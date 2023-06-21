What is the ‘Adipurush’ controversy all about?

Bollywood is no stranger to controversies. Just earlier this year, we saw Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan find itself in the eye of the storm due to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. While that controversy ended up having virtually no impact on Pathaan’s record-breaking box office success, the same cannot be said about the latest Bollywood film embroiled in controversy. The internet has been abuzz with the controversy surrounding Adipurush, Prahbahs and Kriti Sanon’s adaptation of the Ramayana which has been panned by both critics and audiences and has an IMDb rating of just 4.4.

But what exactly is the controversy that the film is embroiled in? Is there any merit to it? What are its ramifications? Well, here’s everything you need to know about it:

THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

The ‘Adipurush’ controversy explained

To properly understand the Adipurush controversy and for important context, we have to go back a few months and recall what happened when the first trailer for the film dropped. That trailer launch was not successful. On the contrary, it went about as badly as it possibly could, with audiences trolling the weak and unintentionally comedic special effects. Many were shocked to see just how bad the special effects were, considering the film was mounted on an impressive budget of INR 600 crores. So the film’s release strategy was already off to a shaky start.

When the film finally released on 16 June, everything people were worried about based on that first trailer came true. The film was heavily trolled for its lacklustre special effects, inconsistent treatment of the story and worst of all, some truly cringe-worthy dialogues that seem like they belonged to the latest Munna Bhai entry, not an adaptation of the Ramayana. As it happens, it’s that latter part that has sparked the controversy the film finds itself in.

Manoj Muntashir Shukla’s dialogues have received the most flack, with many criticising the tapori style conversations between characters. Some of the most glaring examples of this include Lord Hanuman mouthing lines like “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka! Jalegi bhi teri baap ki” and “Jo humaari beheno ko haath lagaega, unki lanka laga denge”. Needless to say, hearing such dialogues from a Hindu god on the big screen has not gone down well with many folks.

While dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla defended his lines in an interview with Republic Bharat, clarifying that “We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing [that] if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language,” people are not satisfied.

Many political outfits have also asked for a public apology from Shukla and Adipurush director Om Raut for hurting Hindu sentiments with the film.

The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir as well as the director should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman. It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our… — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 17, 2023

How did the ‘Adipurush’ cast and crew react to the controversy?

The cast members of the film, including leads Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, have mostly stayed mum on the Adipurush controversy.

However, given the political backlash, as well as the fact that the film’s collections have started taking a hit in light of the controversy, the makers decided to remove the controversial dialogues from the movie. The new version of Adipurush will hit theatres in the upcoming days.

#Adipurush team decides to change or modify a few dialogues in the film which received negative responses from most of the audience. The modified dialogue version of the film will be screened in theatres around the world in the next few days. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) June 18, 2023

It remains to be seen if this decision will help ease the tensions and dilute the controversy.

The controversy has also resulted in some truly hilarious ‘Adipurush’ memes

Leave it to the internet to make a hilarious meme fest over the Adipurush controversy. Here are some of our favourite memes that made us truly laugh out loud:

Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting #AdipurushReview — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2023

Om raut booked one seat in every theatre for Hanuman ji and made him watch jesus instead of bhagwan ram #Adhipurush pic.twitter.com/tmc6UHKGoJ — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) June 16, 2023

Even Allu Arjun couldn’t save Adipurush to be a disaster pic.twitter.com/Edu2bFZNLd — B️rle-G (blue tick) (@Hero_Zumour) June 16, 2023

Indrajeet hai ya ..South Delhi ka Tattoo artist pic.twitter.com/eeNwpTKIRV — BekaarAaadmi (@BekaarAaadmi) June 16, 2023

