Mission Raniganj Twitter (X) review: Akshay Kumar delivers yet another emotional hit
Entertainment
06 Oct 2023 11:00 AM

Ananya Swaroop

Bringing another true story to the big screen, Akshay Kumar’s film titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is finally in theatres today. Considering that it is a film starring Kumar, it is natural for the film to be a total entertainer. Early reviews of Mission Raniganj movie suggest that the film should not be missed.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie saw several changes since it was announced. It was initially titled Capsule Gill, which was later changed to The Great Indian Rescue. In September 2023, the name was again changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role of a man who saved the lives of 65 miners stuck in a coalfield. Let’s check out what is the audience review on Mission Raniganj movie.

Mission Raniganj movie Twitter (X) review: Are fans impressed?

Every Akshay Kumar film draws thousands of people to theatres every day, and Mission Ranjiganj is no exception. People rushed in to watch the movie and also expressed their thoughts on it on Twitter (X). Here are a few tweets you need to see.

What is the film about?

The film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. The story revolves around Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, who made sure that the 65 workers, who were trapped inside the mine after a blast, were rescued by any means.

The cast of the survival thriller

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Lankesh Bhardwaj, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Prateek, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri in key roles.

Is Mission Raniganj worth a watch?

Mission Raniganj review Akshay Kumar

The tweets suggest that the film is engrossing and offers a great theatre experience. Akshay Kumar has given another remarkable performance as always and hence you should be booking your tickets for the film right away.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Movie Review Akshay Kumar Parineeti Chopra
Ananya Swaroop

