Animal movie review: Ranbir Kapoor is the new baddie in town

Ever since the release date of Animal was announced by the makers, fans waited with bated breath to watch Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen. The film opened its booking a few days prior to release and already managed to earn in crores at the box office. Now with Animal running in theatres, the positive reviews for the movie ensure that the action thriller will be a super hit.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film revolves around a father-son duo and their complex relationship. While the audience has often seen Ranbir in romantic roles, this will be the first time that everyone will get to see him in a new avatar. Let us see what the Twitter (X) reviews for Animal movie suggest.

Animal movie review: Has Ranbir Kapoor managed to impress the audience?

The answer is yes. The actor has given several excellent performances in the past, but it looks like Animal will top each one of them. Fans rushed to tweet about the film and could not help but gush about its amazing script. Check out a few tweets below.

What is the film about?

The film revolves around Arjun Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) who is obsessed with his dad, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). While Balbir is mostly focused on work, Arjun fights for his attention while growing up. The lack of engagement with his father turns him into a dangerous criminal who would do anything to get his father’s approval. This leads to chaos, action, and drama in his family life.

Who else is a part of the film?

Apart from Ranbir and Anil, the film also stars Bobby Deol as Viraj Surve. He is touted to be the villain in the film. Rashmika Mandanna essays the tole of Geetanjali Singh, Arjun’s wife. Soon after the announcement of the release date of Animal, the entire cast of the movie was also revealed. The film also stars Tripti Dimri, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Ravi Gupta, Siddhant Karnick and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.

Is Animal worth a watch?

If the trailer was not convincing enough, we believe that the positive reviews of the movie from the audience will surely make you book your tickets for Animal right away. The film is a spectacular watch and you won’t regret spending three and a half hours watching Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor on the big screen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the villain in Animal movie?

Bobby Deol is anticipated to be the antagonist.

– What is the story of Animal movie?

The film revolves around the complex relationship between a father-son duo.

– How much did Ranbir Kapoor charge for the movie?

The actor has reportedly charged INR 70 crore for his role.

– Who is the father of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal?

Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film.

– Is Animal based on a true story?

No, it is not.

