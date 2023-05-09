‘Adipurush’s’ new trailer evokes goosebumps, say netizens

Mythological films have always charmed the Indian audience. So, when the makers of Adipurush announced the film back in 2020, everyone had high hopes from the film. However, the very first teaser of Adipurush disappointed the audience majorly. The VFX did not click with the fans, and the makers were largely slammed for it. Months after the backlash, a new and improved trailer for Adipurush has been released, and the Twitter reactions to it are quite something.

The movie, which is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, had every right reason to make a noise. From a stellar cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon to an epic story, nothing could have gone wrong with the film. However, ever since its inception, Adipurush courted several controversies, VFX being the major bone of contention. Now, with the new trailer that has released, it is safe to say that the film is finally on the back on track. But before we check out the new glimpse of the movie, let’s revisit all the controversies that the film has landed itself into so far.

The pool of controversies that Adipurush was a part of

Saif Ali Khan’s comment on Ravana’s character

Saif Ali Khan is to portray the role of Ravana in the film. Two years back, when he was discussing his character, he stated that the film will showcase a more humane side of Ravana. This comment of his did not sit well with the audience. He even had to apologise for it as well. Saif issued a statement that read, “I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil.”

The poster featuring Prabhas was slammed for plagiarism

The makers had released a poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram back in April 2023. The poster invited a lot of trouble as it was accused of plagiarism by an animation studio named Vaanar Sena Studios. The studio took to social media to slam the team of Adipurush for copying their work. “It’s disappointing to see our work being copied like this,” mentioned the studio in an Instagram post.

The film received backlash for poor VFX

Director Om Raut released the first teaser of Adipurush in 2020, and was quickly targeted for poor VFX. The film was brutally trolled online for poor animation and Twitter saw a pool of memes being tossed around, making fun of the teaser. The hate grew so much that a VFX company named VFXwala had to also issue a statement saying that they are not involved with the project.

The massive backlash is also one of the reasons why the film’s release was postponed from January to June. The makers have reworked the quality of the VFX for a better visual experience.

Adipurush was slammed for hurting religious sentiments

After the release of the teaser, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra slammed the film for its wrong depiction of Hindus. He told PTI, “The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable. Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity’s costume is different, These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments.”

The poster with inaccuracies

A complaint was filed against the makers of Adipurush after they released a poster of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman. This complaint, which was lodged on 5 April, demanded registration of FIR under Section 295 (A), 298, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant stated that the lead characters were not wearing janeu in the poster, which is contrary to what the holy book of Ramacharitamanas suggests.

The Islamisation of Ramayana

After seeing the teaser of Adipurush, the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha expressed their concerns about the theme of the film. They even issued a warning, asking the makers to remove all controversial scenes from the film.

“This film is a complete Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman. Even Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of Ravana in the Adipurush movie looks like Taimur and Khilji. The film is going to spread hatred among a particular class by inciting religious sentiments in the country. This picture is being widely publicised through the Internet, which is completely harmful to our society and country,” read their notice.

The new trailer of Adipurush

Despite all the trouble that the film landed itself in in the past, the new trailer seems to finally bring Adipurush back on track. The film is gearing up for a release on 16 June 2023 and the trailer has got everyone excited for the same. Twitter has been abuzz with great reactions to the Adipurush trailer, which was also screened for a few fans at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad before this, and positive reviews poured in from the audience in the theatre as well.

Check out the trailer below:

Adipurush Twitter reactions: Let’s see what people have to say about the new trailer

GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, whatta a trailer mahn, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothings, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/uArTE8rvnY — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) May 9, 2023

#AdipurushTrailer Hits the bulls eye🔥🥵🥵..Theatrical experience ela vuntundo asalu ..Hollywood feels most of the shots 🙏🏻👌 pic.twitter.com/YkUnPb840y — Bruce Wayne (@Sep28th2023) May 9, 2023

#AdipurushTrailer is BREATHTAKING Director @omraut has created a 3D visual spectacle of highest order, such Live Action film has never been attempted in Indian cinema before which certainly look outstanding on big screen.. Many moments in the trailer evokes Goosebumps.. Much… pic.twitter.com/igSGTZoG3e — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 9, 2023

Here is the most anticipated trailer of #Adipurush A very good one with brilliant shots and dialogues.

The vfx is superior to the previous output. Cinematography and bgm elevated the scenes. This trailer raised expectations for the movie. #AdipurushTrailer:… pic.twitter.com/sw8dkjKGrJ — Thyview (@Thyview) May 9, 2023

Much Much Much Better Than Teaser>>>🔥🔥

Prabhas Come Back Feels🔥#AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/jH7O0aVVIz — mbvajrang (@UrsVajrang) May 9, 2023

Adipurush Trailer – “EXPLOSIVE” Adipurush Trailer takes away each and every negativity which was forced to general audience during teaser release… Big Canvas…. Big Making… Terrific Vfx work done… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER LOADING… #JaiShreeRam #JaiShriRam #Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/qblCCwSebL — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 9, 2023

This single scene of Bajrang bali lifting mountain will fill theatres with claps and whistles#AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/W6eWxG1Hgc — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) May 9, 2023

All Images: Courtesy Prabhas/Instagram