Adipurush review: Audience is finally impressed, call Prabhas-Kriti starrer a blockbuster

16 Jun 2023 10:40 AM

Romaa Daas

From being criticised for its amateur visual effects to plagiarism accusations, Adipurush courted several controversies ever since Om Raut released the teaser of the film last year. Such was the condemnation that the makers of the film had to improvise the VFX, dialogues, costumes, and whatnot. However, the film has finally been released in theatres today. Going by the early reviews, it is safe to say that the audience is loving the rendition of the Sanskrit epic, Ramayana. Twitter reviews of Adipurush are overwhelming given the fact that it was condemned when it was first released.

Adipurush review: Twitter hails Prabhas as Lord Rama

While the overall film has been marred by controversies, songs from the mythological epic have been appreciated by the audience. Ajay-Atul’s Jai Shri Ram, Sachet-Parampara’s Ram Siya Ram, and Sukhwinder Singh’s Huppa Huiya have garnered much love from the viewers. Let’s see what Twitter reviews have to say about Adipurush now.

Conclusion

Despite all the trouble that the film landed in the past, Adipurush seems to finally be back on track. The film that has been released today has got everyone excited.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Kriti Sanon Ramayana adaptations Prabhas Adipurush
Romaa Daas is a journalism postgraduate. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
