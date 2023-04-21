10 anthology movies that will make you fall in love with this genre

There is some magic about cinema that keeps bringing everyone back to cinema halls, keeps us glued to our screens and keeps it all so fascinating all the time. Bollywood is one of the biggest movie industries and each day, the audience is treated to some really amazing content both in theatres and online. One of the most interesting genres to however explore is anthology movies.
Also known as an omnibus or portmanteau film, anthology movies are a type of movie that consists of several different stories or segments, typically connected by an overarching theme or premise. Each segment can have its own director, writer, cast, and storyline, and may be of varying lengths. These kinds of movies offer a unique storytelling format that allows for a variety of perspectives, genres, and styles to be explored within a single film. They offer a chance for different directors, writers, and actors to collaborate and showcase their talents, while also providing audiences with a diverse and engaging cinematic experience.
Because each segment is typically shorter than a full-length movie, anthology films can offer a more condensed and fast-paced viewing experience, making them ideal for audiences with shorter attention spans or limited time. Anthology movies explore a wide range of themes and subjects, from love and relationships to horror and science fiction. Here are a few anthology movies to watch.
10 anthology movies that you need to watch right away
Anthology movies offer a diverse and engaging form of storytelling that allows for creativity and experimentation while also providing audiences with a condensed and entertaining cinematic experience. If this is a genre that excites you, then check out the list below:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Directed by: Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani.
Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrat Barucha, Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah
Release date: 16 April, 2021
Synopsis: This film tells four different stories that are all connected by the theme of social inequality and class differences. The four different stories are titled Khilauna, Majnu, Geeli Pucchi and Ankahi.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
2 /10
Directed by: Anurag Basu
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Asha Negi
Release date: 12 November, 2020
Synopsis: This film tells four interconnected stories that revolve around the theme of chance and coincidence. The stories feature a cast of quirky characters who end up in trouble because of one another’s crazy decisions.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
3 /10
Directed by: Avinash Arun, Nitya Mehra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nikkhil Advani, Raj & D
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, Komal Chhabria, Richa Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Palash Prajapati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj
Release date: 18 December, 2020
Synopsis: This movie talks about life, forgiveness, giving second chances and finding some sort of positivity even when the worst happens. The stories in this anthology revolve around how the life of the got impacted by COVID-19.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
4 /10
Directed by: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Saqib Saleem, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Naman Jain, Swati Das, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan
Release date: 3 May, 2013
Synopsis: Directed by four different filmmakers, Bombay Talkies celebrates 100 years of Indian cinema by telling four different stories that are connected by the theme of cinema itself.
More about the film: Bombay Talkies is the first of three anthology films from Johar, Banerjee, Akhtar and Kashyap, followed by Lust Stories in 2018 and Ghost Stories in 2020.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
5 /10
Directed by: Onir
Cast: Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Radhika Apte, Nandita Das
Release date: 29 April, 2011
Synopsis: I Am brings forward four tragic and life-altering stories from India, based on real-life events and discussions about topics like child abuse, gay rights, Kashmiri Pandits and sperm donation.
More about the film: I Am was released with subtitles in all regions as six different languages are spoken in the film including Hindi, English, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Kashmiri.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
6 /10
Directed by: Dibakar Banerjee
Cast: Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma
Release date: 19 March, 2010
Synopsis: Love Sex Aur Dhokha is a groundbreaking anthology film that tells three stories that are connected by the themes of love, sex, and betrayal. The film is shot in a documentary style, making it an interesting watch.
More about the film: Love Sex Aur Dhokha was screened at the 2010 London Indian Film Festival and the Munich International Film Festival.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
7 /10
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Rahul Dholakia, Kundan Shah, Revathy, Jahnu Barua, Rituparno Ghosh, Shashanka Ghosh, Ruchi Narain, Ayush Raina, Manish Jha
Cast: Meer Asad Ali, Raj Singh Arora, Akkash Basnet, Abhisar Bose, Neetu Chandra, Deepak Dobriyal, Sunil Grover, Soha Ali Khan, Arjun Mathur, Swastika Mukherjee, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Jimmy Shergill
Release date: 27 April, 2008
Synopsis: This anthology movie comprises of eleven short films, telling eleven different stories based on life in Mumbai.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
8 /10
Directed by: Anurag Basu
Cast: Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi
Release date: 11 May, 2007
Synopsis: Life In A… Metro tells the interconnected stories of a group of nine people who live in Mumbai and explores themes of love, infidelity, and ambition.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
9 /10
Directed by: Sanjay Gupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Meghna Gulzar, Rohit Roy, Hansal Mehta, Jasmeet Dhodhi.
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Arbaaz Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Amrita Singh, Minissha Lamba, Sudhanshu Pandey, Anupam Kher, Aftab Shivdasani, Diya Mirza, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neha Dhupia, Shabana Azmi, Masumeh Makhija, Rohit Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Anuradha Patel, Dino Morea, Tarina Patel, Neha Oberoi, Parmeet Sethi, Anup Soni.
Release date: 7 December, 2007
Synopsis: Helmed by six filmmakers, this film narrates ten different stories that are all connected by the theme of love and its many forms. The short stories are titled Matrimony, High on the Highway, Pooranmasi, Strangers in the Night, Zahir, Lovedale, and more.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
10 /10
Directed by: Prawaal Raman
Cast: Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Saif Ali Khan, Sohail Khan
Release date: 25 July 2003
Synopsis: This film narrates six different horror stories that are connected by a framing narrative. The film revolves around seven friends who get stuck in the middle of a forest when their car breaks down. To keep each other entertained, they decide to tell each other horror and supernatural stories that they have heard over a bonfire.
Image Courtesy: IMDb