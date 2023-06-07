‘Pachinko’ to ‘Gangnam Blues’: The most popular Lee Min Ho dramas and movies to binge on

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho’s undeniable charm has made most of the movies and dramas he has starred in global household names. As the ‘rom-kom’ king continues to entertain viewers with an array of characters, let’s revisit some of the most popular on-screen works of Lee Min Ho.

Masterfully covering action and historical genres as well, Lee has delivered some of the best movies and Korean dramas in the last few years. The actor became the nation’s heartthrob with his role as Gu Jun-Pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009), a series based on the Japanese shōjo manga Hana Yori Dango (1992 -2002) written and illustrated by Yoko Kamio.

The show’s high viewership ratings across South Korea opened greater opportunities for Lee. He also earned the Best New Actor title at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards for the role. Today, Lee is one of the highest-paid actors in Korea.

Not just that. Such is his acclaim that the Heirs star is the first Korean actor to get a wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Shanghai Museum, as per Soompi.

Here are some of Lee Min Ho’s best movies and dramas to date