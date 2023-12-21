14 best Bollywood suspense movies, with an IMDb rating of 7 and above

With stellar performances and riveting plots, the best Bollywood suspense movies have made a league of their own, garnering high ratings on the popular movie-ranking website IMDb.

Making some of these best suspense-thrillers like Drishyam (2015), Kahaani (2012) and Ittefaq (1969) accessible for viewing anytime are the OTTs such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar. The enormous library of films on these platforms also includes flicks that, despite having intriguing storylines and convincing characters, did not perform well at the box office in India.

Underrated Bollywood suspense thrillers to add to your movie list

Radhika Apte’s Phobia (2016) is one title that failed to impress the audiences. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, this psychological thriller revolves around Mehak (Apte), a young woman who succumbs to severe agoraphobia — fear of the public or crowded places — after being sexually assaulted by a taxi driver. Her friend Shaan (Satyadeep Mishra) believes moving into a new apartment might help her, but matters only get worse when Mehak feels the apartment is the most unsafe place in the world.

However, if you are up for a poignant crime thriller, Mom (2017), offers the right dose of suspense. Devaki Sabarwal (Sridevi) teaches at the same school where her stepdaughter, Aarya (Sajal Ali), studies. One day, when Aarya is attacked and sexually assaulted, Devaki sets out to find justice for her daughter.

Ek Hasina Thi (2004), featuring Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar, is also counted among the best Bollywood suspense thriller movies. It is about a woman’s quest to seek revenge when her partner betrays her and gets her wrongly arrested.

Meanwhile, those looking for a dash of action can find the Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Khakee (2004) an engaging watch. It revolves around a police officer transporting a terrorist from Chandigarh to Mumbai. But the journey turns into a nightmare when they are ambushed.

Directors like Sujoy Ghosh, Nishikant Kamat, Neeraj Pandey and Sriram Raghavan have shown the potential of Bollywood suspense movies and thrillers. Their titles have earned National Awards, Filmfares, IIFA Awards and many other esteemed recognitions.

If you are looking for some gripping suspense flicks, our list of some of the best Bollywood thriller movies will help you narrow down your search. But remember to stack up your bingeing nibbles, because every story is as intense as it gets.

Some of the best Bollywood thriller movies to watch