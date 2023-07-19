facebook
Who would we cast in the Bollywood version of Great Gerwig’s Barbie
19 Jul 2023 04:00 PM

Who would we cast in the Bollywood version of Great Gerwig’s Barbie

Ananya Swaroop

The Barbie fever has taken over the world and everyone is just waiting for 21 July to arrive soon. The film has become a phenomenon, all thanks to the makers who have been painting every town across the world pink. Barbie cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell have also been leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the audience arrives in theatres to watch the movie.

Seeing the huge impact that the Greta Gerwig‘s directorial has on fans, it had us wondering who would be the perfect cast for the Barbie movie if it was made in Bollywood. The Hollywood version has been narrated by Helen Mirren, and we think Amitabh Bachchan would do justice to this role if the Barbie movie had a Bollywood version. The other cast of the Barbie movie could also be quite interesting and vast. From Desi Barbie to Desi Ken, here’s who we would cast in the Bollywood Barbie movie.

The cast of Barbie Movie if it was made in Bollywood

Margot Robbie essays the role of Barbie in the film. The Barbie movie has also cast several other Hollywood actresses as different Barbies. Kate McKinnon has been cast as the Weird Barbie, Emma Mackey as the Physicist Barbie, Sharon Rooney as the Lawyer Barbie, and Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbie in the movie. There are several Kens in the movie also.

Who would play Barbie?

barbie 2023 cast
Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The official Barbie of Bollywood has always been Katrina Kaif. Back in 2009, Mattel honoured the actress with a ‘Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll’ as well. However, seeing Alia Bhatt in the role of Barbie would be quite interesting. The actress has the charm that is demanded by the character, and her adorable antics would suit really well on the screen.

The Weird Barbie can be Kangana Ranaut, President Barbie can be Deepika Padukone, Dr Barbie can be Bhumi Pednekar, Writer Barbie can be Kriti Sanon, Physicist Barbie can be Priyanka Chopra, Lawyer Barbie can be Taapsee Pannu, Mermaid Barbie can be Disha Patani, Diplomat Barbie can be Tabu, Judge Barbie can be Vidya Balan, and Journalist Barbie can be Anushka Sharma.

Who would play Ken?

barbie 2023 cast
Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ken in the movie. The Bollywood Barbie version can have Ranveer Singh cast as Ken. The energy that Singh brings on the screen is unmatchable and much-needed for a character like Ken. Not just that, Ranveer and Alia have done two movies together (Gully Boy (2019) and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani(2023)) and their on-screen chemistry is quite amazing.

The Barbie movie also features five more Kens, so the Bollywood cast can have actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur star as the other Kens.

Who would play the CEO of Mattel?

bollywood barbie cast
Image Courtesy: Boman Irani/Instagram

Will Ferrel will be essaying the role of the CEO of Mattel in Greta Gerwig’s film. In the Bollywood version, no one other than Boman Irani can play the role as effortlessly as Ferrel.

Who can be cast as Ruth Handler?

bollywood barbie
Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta/Instagram

Rhea Perlman has been cast as Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie. This role can be played by Neena Gupta in the Bollywood Barbie version.

Who can be cast as Gloria?

bollywood barbie cast
Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani/Instagram

America Ferrera is essaying the role of Gloria, a Mattel employee who helps Barbie in the real world. In the Bollywood Barbie version, Kiara Advani can be cast in the role of Gloria.

Who can essay the role of Allan?

bollywood barbie
Image Courtesy: Varun Sharma/Instagram

Allan is Ken’s best friend, and is played by Michael Cera in the 2023 Barbie movie. This role can be taken up by Varun Sharma. He has a great camaraderie with Ranveer, as seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He also has great comedy timing, something we expect to see Michael Cera ace at in the Barbie movie.

Who can play the role of Midge?

Barbie cast
Image Courtesy: Sharddha Kapoor/Instagram

Midge is Barbie’s best friend and in the film, the role is played by Emerald Fennell. For the Bollywood Barbie version, Shraddha Kapoor can be cast in this role.

Who would we cast in the Bollywood version of Great Gerwig’s Barbie

Ananya Swaroop

