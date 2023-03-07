MasterChef India Season 7 finale: Timings, contestants, and all you need to know

India’s biggest and most prestigious cooking show is currently in its seventh season and it’s gearing up for a grand finale! MasterChef India Season 7 came back in 2023 after a brief hiatus and loyalists had been waiting with bated breath. Celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora headlined the show as judges, and after a successful run, the show is about to wrap up.

Season 7 of Masterchef India was back after a gap of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season saw the best of home cooks and chefs and gave them a national platform to showcase their talent. The contestants faced some gruelling challenges and tasks week after week, and proved their mettle in front of the panel. As we stand at (almost) the end of the show, everyone’s getting ready for the season finale. We’ll let you in on all the details of the much-awaited Masterchef India Season 7 finale.

Everything to know about Masterchef India 2023 finale

Where to watch it?

The long wait for the finale of the seventh season of MasterChef India is going to take place soon. While the date of the finale has not been announced yet, the judges have already announced the Ticket to Finale tasks, where all contestants are now fighting to secure a position in the finals.

You can watch the finale on Sony Entertainment Television and also on the Sony LIV app.

MasterChef India 2023 finalists

As the show is on full swing, the first finalist has already been announced. Ludhiana-based home chef Kamaldeep Kaur, who has constantly impressed judges with her culinary skills and also known to be Chef Ranveer Brar‘s favourite, has made it to the top 3.

That leaves seven other contestants fighting it out to bag the other two positions for the finals. They are Aruna Vijay, Priyanka Kundu Biswas, Gurkirat Singh, Santa Sarmah, Sachin Khatwani, Suvarna Bagul, and Nayanjyoti Saikia.

However, allegedly, the other two finalists have already been leaked on social media. According to Spotboye, the other two contestants who have made it to the finals are Suvarna Bagul and Santa Sharma.

MasterChef India Season 7 judges

Season 7 of MasterChef India saw some old faces and some new. The judges for this season are celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora.

Chef Ranveer Brar, celebrity chef, author and restaurateur, is a name that’s synonymous with MasterChef India after having judged seasons 2 and 6. With plenty of restaurants in India and abroad, Chef Brar is known for staying true to his roots of Lucknawi descent and keeping the monarchy of Indian dishes alive.

Chef Vikas Khanna, too, is a name synonymous with MasterChef India. An Indian chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian, Chef Vikas Khanna needs no introduction. Having studied at Culinary Institute of America and New York University, Chef Khanna received an honorary doctorate at GD Goenka University as a recognition for his outstanding work in culinary art, philanthropy, and humanitarianism and the global reach he earned as a chef.

Chef Garima Arora, an Indian chef, became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star in November 2018. Having studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, she worked with stalwarts like Chef Gaggan Anand, Gordon Ramsay and René Redzepi of Noma in Copenhagen. In 2017, she opened her first restaurant Gaa, in Bangkok in April 2017, which is a Michelin-star restaurant now.

MasterChef India 2023 contestants

The season opened with 36 contestants, who got shortlisted after auditions all over the country. They displayed their unmatched skills and the judges were bowled over by their skills, stories and dedication to the craft. The contestants who were on this season were:

Rakhi Ganeriwal, an entrepreneur from Mumbai

Purnima

Rohan Agnani, a baker from Mumbai

Nayanjyoti Saikia, a blogger from Shillong

Priya Vijan, an entrepreneur from Bangalore

Sakshi Tripathi, a student from Lucknow

Ratika, a digital creator from Kolkata

Shubhjeet

Kamaldeep Kaur, a baker from Punjab

Dyuti Banerjee, a blogger from Kolkata

Vineet Yadav, a makeup artist from Lucknow

Dhananjay Kode, from Himachal Pradesh

Amjad Lala

Shambho

Nazia Sultana, a home chef from Guwahati

Priyanka Biswas, a home baker from Kolkata

Avinash Patnaik, a home chef from Odisha

Kanupriya Marwah, from Jaipur

Brijesh Pandya, a cake artist from Ahmedabad

Aruna Vijay, a digital creator Kanchipuram

Gurkirat Singh Grover, a law graduate from Haryana

Shanta Sharma, a home chef from Assam

Baa, YouTuber from Mumbai

Arahant Jain, chef from Jaipur

Megha

Biswajit Moharathi, a chef from Bhubaneswar

Sachin Khatwani, a chef from Lucknow

Ekta Malik, a home baker from Jammu

Suvarna Bagul, a home chef from Mumbai

Payal Kamat, a home chef from Nagpur

Neelam Agarwal from Siliguri

Deepa Chauhan, a chef from Chennai

Shishir Mehta from Jaipur

Yashu Verma, a chef from Kolkata

Mohabbat Singh Cheema from Punjab

Chahat Gupta, a chef from Jammu

Are you excited for the finals?

All Images: Courtesy Instagram