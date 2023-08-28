Looking for a good Tamil thriller movie to watch? Check out these 10 excellent flicks

In the past few years, the ever-booming Tamil cinema has managed to impress the audience nationwide with the amazing content that they have to offer. With thriller movies like Soorari Pottru (2020), Vikram Vedha (2017) and Kamal Haasan’s comeback movie titled Vikram (2022), there is no doubt that Tamil cinema is offering some of the best thriller movies one can watch. Anyone new to this genre is surely to fall in love with the world of Tamil thrillers and keep coming back for more.
What makes these movies one of the best in the genre is the fact that these movies often push the boundaries of storytelling and offer unique and innovative narratives. Tamil filmmakers are known for their creativity in crafting suspenseful and engaging plots that keep the audience guessing till the end. Some of the best Tamil thriller movies present fresh perspectives and explore unconventional themes, making them stand out from mainstream cinema.
Some of the best Tamil crime thriller movies we can list include titles like Saaho (2019), Hey Ram (2000), Vikram (2022), and Kaithi (2019) to name a few. Netflix is one streaming platform that backs several amazing latest Tamil thriller movies. These films manage to strike a balance between thrilling moments and emotional depth, and explore complex human emotions, motivations, and moral dilemmas, which resonate with the audience on a deeper level. These thriller movies also feature well-rounded characters with nuanced performances, allowing viewers to connect with their struggles and experiences.
If you wish to explore this genre and get introduced to good regional films, we recommend you to watch these 10 best thriller movies in Tamil for a great experience.
Add these best thriller movies in Tamil available on Netflix to your list
1 /10
Directed by: Mysskin
Cast: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkumar Pitchumani, Renuka, Singampuli, Ram, Aadukalam Naren, Shaji Chen
Release date: 24 January 2020
Synopsis: The film revolves around a visually impaired man who attempts to save his lover from a serial killer. The story follows him trying to find a clue to nab the serial killer who has murdered 13 women already. This is one of the best Tamil thriller movies that you can stream on Netflix.
2 /10
Directed by: Thiagarajan Kumararaja
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan
Release date: 29 March 2019
Synopsis: Super Deluxe is a multi-narrative thriller that weaves together four interconnected stories. The film narrates the story of a couple trying to get rid of a dead body, a young boy and his estranged father, a son-mother duo and a religious man who starts questioning his beliefs. The protagonists in each of the four stories start questioning their beliefs because of several unexpected occurrences.
More about the film: The film was screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival in North America, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
3 /10
Directed by: G.N.R. Kumaravelan
Cast: Arun Vijay, Pallak Lalwani, Kaali Venkat, R. N. R. Manohar, Baby Desina
Release date: 16 September 2022
Synopsis: The story revolves around police Sub-inspector, Paari Venkat and his wife, Madhangi. She suddenly goes missing which makes Paari investigate the case. He finds out that his wife was raped and killed which sets Paari on a mission to punish the killers.
4 /10
Directed by: Ashwin Saravanan
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla, Sanchana Natarajan, Ramya Sub
Release date: 14 June 2019
Synopsis: Game Over is a psychological thriller that revolves around a traumatised woman who is haunted by a series of mysterious events. The film explores themes of trauma, survival, and the power of the human spirit as the protagonist tries to overcome her fears.
More about the film: The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The film was also dubbed in Hindi and was presented by Anurag Kashyap.
5 /10
Directed by: Chakri Toleti
Cast: Nayanthara, Bhumika Chawla, Pratap K. Pothen, Rohini Hattangadi
Release date: 9 August 2019
Synopsis: The movie follows Shruthi, a deaf and mute orphan girl who gets adopted by a millionaire based in the UK. She reaches London after the death of her adopted mother, only to get entangled in a dangerous home invasion. A strange masked man tries to kill her in order to get his hands on all her property. However, she manages to save herself and reaches the hospital after the masked man escapes the scene. The film leaves you at a point where you don’t get to know whether Shruthi dies or what the true identity of the masked man was.
More about the film: The film was remade again by Toleti in Hindi as Khamoshi.
6 /10
Directed by: Manoj Beedha
Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Vishagan Vanangamudi, Anisha Ambrose, Chandini Tamilarasan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, Azhagam Perumal
Release date: 7 September 2018
Synopsis: The story revolves around a woman’s murder where her neighbour is suspected as the offender. While the police tries to solve the case, a journalist tries to use this murder to attract an inaccessible gangster and get a scoop from him.
7 /10
Directed by: Nizar Shafi
Cast: Havish, Rahman, Nandita Swetha, Regina Cassandra
Release date: 5 June 2019
Synopsis: The film follows a police inspector’s quest to find the real identity of a man named Karthik after three women claim to have a mysterious connection with him. As the story unfolds, deep secrets about these women come up, leaving everyone shocked.
More about the film: The film started production as a Telugu film, but the film became bilingual after the producer expressed his interest in a Tamil version.
8 /10
Directed by: Sarjun KM
Cast: Sathyaraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sudeep, Vivek Rajgopal, Yogi Babu
Release date: 24 August 2018
Synopsis: A poor uncle-nephew duo decide to abduct a young rich girl for ransom. The two kidnap a girl named Swetha who later finds out that it was her lover who had kidnapped her. Chaos ensues as a search begins to find Swetha. The end of this film is too ironic to be missed.
More about the film: This story is inspired by The Disappearance of Alice Creed movie.
9 /10
Directed by: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Karthi, Jyothika, Sathyaraj, Nikhila Vimal, Anson Paul, Bala, Sowcar Janaki, Seetha
Release date: 20 December 2019
Synopsis: The story revolves around Parvathy, who is happy to find out that her brother, Saravanan, who has been missing for 15 years, is in Goa. However, the truth is far different from what Parvathy believes.
More about the film: In 10 days, the film grossed around USD 2 million approx. (INR 19 crore) only in Tamil Nadu.
10 /10
Directed by: Vetrimaaran
Cast: Dinesh, Anandhi, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kishore, Pradheesh Raj, Silambarasan Rathnasamy
Release date: 5 February 2016
Synopsis: The film revolves around the lives of two men before and after being thrown into a kafkaesque scenario in which they get tormented for a confession in a theft case.
More about the film: The film premiered in the Orrizonti (Horizons) section of the 72nd Venice Film Festival, where it won the Amnesty International Italia Award.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb