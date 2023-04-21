10 anthology movies that will make you fall in love with this genre

There is some magic about cinema that keeps bringing everyone back to cinema halls, keeps us glued to our screens and keeps it all so fascinating all the time. Bollywood is one of the biggest movie industries and each day, the audience is treated to some really amazing content both in theatres and online. One of the most interesting genres to however explore is anthology movies.

Also known as an omnibus or portmanteau film, anthology movies are a type of movie that consists of several different stories or segments, typically connected by an overarching theme or premise. Each segment can have its own director, writer, cast, and storyline, and may be of varying lengths. These kinds of movies offer a unique storytelling format that allows for a variety of perspectives, genres, and styles to be explored within a single film. They offer a chance for different directors, writers, and actors to collaborate and showcase their talents, while also providing audiences with a diverse and engaging cinematic experience.

Because each segment is typically shorter than a full-length movie, anthology films can offer a more condensed and fast-paced viewing experience, making them ideal for audiences with shorter attention spans or limited time. Anthology movies explore a wide range of themes and subjects, from love and relationships to horror and science fiction. Here are a few anthology movies to watch.

10 anthology movies that you need to watch right away

