K-dramas where actors play actors and give an inside look into the entertainment world

Real-life Korean actors playing K-drama actors on screen almost always turn out to be an exciting watch. Portraying their profession in a vastly unique way and living someone else’s life in reel life also gives viewers a taste of their acting versatility. While some play stereotypical snobbish K-drama actor roles, some also present a contrasting personality to what fans have usually seen them as.

Series where actors play K-drama actors also satiate viewers’ curiosity. The desire to get an inside scoop on how Korean actors behave on and off set, live different lives in front of their fans and close friends, tackle industry toxicity and most importantly, navigate their love lives, has only ever been on the rise. Shows such as Record of Youth and Full House, among others, provide some form of respite from this burning desire.

K-dramas also give a bird’s eye view into the world of the entertainment industry. Whether Korean actors or Hollywood, the business of the media world continues to excite everyone. While the characters portrayed are fictional, it is exciting to know the processes and hard work that go into achieving the dream of becoming an actor or keeping the reputation intact.

If you’re also interested in knowing the workings of Korean actors, these real-to-reel-life shows will serve as the closest insight into K-drama actors’ world.

Six K-dramas with Korean actors who have played actors on screen

Park Bo-gum as Sa Hye-joon in Record of Youth

Park Bo-gum, known as one the most popular K-drama actors, essayed the role of a struggling rookie actor in the 2020 drama Record of Youth. Sa Hye-joon finds it difficult to navigate his career in the direction he wants, i.e., an actor. His roles are either stolen by his best friend’s jealous mother (who wants her son to become the most popular actor) or his lack of network results in lost opportunities.

Other notable dramas of Park include Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight and Encounter. Apart from being an actor, he has also presented several award shows, including the latest 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, and participated in a variety of shows such as Young Actor’s Retreat, Youth over Flowers, and other shows.

Watch Record of Youth here.

Yoo In-na as Yeon Seo in Touch Your Heart

Next on our list of series in which Korean actors played K-drama actors is Yoo In-na. The 2019 series Touch Your Heart includes one of her most recognisable roles. Paired up with Guardian co-star Lee Dong-wook, Yoo plays the role of Yeon Seo, a celebrity who gets embroiled in a scandal.

Yeon Seo seeks to get back on track but for the same, requires portraying a character that she never has before – a lawyer. She begins prepping for her role by becoming an assistant to a cold lawyer.

Apart from Touch Your Heart, Yoo’s most recognised for her role as Sunny in the classic drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

Kim Young-dae as Gong Tae-sung in Sh**ting Stars

Through Sh**ting Stars (2022), Kim Young-dae gave viewers a glimpse into the close relationships that an actor usually has with his colleagues. The actor essays the role of Gong Tae-sung, a celebrity who harbours deep secrets and is always at odds with his PR agent, Oh Han-byul (Lee Sung-kyung).

Additionally, the series also affirms the notion that K-drama actors’ lives aren’t all sunshine and roses, as Tae-sung is often criticised by anti-fans. It holds a mirror to the societal pressures and online trolling that many K-drama actors are subjected to.

Other notable dramas starring Kim Young-dae are The Penthouse: War in Life, Extraordinary You, and The Forbidden Marriage.

Rain as Lee Young-jae in Full House

K-pop singer Rain’s (aka Jung Ji-hoon) addition to this list may seem a surprise to some readers. However, Hallyu lovers will know that he has dabbled in plenty of roles such as actor, songwriter, record producer and even the CEO of an entertainment company.

In the classic 2004 K-drama Full House, Rain played a popular but stubborn Korean actor Lee Young-jae. Due to some circumstances, he ends up living with Han Ji-eun (Song Hye-kyo).

Their personalities are like chalk and cheese but soon enough, they realise that they cannot live without each other.

Kim Woo-bin as Shin Joon-young in Uncontrollably Fond

Another A-list Korean actor who stepped in his own shoes to portray actors is Kim Woo-bin. In the 2016 melodrama Uncontrollably Fond, Kim played Shin Joon-young, a top actor-singer in the country. He stars opposite Suzy, who plays Noh Eul, his childhood sweetheart. The story gradually reveals the struggles and sacrifices that Shin made to achieve his goal.

Kim Woo-bin has been part of several popular K-dramas such as The Heirs, Our Blues and Black Knight, among others. His breakthrough was in 2012 with the drama titled School 2013.

Jun Ji-hyun as Chun Song-yi in My Love From the Star

This list would have been incomplete without Jun Ji-hyun and her classic 2013 rom-com drama My Love From the Star. As one of the biggest Korean actors in real life, Jun played Cheon Song-yi, one of the most popular Hallyu actors on reel.

Jun’s portrayal of Chun Song-yi remains one of the many poignant roles in her career, which played a part in making her one of the few globally known K-drama actors. Song-yi debuted as an actress in her childhood and since then, has enjoyed great recognition. However, this is marred by a careless mother and a jealous brother.

Other notable works of Jun include The Legend of the Blue Sea, Kingdom, Mount Jiri and Moving. She has won multiple awards for her projects, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress (My Sassy Girl, Assassination) and even a Grand Prize for Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in My Love From the Star.

(Hero and feature image credit: Netflix.com)