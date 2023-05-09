facebook
Home > Entertainment > Movies > ‘Adipurush’s’ new trailer evokes goosebumps, say netizens
‘Adipurush’s’ new trailer evokes goosebumps, say netizens
Entertainment
09 May 2023 03:30 PM

‘Adipurush’s’ new trailer evokes goosebumps, say netizens

Ananya Swaroop

Mythological films have always charmed the Indian audience. So, when the makers of Adipurush announced the film back in 2020, everyone had high hopes from the film. However, the very first teaser of Adipurush disappointed the audience majorly. The VFX did not click with the fans, and the makers were largely slammed for it. Months after the backlash, a new and improved trailer for Adipurush has been released, and the Twitter reactions to it are quite something.

The movie, which is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, had every right reason to make a noise. From a stellar cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon to an epic story, nothing could have gone wrong with the film. However, ever since its inception, Adipurush courted several controversies, VFX being the major bone of contention. Now, with the new trailer that has released, it is safe to say that the film is finally on the back on track. But before we check out the new glimpse of the movie, let’s revisit all the controversies that the film has landed itself into so far.

The pool of controversies that Adipurush was a part of

Saif Ali Khan’s comment on Ravana’s character

Adipurush trailer
Saif Ali Khan as Ravana

Saif Ali Khan is to portray the role of Ravana in the film. Two years back, when he was discussing his character, he stated that the film will showcase a more humane side of Ravana. This comment of his did not sit well with the audience. He even had to apologise for it as well. Saif issued a statement that read, “I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil.”

The poster featuring Prabhas was slammed for plagiarism

Adipurush trailer
Plagiarism row regarding Prabhas’ poster; Image Courtesy: Vaanar Sena Studios/Instagram

The makers had released a poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram back in April 2023. The poster invited a lot of trouble as it was accused of plagiarism by an animation studio named Vaanar Sena Studios. The studio took to social media to slam the team of Adipurush for copying their work. “It’s disappointing to see our work being copied like this,” mentioned the studio in an Instagram post.

The film received backlash for poor VFX

Director Om Raut released the first teaser of Adipurush in 2020, and was quickly targeted for poor VFX. The film was brutally trolled online for poor animation and Twitter saw a pool of memes being tossed around, making fun of the teaser. The hate grew so much that a VFX company named VFXwala had to also issue a statement saying that they are not involved with the project.

The massive backlash is also one of the reasons why the film’s release was postponed from January to June. The makers have reworked the quality of the VFX for a better visual experience.

Adipurush was slammed for hurting religious sentiments

After the release of the teaser, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra slammed the film for its wrong depiction of Hindus. He told PTI, “The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable. Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity’s costume is different, These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments.”

The poster with inaccuracies

Adipurush Twitter reaction
The latest poster of Om Raut’s film

A complaint was filed against the makers of Adipurush after they released a poster of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman. This complaint, which was lodged on 5 April, demanded registration of FIR under Section 295 (A), 298, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant stated that the lead characters were not wearing janeu in the poster, which is contrary to what the holy book of Ramacharitamanas suggests.

The Islamisation of Ramayana

After seeing the teaser of Adipurush, the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha expressed their concerns about the theme of the film. They even issued a warning, asking the makers to remove all controversial scenes from the film.

“This film is a complete Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman. Even Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of Ravana in the Adipurush movie looks like Taimur and Khilji. The film is going to spread hatred among a particular class by inciting religious sentiments in the country. This picture is being widely publicised through the Internet, which is completely harmful to our society and country,” read their notice.

The new trailer of Adipurush

Despite all the trouble that the film landed itself in in the past, the new trailer seems to finally bring Adipurush back on track. The film is gearing up for a release on 16 June 2023 and the trailer has got everyone excited for the same. Twitter has been abuzz with great reactions to the Adipurush trailer, which was also screened for a few fans at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad before this, and positive reviews poured in from the audience in the theatre as well.

Check out the trailer below:

Adipurush Twitter reactions: Let’s see what people have to say about the new trailer

All Images: Courtesy Prabhas/Instagram

Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Prabhas Adipurush
‘Adipurush’s’ new trailer evokes goosebumps, say netizens

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.