The best David Fincher movies to watch before you stream The Killer on Netflix

It is almost surprising to discover that David Fincher, who has been in the industry for more than three decades, has worked on only 12 movies so far including his next release, The Killer. The Michael Fassbender-starrer will be premiering on Netflix on 10 November and if early reviews are to go by, this is one of David Fincher’s best movies.

In The Killer, you will yet again get to see the filmmaker’s unique sense of movie-making that he is popular for. Known for his meticulous attention to visual detail, the latest David Fincher directorial will also be visually striking, featuring precise framing, innovative camera work, and a dark, atmospheric aesthetic that enhances the mood and tone of the story.

And this gives you a good enough reason to re-watch some of the previous best movies directed by David Fincher, who made his directorial debut with the science fiction horror film Alien 3 in 1992. With his old films, Fincher managed to tackle complex and thought-provoking narratives that offered carefully constructed narratives that built tension and suspense masterfully. The response to his films was always positive, with many of his films receiving cult status.

The list of best films helmed by David Fincher includes titles like Seven (1995), The Game (1997), Fight Club (1999), Panic Room (2002), Zodiac (2007), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), and the psychological thriller film Gone Girl (2014) — all known to resonate emotionally and intellectually with viewers. If you have not been introduced to his brilliant craftwork yet or are planning to watch The Killer this week, check out our list of must-watch David Fincher movies.

Witness the magic of David Fincher by watching some of his best movies