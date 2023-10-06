Lights, Camera, Sex: 10 films and shows that embraced human desire

Sex. You can use sex to sell anything from motorbikes to perfume to beauty products. It’s the eternal human obsession, so much so that American psychologist Abraham Maslow placed it on Tier 1 of his famous hierarchy of needs. According to him, ‘Man is a perpetually wanting animal’. And for those who believe that love can exist without lust, here’s what he has to say: “Not-expressing love is not really fully love… Loving without doing is an incomplete orgasm.”

Speaking of orgasms, there’s a new film that’s hit theatres today which deals with a lady who’s never experienced an orgasm. Yes, we are talking about the Karan Boolani-directed movie, Thank You For Coming. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, the film features a strong ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Sushant Divgikr and Shibani Bedi. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Thank You For Coming is being touted as a progressive sex-comedy that seeks to obliterate the taboos surrounding female sexuality.

Rhea Kapoor aimed to do something similar with the popular 2018 movie, Veere Di Wedding which, among other path-breaking segments, featured the inimitable Swara Bhasker in bed with a vibrator. Unsurprisingly, it led to much trolling on social media but the film went on to rake in over ₹139,000,000 and became the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year.

It is precisely because sex sells that filmmakers and producers often try to include steamy scenes in their movies. And they often see great results ( here’s looking at you, Hate Story 3). However, a rare few manage to walk the fine line between base titillation and public education and even fewer aim to showcase it as a pathway to liberation.

Below, we’ve curated a list of films and shows that talk about human pleasure openly and seek to liberate us from unnecessary taboos.

Portrait of A Lady on Fire

At its face, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a historical drama that deals with the love story between two women, a countess’s daughter, Héloïse and a painter, Marianne, who is commissioned to paint her. However, thanks to its powerful storyline, treatment by Céline Sciamma and the performances by Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, it has been considered a modern classic and one of the best films to be created in the 21st century. Amidst the rush of completing the portrait and Héloïse’s fear of losing her independence, the women develop a deep friendship. When we do see the women lose themselves in each other, it is the culmination of many moments of intense longing, the perfect mingling of the artist and her muse.

Sex Education

This list would be incomplete without the mention of Sex Education which is so fabulous in its dealing with sexual intimacy that it is as much an actual educational visual text as it is a teen comedy-drama. Over the course of its four seasons, the show has received immense critical acclaim for the performances of its lead cast (Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Mimi Keene and Aimee Lou Wood in particular), the crisp writing and the growth of each character. It’s also heartening to see teen dramas deal with the spectrum of human sexuality, something that we wouldn’t have witnessed even 20 years ago.

Masters of Sex

Based on the real sex research of Virginia Johnson and William Masters, Masters of Sex deals with the science of female sexuality and was one of the pioneering shows to do so. From why women fake orgasms to female masturbation to the ‘G-Spot’, the series starring Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan manages to draw from every character to create a narrative about how sex is an integral part of almost every human being’s life.

Big Mouth

Puberty is a weird time. Your hormones are all over the place and you don’t know what’s what. Big Mouth, the celebrated adult animated sitcom seeks to answer a few of the questions that teenagers may have when they first cross the threshold into adulthood. The puberty ‘demons’ and their ilk deal with teenage struggles of masturbation, peak horniness, sexual arousal or the lack thereof and the understanding of reproductive organs. It’s a hit through and through. And so damn fun.

Golden Girls

Golden Girls was refreshing in more ways than one. Today, we may have begun seeing portrayals of older women onscreen who feel the entire length and depth of human emotion but that was not always the case when it came to celluloid. People mistakenly assumed that anybody (especially women) ever felt any tingles in their nether regions after the age of 50. Golden Girls changed that by showing four older women embracing their wholeness and sharing details about their various sexual adventures. It went as far as to talk about issues such as transgender rights, AIDS, same-sex marriage and more.

Lust Stories

Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal – Lust Stories was a winner from the word go due the variety of the talent attached. While all the episodes received mixed reviews, they universally managed to depict various aspects of human sexuality with elan. And let’s not forget that iconic scene featuring Kiara Advani, an ill-timed vibrator and the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham theme song. The four-part film aimed to showcase the reason behind extra-marital affairs, sexual awkwardness, obsession, heartbreak and sexual dissatisfaction. It’s one of the most popular anthologies on Netflix and a must-watch.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Released in 2016, Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha was a ground-breaking piece of cinema. Starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, the film showcased the secret lives of the four female protagonists and how they engage with their sexuality. Ratna Pathak Shah’s storyline was the most refreshing as it showcased the lust an older woman feels for a much younger man and how she catfishes him to ensure he is hers, at least in part. It faced its fair share of controversy with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refusing to give it a certificate due to the “contagious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography” would be sensitive to a “particular section of society”. The film went on to receive high praise from critics and audiences alike.

Utsav

Utsav, the 1984 Hindi erotic drama film, stands as a remarkable and daring addition to the world of Indian cinema. Produced by the versatile Shashi Kapoor and directed by the talented Girish Karnad, the film transports viewers to ancient India, where desire and passion weave the fabric of its narrative. Set against the backdrop of a vibrant and sensual courtesan culture, the film is a captivating exploration of love, longing, and human sensuality. While it pushed the boundaries of conventional storytelling, it did so with grace and artistic finesse.

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

How do you curate a list of sex-positive films and series without mentioning the Kama Sutra, perhaps the most coveted, misunderstood and reviled of ancient Indian texts? Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is a 1996 Indian historical erotica by Mira Nair that ruffled quite a few feathers back in the day. There are a thousand reasons to watch it but we’ll give you one more – the film stars the legendary Rekha as Rasa Devi, a teacher of the arts of pleasure.

Sex and the City

We know, we know – duh. This is such a necessary addition to this list. Does it even get more iconic than Sex and the City when talking about women’s narratives on screen? The show was a delightful cocktail of candid conversations, high fashion, and the exploration of sexuality in the bustling city of New York. Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda continue to inspire legions of women, years after they first appeared on our screens. The series challenged stereotypes, celebrated female friendships, and broke boundaries, making it an enduring cultural touchstone that continues to inspire and empower women worldwide. It remains a cherished symbol of modern femininity.