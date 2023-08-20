Add these 10 best Aditi Rao Hydari movies to your binge-list

This multilingual Indian actress is known for her versatility. She can pull off any role with such finesse that she effortlessly morphs into the character she is playing. Celebrating the diverse actress, here’s a look at all the Aditi Rao Hydari movies that prove her mettle as an actress.

Born in Hyderabad to parents Ehsaan Hydari and his wife Vidya Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari comes from a mixed religious, community and linguistic lineage. But there’s more to it. Ehsaan Hydari, her father, was the grandson of the erstwhile Prime Minister of Hyderabad state, Akbar Hydari, and the nephew of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, who was the former Governor of Assam. On her mother’s side, Aditi’s mother is the daughter of J. Rameshwar Rao, who was the last ruling Raja of Wanaparthy, and one of the four highest-ranking noblemen in the court of Hyderabad’s Nizam. Her royal lineage is notable in her graceful demeanour. Let’s learn more about Aditi Rao Hydari’s movies that have cemented her position as an actress.

Aditi Rao Hydari movies to add to your watch list

Hey! Sinamika (2022)

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan, this is the love story of Mouna and Yaazhan. Their chance encounter makes them fall in love and they get married. But a few years into it, she wants to separate and end the marriage as she feels suffocated by his love bombing. So she hatches a plan to get rid of him, but meanwhile fate has something else in store for them.

Padmaavat (2018)

One of the finest Aditi Rao Hydari movies, Padmaavat might have belonged to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, but Hydari shined like a star in every frame. Portraying the beautiful Mehrunissa, Khilji’s wife, it was not an easy character to play. But she did it with the grace that only a real-life royal can. As Khilji kept growing more and more obsessed with Rani Padmaavati, Mehrunissa chose to be a woman first, before a wife.

Murder 3 (2013)

The third instalment of the famous Murder franchise, this was a psychological thriller. Vikram, who is a photographer meets Nisha at a bar and they hit it off immediately. Soon they fall in love and take their relationship to the next level. Nisha moves into his house, but soon she starts learning his secrets. She starts to discover the hidden truths behind the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Roshni.

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021)

The movie is just what the name suggests. It is an anthology of four short stories, each ajeeb in their own way. Aditi Rao Hydari stars in Geeli Pucchi, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. It is the story of how two girls find solace in each other inside a male-dominated office space and slowly fall in love. But society gets in the way of this unconventional relationship and ruins it even before it starts.

Wazir (2016)

Starring alongside Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan and Manav Kaul, Aditi Rao Hydari held her ground and limelight even amidst all the stalwarts. The story of this Aditi Rao Hydari movie centres around Daanish, a cop, who is on the mission to seek revenge from a terrorist who killed his daughter. In the process, he meets and confides in Pandit, who is also mourning his daughter.

Kaatru Veliyidai (2017)

Marking Hydari’s debut in the Tamil industry, this movie is a Mani Ratnam directorial. Set in the times of Kargil War, he story chronicles the Indian army pilot Varun Chakrapani who is being taken as a prisoner of war by the Pakistani force during the But all he can do is reminisce about his romance with the love of his life Leela, a doctor.

Delhi 6 (2009)

This movie marked Aditi Rao Hydari’s Bollywood debut. She might not have played the first or second lead, but everyone took notice of her. The film revolves around an NRI, who returns to India with his ailing grandmother but to his surprise, he finds himself caught up in a temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi.

Maha Samudram (2021)

This 2021 film stars Aditi Rao Hydari, her rumoured beau Siddharth and Sharwanand. This movie is the tale of the friendship of Arjun and Vijay. It takes an unexpected and bitter turn when Vijay gets selfish and leaves him. Arjun has to clear up the mess that his friend had created. Many years later, they meet again, but this time as enemies.

Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011)

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, this is a genre of dark comedy that has seldom been explored in Bollywood. The film revolves around a bunch of gangsters who go on to kidnap the son-in-law of a famed politician. The motive? To pressurise the system into releasing their imprisoned gang-member. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Arunoday Singh’s love interest.

London Paris New York (2012)

A love story that goes around the world to take shape, this is an adorable love story. Nikhil Chopra, a nonconformist and chilled out guy meets Lalitha, who is the complete opposite, in London. They have a brief and fun affair, but their love story takes shape over several years and several cities. Will they still end up together?

Hero Image: Courtesy IMDb, Featured Image: Courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Aditi a princess?

On her mother’s side, Aditi’s mother is the daughter of J. Rameshwar Rao, who was the last ruling Raja of Wanaparthy, and one of the four highest-ranking noblemen in the court of Hyderabad’s Nizam.

– Why is Aditi Rao Hydari famous?

She is very popular for her character in Sudhir Mishra’s 2011 crime thriller Yeh Saali Zindagi in which she played the character of Shanti. Aditi is seen in movies like Padmaavat, Delhi 6, and Rockstar.

– Is Aditi Rao Hydari underrated?

Aditi Rao Hydari is an effervescent yet highly underrated actor of our time.