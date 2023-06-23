facebook
Asteroid City review: Wes Anderson once again creates magic, Twitter is memerised
Asteroid City review: Wes Anderson once again creates magic, Twitter is memerised

Ananya Swaroop

With the announcement of Asetriod City, came a lot of excitement as fans were finally going to witness Wes Anderson’s magic on the big screen again. The trailer added more fuel to the fire, and then came the day when the film finally arrived in theatres after a long wait. The expectations from the film were pretty high, and looking at the positive reviews that have poured in so far, one can say that Anderson and his cast have yet again delivered another masterpiece with Asteroid City.

The film features an ensemble cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum. Let’s see what the audience is saying about their film.

Asteroid City review: Should you book your tickets for the film?

As soon as the film hit the theatres, Twitter was flooded with praises for the film. The reviews on the social media platform talked about how good the cast was, and what an amazing director Wes Anderson is. Check out the Twitter reviews below:

What is the film about?

The Wes Anderson directorial is set up in a fictional desert land called Asteroid City during a retro-futuristic version of the year 1955. The metatextual plot illustrates several events that take place during a Junior Stargazer convention in the desert land, including a UFO appearance and the chaos and panic that follows.

Conclusion

Asteroid City

The film is absolutely worth a watch in theatres. Don’t miss out on witnessing Wes Anderson’s magic that he weaves so effortlessly with the help of an amazing cast including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton and others.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

Margot Robbie Scarlett Johannson Wes Anderson Maya Hawke steve care
