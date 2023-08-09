Astro’s Cha Eun-woo to Bae Suzy: K-pop icons who have starred in Korean movies and dramas

Korean pop stars are globally popular for more than one reason. From ruling the music industry — both domestic and international — to sweeping accolades for their versatile roles in K-movies and TV shows and their sense of fashion, they have gained acclaim across industries.

While Astro’s Cha Eun-woo stole hearts with his role of the charming Do Kyung-suk in My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018), IU made her Cannes Film Festival debut with her 2022 movie Broker and won over the Korean entertainment industry.

Making yet another mark with their debut Korean dramas are K-pop stars Kim Taehyung, aka V of the powerhouse BTS, and Jisoo of girl group BLACKPINK. While V made his first acting appearance with Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016, Jisoo debuted with the 2015 series The Producers. The latter bagged her leading role with the Jo Hyun-tak directorial Snowdrop in 2021.

Two of the most successful K-pop idols, V and Jisoo have not taken up any acting projects since then, but the demand for their return to movies continues.

Most popular K-pop stars who have acted in Korean movies and dramas

IU

Singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and actor, Lee Ji-eun, aka IU, made her acting debut in 2011 with the South Korean drama series Dream High, starring acclaimed actor Kim Soo-hyun. However, it wasn’t until her performance in the 2015 K-drama The Producers, co-starring Gong Hyo-jin, that IU gained recognition as an actor.

Following this, the K-pop idol appeared in multiple other Korean TV shows and movies, including My Mister (2018), Hotel Del Luna (2019) and Shades of the Heart (2021).

Her April 2023 release Dream topped the Korean box office with around 93,420 spectators, according to the Korea Box-office Information System (KOBIS) (via Soompi). The feat made Dream the first Korean film to land atop the box office within 50 days of its release since The Devil’s Deal in March 2023.

Not to forget the K-pop idol’s most-waited acting project Thank You for Your Hard Work, which is all set to arrive on Netflix in 2025 and co-stars Korean heartthrob Park Bo-gum.

Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy started as an online shopping model and went on to debut in the Chinese-Korean girl group Miss A in 2010, under JYP Entertainment. She continued her musical journey until the group disbanded in 2017.

Following this, the K-pop idol tried her luck in the TV industry and started bagging roles in multiple Korean movies and TV shows. She made her television debut in 2011 with the hit K-drama Dream High. This was followed by iconic performances in popular K-dramas like Vagabond (2019), Start-Up (2020) and Anna (2022).

Not to mention the 2019 disaster flick Ashfall, which became a massive box-office success domestically, according to Soompi. It grossed nearly USD 58 million and ranked as the fourth most successful movie in 2019 along with other hit flicks like Exit.

Another feather in her cap is her upcoming sci-fi fantasy movie Wonderland, co-starring acclaimed actor Park Bo-gum. The movie had a special screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and remains one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023.

Bae is one of the few Korean pop stars to have been honoured with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds because of her noteworthy contribution to K-movies and dramas. Her statue was inaugurated in 2016 in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Taecyeon

K-pop icon Ok Taecyeon, popular as Taecyeon, is a rapper, singer and songwriter of the South Korean boy band 2PM.

He made his acting debut in 2010 with the KBS drama series Cinderella’s Sister alongside Korean stars Moon Geun-young and Chun Jung-myung. While he has to his credit popular TV shows like Dream High (2011), Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (20210 and Blind (2022), it was only after Kim Hee-won’s 2021 Netflix series Vincenzo that Taecyeon gained global fame.

The historical movie Hansan: Rising Dragon starring Taecyeon became one of the highest-grossing Korean movies of 2022. As per the Korean Film Council, it garnered a whopping USD 40 million and over 5 million admissions, as of 11 August 2022.

With his iconic role in KBS2’s 2023 fantasy drama Heartbeat, the pop idol has successfully established himself as one of the rising stars of Korean movies and TV shows.

Cha Eun-woo

Popular for leaving fans ‘breathless’ with his on-stage performances, Lee Dong-min, aka Cha Eun-woo, is the vocalist, visual and face of the South Korean group Astro. Not just that, the K-pop icon has also established himself as an incredible actor through his multiple critically acclaimed movies and TV shows.

Cha made his acting debut in 2014 with a minor role in the Korean film My Brilliant Life. Since then, the multi-hyphenate has become a household name in Asia, thanks to his hit K-dramas such as My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018) and True Beauty (2020).

Other noteworthy titles from his portfolio include Sweet Revenge (2017), Island (2022), Decibel (2022) and Island 2 (2023).

His first historical drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung captivated audiences with its riveting storyline and earned the K-pop star MBC’s Excellence Award for an Actor in 2019. Cha also won the Best Emotive Award for True Beauty at the 2021 Winner Television/Film Award.

Suho

Leader of the K-pop group EXO, Kim Jun-myeon, better known as Suho, is no stranger to Korean movies and TV shows.

From voicing the main character Bernard for the 2013 Korean dub of the animated movie Saving Santa to bagging starring roles in shows like Rich Man, Poor Woman, Suho has established himself as a successful star of the Hallyu wave.

Suho made his big screen debut in March 2016 with the indie film One Way Trip, which enjoyed a special premiere at the 20th Busan International Film Festival. The movie also earned him a nomination for the Most Popular Actor award at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards in 2016.

His role in the MBC drama The Universe’s Star — a part of the drama trilogy Three Color Fantasy — in January 2017 received great critical acclaim.

Following this, he appeared in the 2020 Viki original romantic comedy-drama How Are You Bread, directed by Flying Warriors fame Kim Young-joon. One of his latest acting endeavours includes JTBC’s 2023 comedy investigative drama Behind Your Touch starring Korean star Han Ji Min.

YoonA

Along with being a successful singer, Girls’ Generation member Im Yoon-ah, aka YoonA, is also one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea.

YoonA has starred in various television dramas like Cinderella Man (2009), The K2 (2016), Big Mouth (2022) and King the Land (2023). Her breakthrough role in You Are My Destiny (2008) earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. She landed her first leading role in the drama You Are My Destiny in 2008.

The K-pop idol‘s movies, including Confidential Assignment (2017), Exit (2019) and Confidential Assignment 2 (2022), are among the highest-grossing releases in South Korea. YoonA was also awarded the Most Popular Star Award for Confidential Assignment 2 at the 2022 Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Additionally, her 2023 Netflix romantic comedy King the Land, along with being one of the most loved series of the year, earned brilliant domestic ratings. The series finale scored an average nationwide rating of 13.8 per cent, reported Soompi (via Nielsen Korea).

Park Hyung-sik

A former member of the now-disbanded South Korean boy band ZE:A and its subgroup ZE:A Five, Park is one of the most successful faces in the Korean entertainment world.

Park began his acting career in 2012 with SBS’ special drama I Remember You. His decade-long career in films and dramas comes with critically and commercially acclaimed performances in television dramas like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017) and Suits (2018).

In November 2018, Park played the role of Der Tod in the stage production Elisabeth. This was followed by his feature film debut in 2019 with the legal drama Juror. The role won him the Best New Actor award at the 39th Korean Association of Film Critics Awards and a nomination for Best New Actor (Film) at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

His latest TV endeavours include the apocalyptic city thriller Happiness (2021) and the reality show In the Soop: Friendcation (2022) with his celebrity friend group Wooga Squad, consisting of actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, BTS Kim Taehyung (aka V) and rapper Peakboy.

