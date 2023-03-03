The history of Asian Oscar presenters who made waves before Deepika Padukone

The Internet has been going crazy ever since The Academy announced the first slate of presenters for the 2023 Oscars which includes several Asian actors including Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone. She will be joining the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, and Melissa McCarthy to give away the awards at the 95th Academy Awards.

Taking it to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared the news with a caption that read, “#oscars#oscars95.” Her husband, Ranveer Singh was one of the first few people to comment on the news. Neha Dhupia, Anisha Padukone, and several other celebrities also congratulated the Pathaan actress on social media. She will be following in the footsteps of Asian stars like Priyanka Chopra, Youn Yuh Jung and more to become a presenter at the Oscars.

This time around, Asian representation at the Oscars is quite huge. SS Rajamouli’s RRR is nominated for its song Nattu Nattu. The Academy also confirmed earlier that the song will be performed on stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes is also nominated in the Best Documentary category. Deepika’s addition is definitely another proud moment for all Asian and Bollywood lovers. Let’s take a look at the Asian celebrities who have become Oscar presenters before.

Asian Oscar presenters over the years: Priyanka Chopra, Persis Khambatta, Youn Yuh Jung and more

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee presented the Academy Awards in 2016. She was on the list of Oscar presenters along with Tina Fey, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, J.K. Simmons and Jared Leto.

Persis Khambatta

The first Indian to present at the Oscars was Indian model Persis Khambatta. She was best known for featuring in Star Trek: The Motion Picture where she played the character of Lieutenant Ilia.

Youn Yuh Jung

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of 95th Academy Awards presenters including Asian actor Youn Yuh Jung. Other presenters for the 2022 awards included Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, and Chris Rock.

Zhang Ziyi

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi is one of the few Asian actors to be invited to be an Oscar award presenter twice. She joined the likes of Jack Nicholson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eric Bana, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Stiller and John Travolta to present awards at the Oscar.

More about the 2023 Oscars

The Oscars 2023 ceremony will be held on 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the ceremony for the third time. It will be streamed live on ABC.com, ABC app, Hulu Live TV, and YouTubeTV in addition to its exclusive TV broadcast on ABC.

Hero Image: Courtesy LanKS/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Jaguar PS/Shutterstock