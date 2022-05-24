‘Mission: Impossible 7 Part 1’ trailer shows Tom Cruise back in action and the return of Kittridge

Paramount Pictures dropped the official trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise, and it is everything that the film franchise stands for.

Released on 23 May 2022, it shows car-chase sequences, fight scenes and the actor performing death-defying stunts at some picturesque locations of the world.

Here’s what the trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One reveals about the film

The two-minute-fifteen-second-long trailer was released on YouTube. It has since garnered lakhs of views and is No 1 on the trending list of the streaming platform. It also shows the return of Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny.

Eugene was last seen in 1996, in the first Mission: Impossible film. He was the then-head of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) but has not featured in the spy franchise ever since.

The trailer starts with Eugene telling Ethan, “Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over,” adding, “This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You’ve been fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side,” as Ethan looks at him sternly.

The cast

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie that will be released in two parts has some old and new faces. While Ving Rhames will reprise his role of Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby will again be seen as Alanna Mitsopolis, aka The White Widow. Simon Pegg will return as Benji Dunn and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust.

Among the newcomers, Esai Morales will portray the role of the primary antagonist in the film, while Hayley Atwell will play Grace and Shea Whigham will essay Jasper Briggs.

Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss will also be joining the franchise, too. However, not much has been revealed about these characters yet.

Release date

The film’s premiere date was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has now been revealed that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the big screen in July 2023.

The second part of the film, which is currently being filmed, will release in 2024.

(Hero and Feature Image Credit: missionimpossible/Instagram)