14 best Bollywood suspense movies, with an IMDb rating of 7 and above

With stellar performances and riveting plots, the best Bollywood suspense movies have made a league of their own, garnering high ratings on the popular movie-ranking website IMDb.
Making some of these best suspense-thrillers like Drishyam (2015), Kahaani (2012) and Ittefaq (1969) accessible for viewing anytime are the OTTs such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar. The enormous library of films on these platforms also includes flicks that, despite having intriguing storylines and convincing characters, did not perform well at the box office in India.
Underrated Bollywood suspense thrillers to add to your movie list
Radhika Apte’s Phobia (2016) is one title that failed to impress the audiences. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, this psychological thriller revolves around Mehak (Apte), a young woman who succumbs to severe agoraphobia — fear of the public or crowded places — after being sexually assaulted by a taxi driver. Her friend Shaan (Satyadeep Mishra) believes moving into a new apartment might help her, but matters only get worse when Mehak feels the apartment is the most unsafe place in the world.
However, if you are up for a poignant crime thriller, Mom (2017), offers the right dose of suspense. Devaki Sabarwal (Sridevi) teaches at the same school where her stepdaughter, Aarya (Sajal Ali), studies. One day, when Aarya is attacked and sexually assaulted, Devaki sets out to find justice for her daughter.
Ek Hasina Thi (2004), featuring Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar, is also counted among the best Bollywood suspense thriller movies. It is about a woman’s quest to seek revenge when her partner betrays her and gets her wrongly arrested.
Meanwhile, those looking for a dash of action can find the Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Khakee (2004) an engaging watch. It revolves around a police officer transporting a terrorist from Chandigarh to Mumbai. But the journey turns into a nightmare when they are ambushed.
Directors like Sujoy Ghosh, Nishikant Kamat, Neeraj Pandey and Sriram Raghavan have shown the potential of Bollywood suspense movies and thrillers. Their titles have earned National Awards, Filmfares, IIFA Awards and many other esteemed recognitions.
If you are looking for some gripping suspense flicks, our list of some of the best Bollywood thriller movies will help you narrow down your search. But remember to stack up your bingeing nibbles, because every story is as intense as it gets.
Some of the best Bollywood thriller movies to watch
Jump To / Table of Contents
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Nishikant Kamat
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Kamlesh Sawant, Akshaye Khanna
Synopsis: Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), a cable operator, lives with his wife Nandini (Saran) and two daughters. Despite being a school dropout, he runs a successful business. On an unfortunate night, his world turns upside down when the family commits an unexpected crime, and IG Meera Deshmukh’s (Tabu) son goes missing. Meera leaves no stone unturned to find evidence against Vijay, while the latter hatches an elaborate plan to protect his family at any cost.
In the sequel, a drug peddler on the run sees Vijay come out of an under-construction police station with a shovel in his hand on a rainy night. Seven years later, the Salgaonkar family is still reeling from the events and is always on guard. The police, led by IGP Tarun Ahlawat (Khanna), pick up the frail ends of Meera’s missing son. Determined to find evidence, they set a trap for Vijay and his family. Will Vijay manage to protect himself and defend his family one more time?
About the film series: The 2015 Hindi film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. The latter has an equally successful sequel as well.
Awards won: Drishyam 2 won Best Story – Adapted, Best Editing and Best Picture at the 2023 IIFA Awards.
2 /14
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Sriram Raghavan
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte
Synopsis: Akash (Khurrana), a pianist who is pretending to be blind, is invited to perform a private concert at a film star’s house for his wife Simi (Tabu). However, upon arrival, Akash’s world is thrown into a whirlwind as he gets entangled in a series of mysterious events. Now, as the situations turn murkier, Akash must navigate through these challenges to find a way out.
About the film: Andhadhun is inspired by the French short film L’Accordeur (2010) by Oliver Treiner and has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Awards won: Khurrana won Best Actor at the 2019 Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards. Andhadhun bagged Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay (Adapted) at the latter event as well.
3 /14
IMDb rating: 8.2
Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Saswata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Synopsis: Kolkata is decked up to celebrate Durga Puja when a pregnant Vidya Bagchi (Balan) arrives from London to look for her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi. Police officer Satyaki Sinha (Chattopadhyay) helps her piece the puzzle of the case together, but no one seems to have any memory of meeting Arnab. Meanwhile, a cold-hearted serial killer, Bob Biswas (Chatterjee), is on the prowl to eliminate anyone he is assigned. The suspense grows as Vidya tries to figure out how Arnab vanished into thin air.
About the film: Kahaani has earned a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Awards won: Ghosh won the 2013 National Film Award for Best Screenplay, and Siddiqui won the Special Jury Award for his portrayal of the harsh police officer A Khan. At the 2013 Filmfare Awards, Balan bagged Best Actress, while Ghosh took the Best Director prize.
4 /14
IMDb rating: 8.1
Directed by: Neeraj Pandey
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Aamir Bashir, Jimmy Shergill, Deepal Shaw
Synopsis: On the verge of retiring, Mumbai police commissioner Prakash Rathod (Kher) recalls the most challenging Wednesday of his career. That day, he received an anonymous call from a man (Shah) who claimed to have placed five bombs across the city, which would blow up in some time if four heinous terrorists, all with Al-Qaeda and Lashkar ties, were not released. Will innocent lives be lost or the heinous terrorists be freed?
5 /14
IMDb rating: 7.7
Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tanveer Ghani, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Antonio Aakeel
Synopsis: In a locked hotel room, Naina Sethi (Pannu), a successful entrepreneur, regains consciousness only to find herself lying beside the dead body of her boyfriend Arjun Joseph (Luke). Although she is arrested for murder, Naina secures bail, and her lawyer Jimmy Punjabi (Kaul) hires experienced defence counsel Badal Gupta (Bachchan) to help her out of the situation. A clash of power and truth and money and justice follows when Badal tries to get to the bottom of the case, which is connected to the death of one more person. The growing suspense and mind games begin to escalate as Badal gets suspicious of his client.
About the film: It is the remake of the Spanish suspense film The Invisible Guest (2016).
6 /14
IMDb rating: 7.4
Directed by: Yash Chopra
Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Nanda Karnataki, Bindu Desai
Synopsis: Dilip Roy (Khanna) is a famous painter who is arrested for allegedly murdering his wife. His sister-in-law Renu (Bindu) is the eyewitness in the case. However, diagnosed with mental illness, Dilip is sent to the psych ward but manages to escape and takes shelter in a woman’s house, named Rekha (Nanda), who is hiding a secret. Initially anxious, they share their worries and Dilip goes to sleep. When he wakes up, Rekha is nowhere to be found. Instead, Dilip finds the corpse of Rekha’s husband, Jagmohan, in the bathroom. When confronted, both have very different tales to tell.
About the film: This suspense thriller showed Khanna in a very different lead role as compared to his typical romantic hero avatar. The film was remade into a gripping suspense thriller in 2017 by Abhay Chopra, with Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha as the protagonists.
Awards won: Chopra won Best Director at the 1970 Filmfare Awards.
7 /14
IMDb rating: 7.4
Directed by: Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal
Synopsis: When Vijay Singh Rajput (Bachchan), a temperamental bank employee, is sacked from his job, he hires three blind men to take revenge. He blackmails blind school teacher Neha (Sen) into training them to rob the bank while he remains in the background. The three men, Vishwas (Kumar), Ilyaas (Rawal) and Arjun (Rampal), pull off the impossible, but when they elope with the loot, a heinous crime thriller ensues.
Image: Courtesy Aankhen/ IMDb
8 /14
IMDb rating: 7.3
Directed by: A.R. Murugadoss
Cast: Aamir Khan, Asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan, Riyaz Khan, Pradeep Singh Rawat
Synopsis: Once a successful business tycoon, Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan) is now suffering from short-term memory loss. Badly injured two years ago while trying to save his girlfriend Kalpana (Thottumkal) from being murdered, Sanjay loses his memory every 15 minutes. On a mission to avenge his girlfriend’s death, he goes about the streets to hunt down the culprits armed with a Polaroid camera, photos and a body full of tattooed notes and reminders. Medical student Sunita (Jiah Khan) takes an interest in him for her project, and the gripping thriller unfolds as Sanjay murders several people before reaching Ghajini (Rawat).
About the film: Murugadoss directed the Hindi remake of his 2005 Tamil movie of the same name.
Awards won: Thottumkal won Best Debut Actress at the 2009 Filmfare Awards
Image: Courtesy Ghajini/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.3
Directed by: Rajiv Rai
Cast: Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, Kajol, Raj Babbar
Synopsis: Sahil Sinha (Deol) doesn’t get along with his stepfather governor Jaisingh Sinha (Babbar) and even takes up a knife in a fit of rage when Jaisingh pressurises him to marry Sheetal Chaudhury (Koirala). On the other hand, Sahil loves Isha Dewan (Kajol). The plot thickens when a drunk Sahil returns home to discover Jaisingh has been stabbed by the same knife. He becomes the prime suspect and is jailed for life. However, he escapes the prison and takes it upon himself to find the actual killer.
Awards won: Kajol won Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role at the 1998 Filmfare Awards.
Image: Courtesy Gupt: The Hidden Truth
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Reema Kagti
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Synopsis: Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Khan) is given the responsibility of investigating the mysterious death of a film actor. At home, Surjan and his wife Roshni (Mukerji) are going through trying times since the death of their child. To escape the pain, he buries himself in work. Piecing the puzzle together of the high-profile murder case, Surjan reaches Mumbai’s red-light area, where he comes across a call girl named Rosie (Kapoor Khan), who might be a mysterious link to the case.
Awards won: Siddiqui effortlessly plays a street hustler and won the Special Jury Award at the 2013 National Film Awards.
11 /14
IMDb rating: 7.2
Directed by: Shirish Kunder
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, Neha Sharma
Synopsis: Sapan (Bajpayee), meaning dream, meets with his psychiatrist Dr Kalpana (Apte) to talk about his new girlfriend Kriti (Sharma), a writer. Kalpana digs deep to understand the nature of Kriti, who Sapan says has agoraphobia and wouldn’t let him read her works. Soon, it is revealed Sapan suffers from severe schizophrenia and that Kriti, meaning creation, may not be real. Determined to confront this, Sapan forces Kriti to step out, and he kills her. But is Dr Kalpana, too, his imagination, or is Sapan telling the truth?
About the film: Kriti is a short film that shows the acting prowess of both Apte and Bajpayee, who pull off such powerful characters in such a short time frame.
12 /14
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Prem Chopra, Sabeeha
Synopsis: Raj (Kumar), Neelam (Jhulka), Boney (Tijory) and Sheetal (Sabeeha) are four close friends who are pranksters. Raj is a gambler who bets that he can extort money from Sheetal’s father, minister Kailash Nath (Chopra). He hatches an elaborate plan, but things take an unexpected turn when Sheetal is found dead, and all evidence points towards the group.
Image: Courtesy Khiladi/ IMDb
IMDb rating: 7.1
Directed by: Vijay Lalwani
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah
Synopsis: Karthik Narayan (Akhtar) is a very commonplace employee at a Mumbai-based company. He has feelings for his colleague Shonali Mukherjee (Padukone), who is involved with another employee. However, the suspense kicks in when Karthik buys a new phone and begins to get phone calls from a mysterious person daily morning. Resembling his own voice, the caller gives him success mantras, which work and even bring Shonali closer to Karthik. The only condition is that Karthik cannot reveal anything about the calls to anyone. But when he tells Shonali about it, the couple is faced with a horrifying fact.
14 /14
IMDb rating: 7
Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat
Synopsis: A single mother and cafe owner, Maya D’Souza (Khan) lives in Kalimpong with her only daughter. Her neighbour is an eccentric maths teacher, Naren Vyas (Ahlawat), who lives alone. One evening, Maya’s ex-husband visits her and threatens to take her daughter away. They get into a tussle, and the mother-daughter duo accidentally kills him. A thrilling cover-up follows, with Naren helping the two ladies with inspector Karan Anand (Varma) piecing the case together.
About the film: Jaane Jaan is adapted from Keigo Higashino’s murder suspense novel The Devotion of Suspect X (2017).
(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Kahaani/ IMDb)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Who is known for making suspense movies?
In Bollywood, directors like Sriram Raghavan, Abbas Mustan, Niraj Panday and Sujoy Ghosh are known for creating outstanding suspense movies.
-What is a suspense thriller movie?
Movies with an element of mystery, thrill, crime and lingering ominous hints are essentially called suspense thrillers. These films need not be full of gory bloodbaths or have ghosts lurking around the corners but can give an equal sense of chills.
-Who is the king of suspense?
Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have delivered some great suspense thriller movies in Bollywood.
-Which Indian thriller movie has the highest IMDB rating?
The highest-rated thriller movies in Bollywood include A Wednesday, Andhadhun, Drishyam (both parts) and Gupt: The Hidden Truth.