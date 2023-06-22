Kajol talks about gender equality and the right to love whoever you want

One of the most fundamental rights, equality, has always found its way back to the headlines. The simple concept of gender equality, pay parity, right to choose who you love and the basic right to live without judgement in society have been talked about and put under the microscope several times over the years. With pride month all set in, a constant battle for these right continues even with a celebration underway for the queer community. The most recent being the right to marry. As allies, people have come out in support of their right to choose and one actor, who has always been vocal about her support is Kajol. Here we talk to her on her views on equal right and gender equality.

Kajol shares what equal rights and gender equality mean to her:

Being a female actor in the industry for more than twenty years, Kajol has fought her own battles and successes in the once-male-dominant industry but regardless of the time she has always been an advocate for equality in personal and professional life.. Recently, in a conversation with us, Kajol spoke on equal rights and gender equality and what it means to her.

Sharing her views, Kajol said, “I believe as a human being, that I love a lot of things in my life and I believe all of them are equal. I love some men, women, some animals, plants, some places and I believe that everybody around me also has the same right to do exactly that. As far as equality in human beings is concerned, I believe that we are all human and we should not try to live up to any standards that society has imposed on us. Whether you are a man, woman, child or whatever else you may classify yourself to be. I think we need to make our own standards and find out what are own standards are at first and then try to live up to that rather than what the world wants from you.”