From Blade Runner to Gladiator: Five Ridley Scott epics that you must watch

The movies of Ridley Scott often explore themes of power, conflict and the human condition. The celebrated English film director is particularly known for presenting visually grand and gripping stories of survival and resilience of individuals overcoming impossible odds.

Although his characters are often flawed and morally ambiguous, they are relatable because of the underlying theme of humanity they display irrespective of the genre — historical epic, science fiction or crime thriller. No wonder Scott has succeeded in immortalising characters such as Maximus, Thelma, Louise and Ellen Ripley in outstanding movies such as Gladiator, Thelma & Louise and Alien.

Whether he’s envisioning dystopian futures, recreating historical battles, or simply capturing the strangeness of the present world, Ridley Scott’s films always transport viewers to another time and place.

Scott has been nominated for three Academy Awards for Directing — Gladiator, Thelma & Louise, and Black Hawk Down. He has also received three BAFTA and four Golden Globe nods for Best Director. His film The Martian (2015) was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy in 2016.

Additionally, Scott has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and, in 2018, received the highest accolade from BAFTA — the BAFTA Fellowship — for lifetime achievement.

Scott is again making waves with Napoleon (2023). Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, the film depicts the rise of the French Emperor to power. He is also working on Gladiator 2, the sequel to Gladiator, which is set for release in 2024.

The best Ridley Scott movies to watch

Alien (1979)

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt

IMDb rating: 8.5

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror was led by the tough-as-nails Weaver playing Ellen Ripley who battles a terrifying break-out of aliens aboard a spaceship. One famed scene, in which an alien bursts from the chest of a crew member played by John Hurt, has since become a movie legend. The space epic won an Oscar for best sound effects and inspired a string of sequels by star directors including James Cameron and David Fincher.

Blade Runner (1982)

Cast: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young

IMDb rating: 8.2

Scott’s visually arresting adaptation of a Philip K. Dick novel drew mixed reviews at the time, with the New York Times calling it “muddled yet mesmerising”, but over time it became a global cult classic. “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe,” says an android, played by Rutger Hauer, the rain pelting down on his peroxide-blonde hair. “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.” The speech concluded Scott’s two-hour classic set in a dystopian Los Angeles pitting man versus machine, with the human played by Ford.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Cast: Susan Sarandon, Geana Davis, Brad Pitt, Harvey Keitel

IMDb rating: 7.6

A washed-out Ford Thunderbird became a symbol of feminist rebellion in Scott’s saga about two women on the run through the United States after murdering a rapist. With the authorities in hot pursuit, the increasingly desperate pair fall prey to a handsome drifter (Pitt in his breakout role) who steals all their savings. In the memorable final scene, the police catch up with the Ford but the two heroines, in a last act of resistance, drive their car off a cliff. Multi-Oscar nominated, including for its lead actresses, the screenplay won a statuette while Scott missed out on his first of three best director nominations.

Gladiator (2000)

Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Richard Harris

IMDb rating: 8.5

After space and future dystopia, Scott went right back to the Romans for this battle epic about a vengeful slave rising against his emperor. The blockbuster stunned audiences with its recreations of combat in the Colosseum in Rome, and a few years after its release the New York Times noted a “Gladiator Effect” — an uptick in books about ancient Rome since the film. It was a hit at box offices worldwide and scooped the best picture at the Oscars, which also crowned Crowe best actor.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom

IMDb rating: 7.7

Scott next turned his camera to the reconstruction of the 1993 gunning down of two US Black Hawk helicopters in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu during an ill-fated operation to capture a violent warlord. It sparked a chaotic rescue operation that resulted in hundreds of deaths, including 18 American servicemen and many Somali civilians. Veteran British critic Philip French in The Observer called Scott’s military drama “one of the most convincing, realistic combat movies I’ve ever seen.” The film won Oscars for best sound and editing and was also nominated for best picture and another best director nod, making it thrice unlucky for Scott.

