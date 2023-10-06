Mission Raniganj Twitter (X) review: Akshay Kumar delivers yet another emotional hit

Bringing another true story to the big screen, Akshay Kumar’s film titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is finally in theatres today. Considering that it is a film starring Kumar, it is natural for the film to be a total entertainer. Early reviews of Mission Raniganj movie suggest that the film should not be missed.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie saw several changes since it was announced. It was initially titled Capsule Gill, which was later changed to The Great Indian Rescue. In September 2023, the name was again changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role of a man who saved the lives of 65 miners stuck in a coalfield. Let’s check out what is the audience review on Mission Raniganj movie.

Mission Raniganj movie Twitter (X) review: Are fans impressed?

Every Akshay Kumar film draws thousands of people to theatres every day, and Mission Ranjiganj is no exception. People rushed in to watch the movie and also expressed their thoughts on it on Twitter (X). Here are a few tweets you need to see.

#MissionRaniganj is a wonderfully made movie with a lot of thrilling & nail-biting moments. It has a high tension drama with an engaging screenplay.Convincing execution & towering performances from almost everyone make it a must watch.Yet another HIT for @akshaykumar.

4 out of 5! pic.twitter.com/YGHULurbCp — (Macro) Bollywood! (@MacroBollywood) October 6, 2023

#MissionRaniganj Review : Entertaining . #MissionRaniganj is an emotional, patriotic, and motivational film that is a must-watch for everyone!#AkshayKumar gives a stellar performance. @ParineetiChopra looking beautiful and fantastic performance and all actors good support.… pic.twitter.com/k2qyYQA8NJ — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) October 6, 2023

I underestimated #MissionRaniganj

. The story was depicted in a heart touching way. I was on my toes most of the time. @akshaykumar you are really hot in person😍 pic.twitter.com/7qph4tLsMO — mahek (@maahhhek) October 5, 2023

#MissionRaniganjReview#AkshayKumar is Back as ‘Bharat Kumar’ 🔥#MissionRaniganj is A edge-of-the-seat Thrilling ride with a perfect dose of emotions & drama. Great tribute to Late #JaswantSinghGill. 💯 Rating – ⭐⭐⭐💫 ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is… pic.twitter.com/27F1aa4zIm — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) October 5, 2023

#MissionRaniganj : 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

A story that will inspire us to reach for unknown strengths in survival… Overall a great & chilling plot in terms of a survival plot film with a breathtaking climax.. #AkshayKumar Sir shines here with his natural & flawless performance..👌👍… pic.twitter.com/K7699ZTpso — Asutosh Dash (@asutoshdash07) October 6, 2023

#MissionRaniganj #Review A Must Watch The Great Bharat Rescue (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)#TinuSureshDesai @tinu1974 Brings Alive the Most Sensational Rescue Operation Based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), a former additional chief mining engineer who saved the lives of 65… pic.twitter.com/CifpNYrS77 — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) October 5, 2023

#MissionRaniganj This rescue operation will impressively make you emotional. It’s gripping, inspiring and gives several goosebump moments. Do watch this real story of an unsung hero #JaswantSinghGill . ⭐⭐⭐💫 Vfx could be better but you will care a little about it.. when you… pic.twitter.com/x8vqKUwV4L — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) October 5, 2023

#MissionRaniganjReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#MissionRaniganj is a fantastic rescue thriller. It’s based on the true and awe-inspiring events of the Raniganj coal mine rescue.

#AkshayKumar delivers an amazing performance as Jaswant Singh Gill . Another inspiring and excellent movie… pic.twitter.com/FMvNUvmJpb — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) October 5, 2023

#MissionRaniganj is a MUST WATCH!The film is a fantastic emotional thriller set in the dark coal mines of Bengal with a SUPER performance by @akshaykumar sir as Jaswant Gill and this year’s BEST ensemble including #kumudmishra #anantmahadaven #pavanmalhotra #DibyenduBhattacharya pic.twitter.com/SGrnxedsaB — Amar Butala (@amarbutala) October 5, 2023

#MissionRaniganj is a no nonsense movie You might not get over the top action and mindless comedy But you will witness a true and spectacular piece of narration and masteclass acting in this. Don’t skip this one if you love true and solid cinema lover. You will feel proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Cj1bVp8ur4 — AB (@ABHllI) October 6, 2023

#MissionRaniganjReview – ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Watched #MissionRaniganj FDFS in Australia

🥳💥🥳💥🥳💥🥳💥#ThreeWordReview SUPERHIT CLASS ENTERTAINER 🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂#AkshayKumar is outstanding in this biopic about a common man’s courage and bravery to do extraordinary things.… pic.twitter.com/ubcpcTaeEH — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 6, 2023

What is the film about?

The film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. The story revolves around Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, who made sure that the 65 workers, who were trapped inside the mine after a blast, were rescued by any means.

The cast of the survival thriller

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Lankesh Bhardwaj, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Prateek, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri in key roles.

Is Mission Raniganj worth a watch?

The tweets suggest that the film is engrossing and offers a great theatre experience. Akshay Kumar has given another remarkable performance as always and hence you should be booking your tickets for the film right away.

