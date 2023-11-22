Jai Bhim to Asuran: Best South Indian films of all time based on IMDb ratings

South Indian movies, made in several languages, are hailed for outstanding cinematography, iconic actors, mesmerising music, engaging storytelling, thrilling action sequences and much more. Spanning various genres, such as drama, romance, and inspiring biographies, the best South Indian films have been crowd-pullers for all kinds of viewers, raking in high IMDb ratings as well.

Owing to such marvellous portrayals on the big screen, South Indian movies have created their own fanbase worldwide. So much so that in 2022, the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR made the world dance to the tunes of “Naatu Naatu”. The Telugu-language track, composed by M.M. Keeravani, bagged the 2023 Oscar for Best Original Song. Such a milestone achievement further propelled South Indian films on the global map.

The stars of South Indian movies

South Indian cinema has a breed of iconic actors who have earned laurels from the world over. From legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi to contemporary stars like Suriya, Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, these actors have delivered outstanding performances that have turned movies into classics.

Whether it is Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada or Telugu-language films, the South Indian entertainment industry has made exemplary contributions towards the growth of the Indian film fraternity. Under directors like Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Atlee and Rajeev Menon, movies become a celebration of hard-hitting real-life stories. Be it portraying the life of Captain GR Gopinath in Soorarai Pottru (2020), depicting communal riots of the ‘90s in Bombay (1995) or showcasing grand scenes in mythical movies like Baahubali (2015 and 2017), every title is a cinematic delight.

Further enhancing the experience for cine-goers are composers such as AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani and Devi Sri Prasad who render soulful background scores to these iconic films. If the movie buff in you wants to revisit the best South Indian movies ever made, this list will help you find the highest-rated titles according to IMDb.

These are some of the best South Indian movies ranked by IMDb