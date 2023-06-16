Adipurush review: Audience is finally impressed, call Prabhas-Kriti starrer a blockbuster

From being criticised for its amateur visual effects to plagiarism accusations, Adipurush courted several controversies ever since Om Raut released the teaser of the film last year. Such was the condemnation that the makers of the film had to improvise the VFX, dialogues, costumes, and whatnot. However, the film has finally been released in theatres today. Going by the early reviews, it is safe to say that the audience is loving the rendition of the Sanskrit epic, Ramayana. Twitter reviews of Adipurush are overwhelming given the fact that it was condemned when it was first released.

Adipurush review: Twitter hails Prabhas as Lord Rama

While the overall film has been marred by controversies, songs from the mythological epic have been appreciated by the audience. Ajay-Atul’s Jai Shri Ram, Sachet-Parampara’s Ram Siya Ram, and Sukhwinder Singh’s Huppa Huiya have garnered much love from the viewers. Let’s see what Twitter reviews have to say about Adipurush now.

Hanuman Ji watching ❤️ absolutely correct!! Lord Hanuman resides at each and every corner of the universe where SHRI RAM KATHA is told!!

Jai shree ram #Adipurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/o9H9QfeNZY — (@Charanyaa007) June 16, 2023

#AdipurushReview : 4/5#Prabhas as Lord Shri Ram is Perfect on screen. Kriti Sanon ❤. #Hanuman unna every shot edho smile vachesthadhi, might coz he is Ram’s biggest devotee. Vaali-Sugreev sequence, dialogues anni superb. Families & kids pakka love it. Watch #Adipurush in 3D. pic.twitter.com/wkCwSn6EbA — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) June 16, 2023

Overall satisfying movie with good things like music , visuals , acting and second half is little bit lower than first half ❤️….Huppa huyya song debbesadu movie lo pettakunda Must and should enjoy the movie in 3D chala bagundhi 3D experience#Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/sM0OhzRGPe — Nikhil Prabhas ™ (@rebelismm) June 16, 2023

1st half super

2nd half average #Prabhas

Hanuman

Music

Jai sriram Jai sriram Rajaraam It’s not a song,Every Hindu Emotions ✊

Goosebumps #Adipurush Hit pic.twitter.com/eNJtpbhCqo — UdayBJP (@Uday4BJP) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush

Is an very good movie with okish vfx.. Screen presence of lead character were too good nothing flaws.. Om direction superb some scene vfx were outstanding dnt belive any rumours.. Om presented really well good and watch.. Some scenes were disappoint but not the movie pic.twitter.com/1UeRDqKXq9 — Janasena abimani (@Rebelsuraj7) June 16, 2023

He was born to play larger than Life characters ❤️…No one can replace him #Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/rRg7IsLgDm — Nikhil Prabhas ™ (@rebelismm) June 16, 2023

Conclusion

Despite all the trouble that the film landed in the past, Adipurush seems to finally be back on track. The film that has been released today has got everyone excited.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb