7 Anushka Sharma movies that prove what a gem of an actor she is!

One of the finest actors of the generation, Anushka Sharma is an absolute hit both on and off camera. Having aced her social media game with sunkissed photos and goofy antics, Anushka is best known for her iconic roles in some great movies. Here are some movies of Anushka Sharma that paved the way for her to make it to the Bollywood A-listers.

Anushka Sharma is living her best life. From having turned a producer with her own production house at 25, to marrying former skipper Virat Kohli at the peak of her career, to now balancing it out between being a mama and an actress, Sharma is hitting all the right chords. As she gears up for her next release Chakda ‘Xpress, here’s looking at some titles that helped her reach the pinnacle of her career.

Best movies of Anushka Sharma to watch

Band Baaja Baaraat

If we are to talk about Anushka Sharma, Band Baaja Baaraat will inevitably be discussed. This Yash Raj movie directed by Maneesh Sharma was a massive success for more reasons than one. A fresh new concept of wedding planning with a classic Bollywood twist, Yash Raj songs and of course, the crackling chemistry between Anushka Sharma and the then newbie Ranveer Singh. Anushka Sharma immortalised the role of Shruti Kakkar, who gave us a lesson or two about business and love.

NH10

The first film to come out of Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz, NH10 was a thriller that dealt with the issue of honour killing, a world beyond law. We all love a strong female lead, and this movie of Anushka Sharma showed us that she can be so much more than a bubbly girl.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan



Speaking of a bubbly girl adding a drop of sunshine, Jab Tak Hai Jaan wouldn’t have been the same without Akira. Swimming in the nerve-chilling cold Pangong Tso lake, flirting with a hot soldier, putting her life at risk to shoot a documentary for her dream job, Yash Chopra got the essence of the Gen Z right. And who better than Anushka Sharma could’ve done justice to it?

Dil Dhadakne Do



With some of the best actors’ ensemble, Anushka Sharma held her ground and managed to grab the limelight as a free-spirited Farah Ali. Sharma played the character of a girl who is fun, independent, and won’t put up with any form of disrespect. Even with a star cast like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma managed to leave an impact in every frame she was in.

Pari

Another gem from her production house, Pari is a supernatural horror film that didn’t have a lot of scare-scream moments, but a slow burn that would give you the chills throughout. That’s the beauty of Pari, and Anushka Sharma pulled it off with so much finesse and grace, that the image of a naive but notorious Rukhsana is still etched in our minds.

Phillauri

Phillauri tapped into a genre that has not been explored much in Bollywood. A fantasy-comedy, this is another movie from her production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Phillauri is the funny story of a young man Kanan who has to marry a tree to ward off his Manglik dosh. After he marries the tree, it is chopped off and with that, he is haunted by the spirit of a woman named Shashi, who lived on that particular tree.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi



Saving the debut for the last, the movie where India sat up and took notice of a girl trying to teach Shah Rukh Khan to dance, this is one of the best movies of Anushka Sharma. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was revolutionary in many ways, from Aditya Chopra’s comeback to the director’s chair after eight years, to seeing SRK in one of the goofiest roles.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram