The astonishing salaries of Animal cast members: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & other

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave Kabir Singh to the Hindi audience, he raised the stakes for his next movie. Titled Animal, the filmmaker claims that his next directorial is going to be the most epic film of the year, and the recently released teaser of the film suggests the same as well. But what’s more shocking is the news of the salary that the cast of Animal is taking home for the movie.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist, with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The cast of Animal also includes Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who will play pivotal roles in the story. The movie has already created a lot of buzz, and now with deets about the salary of each cast member surfacing online, the anticipation for the release of Animal has grown stronger. Let’s take a look at the astounding movie fees of the actors cast in Animal.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Anil Kapoor: How much salary is the cast of Animal movie charging?

The film revolves around a father-son duo who have a very complex relationship. Anil will be seen essaying the role of the father while Ranbir will step into the role of the son. Bobby Deol’s character has been kept a secret so far, with just one glimpse of him in the teaser. Check out how much the star cast got paid for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor

The protagonist of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor is the highest-paid star cast of Animal with a salary of INR 70 crore (USD 8 million approx.). The actor will be seen in a very new avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film and the audience can expect to witness him in full-on action mode in the film.

Anil Kapoor

Kapoor will essay the role of a rich businessman who has a sour relationship with his son. For his role in the Animal movie, the veteran star has charged INR 2 crore (USD 240,471).

Rashmika Mandanna

Marking her first film with Ranbir Kapoor, the chemistry between the duo has already become the talk of the town. The actress is the second highest-paid cast member of Animal with a salary of INR 4 crore (USD 480,942) for her role in the movie.

Bobby Deol

From the looks of it, Bobby Deol will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film. And fans are quite excited to see him in this role. The star has charged an amount of INR 4 crore (USD 480,942) to be a part of the movie.

Tripti Dimri

Although missing from the teaser, Tripti is also essaying a key role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film. The young cast member of the movie has been remunerated with a substantial INR 40 lakh (USD 48,094) for her role in the film.

Other supporting cast

Veteran actors including Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Babloo Prithiveeraj are also a part of the film. These seasoned actors have been paid an amount of INR 30 lakhs (USD 36,070) to be a part of Animal movie. Other supporting cast include Siddhant Karnick and Saurabh Sachdeva who have been rewarded with approximately INR 20 lakh (USD 24,047) for their contribution.

Animal movie release date

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will hit the theatres on 1 December this year. The makers have just released a new song titled Hua Mai, which is already impressing fans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the story of Animal movie?

The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, set in the backdrop of intense action and bloodshed which turns the son into a violent psychopath.

– Is Animal movie based on a true story?

No, the gangster film has been co-written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

– Who is the villain in Animal movie?

Bobby Deol is anticipated to be the villain in the film.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb