The Call and 15 other Korean horror movies you should not watch alone

With Korean dramas and pop music being the talk of the town these days, most of us are aware of the popularity of South Korea and all things K; adding to this are Korean movies. While romantic Korean movies and shows are known for their portrayal of unconditional love as magically as possible, one can’t ignore the gripping storylines and thrilling sequences of South Korean horror movies that keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Besides the ‘horror’ element in Korean movies from this genre, there are underlying themes of damnation and survival that make them more interesting. Bedevilled (2010) or The Call (2020) are some such films packed with these elements, making them must-watches for lovers of the genre.

So, upgrade your watchlist with some of the best movies from the Korean horror genre that are not just suspenseful but also have some brilliant take-home messages.

Unmissable Korean horror movies to keep you up all night

Whispering Corridors (1988)

Directed by: Park Ki-hyeong

Cast: Lee Yong-nyeo, Choi Kang-hee, Kim Gyu-ri

Synopsis: When the staff and students of an all-girls school start disappearing after their teacher Park’s (Lee) suicide, chaos ensues. Will they succeed in unravelling the reason behind the disappearances and escape the haunted school?

About the movie: One of the best Korean horror movies, Whispering Corridors was continued further as a franchise and includes sequels Mememto Mori (1999), Wishing Stairs (2003), Voice (2005), Blood Pledge (2009) and The Humming (2021).

Watch the film here

A Tale of Two sisters (2003)

Directed by: Kim Jee-woon

Cast: Moon Geun-young, Lim Soo-jung, Yum Jung-ah

Synopsis: Sisters Soo-Mi (Lim) and Su-Yeon (Moon) return home from a mental hospital only to face disturbances created by their brutal stepmother (Yum). Adding to their woes are ghosts, who haunt them for revenge. Soon, shocking truths related to their family start to get unveiled.

About the movie: One of the highest-rated Korean horror movies at the box office, A Tale of Two Sisters was remade in Hollywood as The Uninvited (2009), starring acclaimed actors Emily Browning and Elizabeth Banks.

Watch the film here

The Red Shoes (2005)

Directed by: Kim Yong-gyun

Cast: Kim Hye-su, Park Yeon-ah

Synopsis: Sun-jae (Kim) comes across a pair of red heels while crossing the subway with her daughter Tae-soo (Park) and brings them home. She soon realises that wherever the gorgeous pair goes, it leads to greed, envy and death coupled with nightmares about ghosts and blood.

The Evil Twin (2007)

Directed by: Kim Ji-hwan

Cast: Park Shin-hye, Hee Jae, Yang Geum-seok

Synopsis: Twin sisters So-yeon (Park) and Hyo Jin (also Park) fall into a waterbody but only So-yeon is rescued. As the young woman comes to terms with this reality after a 10-year comma, she stumbles upon a gruesome secret about her family.

Death Bell (2008)

Directed by: Yoon Hong Seung

Cast: Yang Ji-won, Kim Bum, Hahm Eun-jung, Kong Jeong-hwan

Synopsis: A group of students along with topper Min Hae-yeong (Yang) find themselves locked inside a classroom. A voice from the monitor placed inside the room announces that if they cannot finish the exam administered within the allotted time, everyone inside the classroom will die. Will the students be able to defeat death with their intelligence?

Thirst (2009)

Directed by: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Kim Ok-bin, Kim Hae-sook

Synopsis: Priest Sang-hyun (Song) is resurrected as a vampire after being infected by a deadly virus in South Africa. Upon his return to South Korea, he volunteers to heal people at a small town hospital. Things turn gory when he starts consuming the blood of his patients.

About the movie: One of the scariest Korean horror movies, Director Park was first inspired to make Thirst after reading the 1867 novel Therese Raquin by Émile Zola.

Watch the film here

Bedevilled (2010)

Directed by: Jang Cheol-soo

Cast: Seo Yeong-hie, Ji Seong-won, Hwang Min-ho

Synopsis: Kim Bok-nam (Seo) tries to run away from her island when seven people are brutally murdered. Things take a twisted turn when Bok-nam becomes a victim, too, and seeks vengeance with the help of her friend from the mainland, Hae-won (Ji).

About the movie: This Korean horror movie’s screenplay was a winner at the 2008 South Korea Film Market Scenario.

Watch the film here

Train to Busan (2016)

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an

Synopsis: Seok-woo (Gong) and his daughter Soo-an (Kim) are on their way from Seoul to Busan aboard a high-speed KTX train. As the journey begins, a virus starts to spread, turning all the passengers into zombies.

About the movie: According to the South Korean tabloid The Korean Herald, this zombie horror movie won awards for Best Director and Best Special Effects at the 2016 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain. Additionally, Gong won the Best Actor nominee for the film at the 2017 Asian Film Awards.

Watch the film here

The Wailing (2016)

Directed by: Na Hong-jin

Cast: Kwak Do-won, Hwang Jung-min, Jun Kunimura

Synopsis: A village gets affected by a bizarre disease after the arrival of an unidentified Japanese man (Kunimura). Policeman Jong Goo (Kwak) finds himself entangled in the case after promising the villagers to solve the mystery behind the outbreak.

About the movie: This horror movie, which enjoyed a special Cannes screening, garnered over USD 50 million (INR 4,134 million appx.) at the local box office, according to the Korean Film Council’s KOBIS database.

Watch the film here

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Directed by: Jung Bum-shik

Cast: Wi Haa-joon, Park Sung-hoon, Lee Seung-wook

Synopsis: Makers of a horror show set out to an infamous asylum known for paranormal activities. The team expects to make good money if it streams the happenings live, owing to the previous failed attempts by several other people. However, fate has something else in store for them.

Watch the film here

The Witch Part 1: The Subversion (2018)

Directed by: Park Hoon-jung

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Kim Byeong-Ok, Choi Woo-sik

Synopsis: High-school girl Ja-yoon (Kim), who seems happy spending time with her best friend, is otherwise leading a miserable life. Ja-yoon has amnesia, and her life takes a dark turn when she tries to find out what exactly happened to her.

Watch the film here

The Wrath (2018)

Directed by: Yoo Young-sun

Cast: Choi Hong-il, Seo Yeong-hie and Lee Kyu-sung

Synopsis: In the Joseon kingdom, three sons of high-ranking official Lee Kyung-jin (Choi), die on their wedding day. A woman, pregnant with a child of the third son, decides to get to the truth of the mysterious deaths. She soon learns about a wicked soul that haunts the house.

About the movie: One of the most popular Korean horror movies, The Wrath is a remake of the 1986 Korean horror story Woman’s Wail.

Watch the film here

The Call (2020)

Directed by: Lee Chung-hyun

Cast: Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Sung-ryung

Synopsis: On visiting her old home, Seo-yeon (Park) speaks on the phone with a woman named Young-Sook (Jun), who claims to be tormented. The mystery deepens as Seo-Yon discovers that call is coming from the same house, but 20 years ago.

About the movie: This Korean horror movie is inspired by the British and Puerto Rican supernatural thriller The Caller (2011).

Watch the film here

The Closet (2020)

Directed by: Kim Kwang-bin

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Yool Heo, Kim Nam-gil

Synopsis: Architect Sang Won (Ha) is distressed after his wife’s death and daughter Yi-Na’s (Yool) disappearance. Things take a spooky turn when he is told to look for her in the closet by a mysterious man, Kyung-Hoon (Kim).

Watch the film here

#Alive (2020)

Directed by: Il Cho

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye, Jeon Bae-soo

Synopsis: When a zombie attack hits Seoul, gamer Oh Joon-woo (Yoo) is left only with some ramen and water in an isolated apartment complex. Separated from his family, his will to survive is his only hope now.

The Witch: Part 2. The Other One (2022)

Directed by: Park Hoon-jung

Cast: Shin Si-ah, Sung Yoo-bin, Jo Min-su, Park Eun-bin

Synopsis: A girl (Shin) escapes from a clandestine research facility called Ark and befriends siblings Kyung Hee (Park) and Dae Gil (Sung). Kyung Hee strives hard to keep the girl safe from a group looking for her. When they eventually locate her, no one is safe anymore.

About the movie: One of the most popular Korean sci-fi action horror movies, The Witch: Part 2. The Other One is a follow-up to the 2018 hit The Witch: Part 1. A Subversion.

Watch the film here

(Hero and Featured image: Courtesy Netflix)