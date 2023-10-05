The explosive incident that inspired the story of Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj

More often than not, we have seen Akshay Kumar associate himself with films that have a powerful true story behind them. And his new release is no different. The actor will be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue next. The film is based on a very fundamental true incident that took place in West Bengal, and fans are excited to see what the film will look like.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the survival thriller film talks about the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal where 65 miners got trapped during the incident. Akshay Kumar plays a titular role in the film and from the looks of the trailer, the film looks quite interesting. Let’s explore the true story that created the plot of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Revisiting the horrific incident that constructs the story of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Raniganj Coalfield is the oldest field in India found in West Bengal. It covers the Asansol and Durgapur subdivisions of Paschim Bardhaman district. Neighbouring districts of Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Dhanbad district of Jharkhand are also included in the area of this coalfield. It is here that coal mining in India first started in 1774.

History of the Raniganj Coalfield

Before watching Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, here’s a quick glance at the history of the coalfield. British East India Company’s John Sumner and Suetonius Grant Heatly discovered coal near Ethora (presently Salanpur) in 1774. This marked the beginning of exploration and mining operations, which were carried out haphazardly. Things stabilised by 1820, when regular mining became a practice. Alexander & Co, an agency house, took over the business and made it more efficient. In 1835, Carr, Tagore and Company started taking care of the business after Prince Dwarkanath Tagore bought over the collieries. Almost a decade later, they joined hands with Gilmore Hombray and Co. in 1843 to form the Bengal Coal Company. Under their reign, Raniganj coalfields became the major producer of coal during the entire 19th century and a major part of the 20th century.

Nationalisation of the coal field

All non-coking coal mines were nationalised and inducted under the Coal Mines Authority of India in 1973. A subsidiary of Coal India Limited named Eastern Coalfields Limited was formed in 1975. All private collieries in Raniganj Coalfield were handed to them. Today, the coalfield has an estimated coal reserves of 49.17 billion tonnes, which is spread across West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The collapsing of coal mines

This dreadful event makes the plot of Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj. It was the year 1989, when coal mining at the Raniganj coalfield was standard. Despite it being such a steady business, mining involved several risks. The mine ceilings had no pillars at that time. The walls and the coal veins of the mine were also depleted due to excess mining. This meant that miners were always at risk of cave-ins and collapses and being stuck inside or dying. They still continued to work because they needed money.

On 13 November, a series of blasts were carried out to break the coal walls, which disrupted the balance, making the mine structure to shake. The result was a crack in an underground area adjacent to where the blast took place. The crack allowed water to flood in the mining areas, causing havoc. Six miners lost their lives during this incident, while 65 workers who were nearby got stuck inside due to the collapse.

Who was Jaswant Singh Gill?

Akshay Kumar will step into the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The brave mine engineer hailed from Sathiala in Amritsar, Punjab. After finishing his engineering in Mining Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology ISM Dhanbad, he was posted at the Raniganj Coalfield when the incident took place. The man played an important role in saving the lives of the miners.

To get people out, the young engineer designed a six-foot-high iron capsule. A new borehole was dug and with the use of a 12-tonne crane, the capsule was sent inside. The miners climbed inside the capsule one by one and were rescued by Gill and his team in 6 hours. The then President of India, Ramaswamy Venkataraman, conferred Jaswant Singh Gill the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak. And 16 November every year is now celebrated as Rescue Day to honour his bravery. Gill passed away in 2019.

Cast and release date of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Apart from Akshy Kumar, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Lankesh Bhardwaj, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Prateek, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 6 October.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What happened in Raniganj?

During a blast, the walls of the coal mine collapsed and trapped 65 miners inside. They were rescued by a mining engineer during a rescue operation that lasted for six hours.

-What is the name of Akshay Kumar’s new movie?

The name of Akshay Kumar’s new movie is Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

-What is Mission Raniganj based on?

The film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 that took place in West Bengal.

-What is the history of the Raniganj coalfield?

British East India Company’s John Sumner and Suetonius Grant Heatly discovered the coalfield in 1774. Ever since then, Raniganj Coalfields has been the major producer of coal.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb