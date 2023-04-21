‘Udta Punjab’ to ‘Jogi’: Diljit Dosanjh’s movies that prove he’s the G.O.A.T

The first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella just so happens to be a renaissance man – making massive fashion statements, hosting television shows, and engaging in philanthropy. And while music is what kick started his career, it’s cinema that played a massive role in cementing his place in the Indian entertainment industry. As he conquers the world, we’re taking a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s best movies.

Few stars can claim to be as candid as Diljit Dosanjh. Dubbed the ‘prince of Punjabi music,’ the entertainer often takes to Instagram to share his favourite recipes, show off his passion for sneakers, and leave heart-eyed emojis in the comment section of his celebrity crush Kylie Jenner – relatable to say the least. Most recently, he’s been in the headlines for sending Coachella attendees – including American DJ Diplo – into a frenzy with his groovy tracks, all while strictly communicating in his native tongue. In an interview with Indian Express he explained, “Angrezi ayi hi nai meri bahar (I couldn’t just speak English).”

However, it isn’t just his honesty that won over the hearts of millions in the country (and now the globe). The ‘Indian Drake,’ – as he’s referred to by fans – also has an exciting repertoire of albums and films to his name. The former is marked by hits like Laembagini, Do You Know, Proper Patola, and Patiala Peg – each accumulating a jaw-dropping set of views, likes, and comments on YouTube. The latter, however, is underrated and spans a diverse set of roles across Punjabi as well as Hindi titles. If you’ve yet to get acquainted with his acting prowess, versatility, and impressive comic timing – here’s a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s best movies (in no particular order).

Diljit Dosanjh’s best movies for your next binge session

Jogi (2022)

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Amyra Dastur

Synopsis: Things are business as usual in the neighbourhood of Trilokpuri in Delhi in 1984. Jogi (played by Diljit Dosanjh) – who hails from a traditional working-class Sikh family – goes about his day. That is until news of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards spreads like wildfire. What follows are anti-Sikh riots across the capital city, instigated by the region’s MLA Tejpal Arora. With innocents being burned or beaten up, Jogi’s police officer friend advises him to leave with his family for Punjab. However, Jogi chooses to stay back and help other families of the community find safety.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Directed by: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh

Synopsis: The rise of substance abuse among the youth of Punjab is told through the lives of rockstar Tejinder “Tommy” Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) who routinely does cocaine and is arrested for it, migrant labourer Bauria (played by Alia Bhatt) who gets abducted by a gang of drug peddlers, doctor Preet Sahni who runs a rehabilitation centre, and policeman Sartaj Singh (played by Diljit Dosanjh) who’s aware of the corruption and drug smuggling amongst his seniors. When Singh’s brother overdoses and is brought to Sahni’s clinic, the two work together to find the root cause of the problem, taking dangerous measures to collect evidence.

Jatt & Juliet (2012)

Directed by: Anurag Singh

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa

Synopsis: Fateh Singh (played by Diljit Dosanjh) wants to marry a Canadian, just to obtain citizenship. Meanwhile Pooja (played by Neeru Bajwa) wishes to go to Canada to study fashion design. The two meet at the passport office and lock horns. Soon enough, however, they find themselves drawn to each other.

Punjab 1984 (2014)

Directed by: Anurag Singh

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kirron Kher, Pavan Malhotra, Sonam Bajwa, Rana Ranbir

Synopsis: Operation Blue Star sees Satwant Kaur (played by Kirron Kher) lose her husband Bachan Maan Singh to an army shootout. Post this, it is revealed that her son Shiva (played by Diljit Dosanjh) went to work in the field and never returned. His best friend decides to help her find him, soon discovering his story.

Sardaar Ji (2015)

Directed by: Rohit Jugraj

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Ali Kazmi, Mandy Takha

Synopsis: Ghost hunter Jaggi (played by Diljit Dosanjh) is called upon to drive away a ghost (played by Neeru Bajwa) who’s been haunting a mansion in London. However, things take an unexpected turn when he falls in love with the supernatural creature instead.

Ambarsariya (2016)

Directed by: Mandeep Kumar

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Monica Gill, Lauren Gottlieb, Gul Panag, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon

Synopsis: Jatt Ambarsariya – or Diljit Singh – (played by Diljit Dosanjh) leads a dual life. He’s an insurance officer by day and a RAW agent by night. His mission? To protect the Home Minister of Punjab from a drug mafia who’s plotting his murder. Along the way he meets Jasleen Kaur (played by Navneet Kaur Dhillon) – his boss at the insurance company – who falls for him. Also in the picture? Kirat (played by Monica Gill), his landlord who harbours a crush on him. Ambarsariya falls for them both.

Sajjan Singh Rangroot (2018)

Directed by: Pankaj Batra

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Jagjeet Sandhu, Yograj Singh, Sunanda Sharma, Jagjeet Sandhu

Synopsis: Army officer Sajjan Singh (played by Diljit Dosanjh) dislikes the British and hopes for India’s independence. Together with his fellow Sikh soldiers he tackles racism and the challenges of war – serving the British-Indian Army during World War I. This is based on real-life experiences of soldiers serving the British during the occupation of India.

All images: Courtesy Netflix