.

Jubilee tells the story of an India being born, an India finding its identity and an India dealing with the loss and despair of the Partition. But beyond all that, it tells the story of us as people. How we aim for things beyond our aukaat and deal with the whimsy of fate. The Amazon Prime Video series has been receiving rave reviews with the storyline and the cast getting plaudits aplenty.

There’s Wamiqa Gabbi in a stunning turn as Niloufer Qureshi, a nautch girl turned Hindi movie star. There’s Aditi Rao Hydari, playing some version of Devika Rani, the First Lady of Indian Cinema. There’s Aparshakti Khurana‘s Madan Kumar and then, of course, there’s Sidhant Gupta who has become a star overnight, it would appear, thanks to his brilliant portrayal of a man aiming for the moon. Jubilee is a ride for sure and we sat down with Vikramaditya Motwane to talk about the series, how it shapes our national identity and what he thinks about the Golden Era of Hindi cinema.

Excerpts from our chat with Jubilee showrunner, Vikramaditya Motwane

Jubilee captures a very pivotal period in Mumbai’s showbiz history where the industry sort of adapted to the role of shaping India’s national identity. Can you share your thoughts on the significance this had on what took place in Bollywood later – how it shaped Hindi cinema’s identity?

At the outset, what we wanted to end up doing was to create this compelling story about the Pioneers of the golden age of movie-making. The brave people, the ones who’ve not just come from film families but from the outside. And I’ve gone and created stories about their careers, their legacies and that kind of stuff. Yes, you can look back and think ‘Oh this is so and so’ but we wanted to just create this space where all these people existed and so tell you a story about India a new country being born. Take Jay Khanna who was living in the refugee camps. He has dreams of being able to punch upwards and become somebody and Srikant Roy who is at the top looking down. I think it gave you a larger perspective about the industry but also the country in general. This was also a time when these pioneering filmmaking techniques were born, whether it was playback singing or cinema scope. We also worked the whole banning of songs and such into the narrative and how the people circumvented that. So there’s an all-encompassing 360-degree point of view of the world.

How did you sort of strike this balance between historical accuracy and your creative storytelling without, you know, sort of taking any names, so to say?

I think we did that just by just making really, really interesting characters. That was always our priority. Our main focus was that you create really interesting characters and you take people around on a journey. Then once they’re invested in them and once they come along on the journey, then you can merge fact and fiction and end up creating a compelling narrative. The problem is that if you end up saying ‘Let me tell you a story about how songs are banned’, I’m not going to want to watch that. Then it becomes a history lesson. But when you do a history lesson from the perspective of saying ‘Here is a Madan Kumar, who’s not supposed to be Madan Kumar but is over there and there’s all this history behind him and once you’ve given the audience that to be able to chew on, then you can end up getting your fact and fiction and all that kind of stuff into your story, then it’s great. So we love – Atul and me – we love the movies of the era. We love that world but sticking to a specific story becomes restrictive. In this way, you can make a fictionalization that pays tribute to everyone – to the methods or the people or music or movie stars of a time and space without getting restricted by saying we have to stick to a specific story. Long story short, when you create interesting characters, then you can do a lot of interesting stuff.

A majority of people refer to that period of Hindi cinema as the golden era of Hindi cinema. Having worked on Jubilee for so long and done so much research, would you also refer to it as such or have your thoughts shifted?

I think when we say Golden Era, maybe that’s a little bit of hindsight, you know? I think the movies of the era and the music . . . I don’t think it was been anything quite like it. When you look at the stories that they were making in the 50s and the early 60s whether it’s Raj Kapoor’s peak, Awaara and Shree 420, whether it’s Guru Dutt making Pyaasa, whether it’s Dev Anand with his early movies in Baazi and Taxi Driver, there was a huge amount of bravery associated with a lot of those films that were being made. They were talking about things like socialism or capitalism and being the anti-hero in that age. The stories were interesting and the stars were larger than life. The women were amazing there. There was an anticipation in the age which was much bigger than anything that we have now. And the music – OP Nayyar, S.D. Barman, Shankar–Jaikishan were just phenomenal. Some of the music that’s come out of the 50s and the early 60s, it’s been absolutely phenomenal. It’s still stuff that we listen to today.

I really want to talk to you about what went behind creating Niloufer in Jubilee.

I think that the fact that it’s an unapologetic character living life on her terms, you know, is what is so interesting. And I think that’s, in a sense true, for Sumitra as well but differently. With Niloufer, what we’re trying to say is that here’s somebody who does what she wants, lives with who she wants, is ambitious and driven but not evil and any of that sort of stuff. If you look at, for example, Nargis’ character from Awaara – there is a certain amount of power there. There’s a certain amount of freedom of expression. Whether it’s Nargis in Awaara or Nutan in Bandini, there were a lot more progressive women written in movies in the era. Specifically with Niloufer, we just wanted to create somebody who is like that. And of course the irony, you know, becomes that she really can’t have a way when it comes down to it.

Cinema of any period is always tied to national identity or a way of being. What would you say the cinema of today says about the country we are living in?

There is, yes, a lot about national identity that is happening in the cinemas, which is pretty obvious to see. But other than that, I think cinema is kind of trying to reassert itself and find its identity again, especially in a post-pandemic world. I mean aside from its national identity, I think there’s a post-Pandemic identity and there is a shift in storytelling that I think needs to be found to be able to get the audiences back regularly, movie by movie, to the theatres. The easy answer always is ‘Oh, just make better films’. But the thing is that when something worked five years ago and suddenly it’s not working today, what is the answer to that? Is it just about the storytelling? Is it also the audience? Is it something else? I think we’re going through that state right now where we’re looking at seeing what’s working, what’s not working. Everybody says dark films don’t work and then suddenly Drishyam works. So who knows there? I mean at this point I think the identity is to be found. I think, in a weird sense, we’re in that one time where you don’t have an identity, but I think we’ll find it eventually.