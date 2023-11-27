A new era for Ranbir Kapoor? A look at the release date, plot, and cast of Animal

When people watched Kabir Singh (2019) in theatres, the Shahid Kapoor starrer got extreme reactions from the audience. While a relatively large section of the audience liked the film, many had adverse comments about the movie. Taking it all in a stride, Sandeep Reddy Vanga decided to give the audience a film that would generate an even greater buzz. The filmmaker announced the release of Animal in 2023, and the movie in no time became the talk of the town for its songs, cast, plot and its date of release.

The movie has everything you need — from complex relationship dynamics to action-packed scenes, from amazing songs to romantic elements, the film is a package that will make a blast in theatres soon. And as the release date of the movie is nearing, here are all the details you need about Animal.

Animal movie 2023: Everything you need to know about the cast, plot, songs, release date

The film has been in the making for more than three years now. The first official announcement of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer came on 31 December 2020. The movie has been granted an ‘A’ (adult only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification for intense violence, obscenity and sexually-heavy content.

Meet the cast of Animal movie

Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Arjan Vailly Singh, a dangerous goon. His father’s role as Balbir Singh will be played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol is also a part of the film, but his role has been kept under wraps. It is assumed that he is the antagonist of the film. Parineeti Chopra was supposed to be a part of the film as well, but was replaced by Rashmika Mandanna due to scheduling conflicts. Rashmika will essay the role of Geetanjali “Geeta” Singh, Arjan’s wife. Apart from the lead cast, Tripti Dimri, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Ravi Gupta, Siddhant Karnick and Saurabh Sachdeva are also a part of the film.

What is the film about?

The plot of Animal movie revolves around the complex relationship between a father-son duo. Often away for work, Balbir gives no attention to his son, who looks upto him very dearly. Growing up, Arjan tries everything to get his father’s attention, which creates an obsessive pattern within him. His fixation on getting his father’s approval leads to hm becoming a dangerous criminal whom everyone fears.

Where was the movie shot?

The principal photography of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial began in Manali in April 2022. The second schedule took place in Mumbai in May 2022. A few scenes of the movie were also shot at Pataudi Palace in July 2022, after which the team shot in Delhi and Punjab. The film then wrapped up in England and Scotland.

The release date of Animal movie

With a runtime of 201 minutes, Animal is one of the longest Indian films ever made, which is set to release on 1 December 2023. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. In the United States, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be screened in 888 theatres, making it the highest number of screens for a Hindi film, surpassing the count of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) and Jawan (2023).

Songs of the Animal movie 2023

The film score is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has worked with the director on Arjun Reddy (2017) and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh (2019) previously. The songs featured in the film are composed by Pritam, JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar and Gurinder Seagal. Manoj Muntashir, Raj Shekhar, Siddharth-Garima, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Gurinder Seagal, Ashim Kemson and Bhupinder Babbal have worked on the lyrics of the songs.

The first single titled Hua Main released on 11 October 2023 and was a massive hit amongst the fans. The second song titled Satranga was released on 27 October 2023, after which the third song titled Papa Meri Jaan was unveiled on 14 November 2023. Arjan Vailly, the fourth single was released on 18 November 2023.

Ticket sale of the movie

The film may become Ranbir’s biggest opening of all time. With the bookings for the film now open across the country, the advance bookings sum up to INR 6.42 crore approx. A total of 176,192 tickets have been booked from 5570 shows just in Hindi language.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the story of Animal movie?

The film revolves around the complex relationship between a father-son duo.

-Who is the father of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal?

Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film.

-Who is the villain in Animal movie?

Bobby Deol is anticipated to be the antagonist.

-Is Animal based on a true story?

No, it is not.

-How much did Ranbir Kapoor charge for the movie?

The actor has reportedly charged INR 70 crore for his role.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb