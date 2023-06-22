10 best Wes Anderson movies to watch according to IMDb ratings

Anyone who has even the slightest interest in cinema, very well knows Wes Anderson and his unique style of filmmaking. And thanks to the popular Wes Anderson trend on Instagram, anyone who did not know about the prolific filmmaker, is now aware of his creative genius. Wes Anderson started working on films in 1996 when his first film Bottle Rocket released in theatres. His work was instantly recognised by the audience, and he became a household name in no time. Interestingly, the character of his work has remained intact ever since, with each movie having marvellous ratings on IMDb as well.
Some of the best Wes Anderson movies are loved by the audience for their symmetrical compositions, vibrant colour palettes, and carefully designed sets. His films create a visually stunning and immersive experience for the audience with characters that are often eccentric, yet relatable. And despite their whimsical and comedic elements, Wes Anderson’s films often explore deeper themes and emotions. The filmmaker skilfully balances humour and melancholy, capturing the complexities of human relationships and the bittersweet moments of life.
The filmmaker is now all set to bring the same magic with a new movie. This Friday, a new Wes Anderson movie titled Asteroid City is releasing in theatres in India and worldwide. The film stars Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Hope Davis, and Jeffrey Wright among many others, and is one of the most anticipated movies of the well. So, while we wait for this Friday release to arrive in cinemas, let’s take a look at the ten best Wes Anderson movies that you can watch based on their IMDb ratings.
Ten best Wes Anderson movies to watch for an immersive journey into his creative world
Wes Anderson’s combination of visual artistry, memorable characters, storytelling, and creative vision has solidified his status as a great filmmaker. Many filmmakers and artists have been inspired by his visual aesthetics and storytelling techniques, leading to a wave of films that draw from his unique sensibilities.
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Tom Wilkinson, Owen Wilson, Tony Revolori
Release Date: 7 March 2014
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Synopsis: Set in the fictional European country of Zubrowka, the film follows the adventures of a legendary concierge and his apprentice amidst the chaos surrounding a stolen painting and a murder.
More about the film: The film was nominated for nine awards at the 87th Academy Awards including Best Picture. It won four awards at the ceremony.
Voice cast: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson
Release Date: 13 November 2009
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Synopsis: Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book, this stop-motion animated film tells the story of a clever fox who outsmarts three mean-spirited farmers in order to save his clan while also trying to provide for his family.
More about the film: The film received Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score. It lost both the titles to Disney’s Up.
Cast: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward.
Release Date: 25 May 2012
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Synopsis: This whimsical tale follows an orphan boy (Gilman) who escapes from a scouting camp. He meets his pen pal and love interest, a girl with aggressive dispositions (Hayward). The two young misfits run away together to live life away from everyone. This prompts a search party led by a determined scoutmaster and the girl’s parents, all set against the backdrop of a New England island in the 1960s.
More about the film: The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy.
Cast: Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Kunichi Nomura, Tilda Swinton, Ken Watanabe, Akira Ito, Greta Gerwig, Akira Takayama, Frances McDormand, F. Murray Abraham
Release Date: 23 March 2018
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Synopsis: In a dystopian future in Japan, where dogs have been banished to an isolated island due to a “canine flu” outbreak, a young boy embarks on a mission to find his beloved pet with the help of a group of exiled dogs.
More about the film: The film received two nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, for Best Animated Feature and Best Score.
Cast: Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson
Release Date: 14 December 2001
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Synopsis: This dark comedic drama follows the dysfunctional Tenenbaum family where three gifted siblings encounter tremendous success in youth and even greater dissatisfaction and loss in adulthood. The children’s father, Royal Tenenbaum, who left them when they were kids, returns to them after they have grown up. He claims that he was terminally ill and tries to reconcile with his children and ex-wife.
More about the film: Gene Hackman won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film. The screenwriters were also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Olivia Williams, Bill Murray, Brian Cox, Seymour Cassel. Mason Gamble
Release Date: 11 December 1998
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Synopsis: The film follows Max Fischer, an ambitious and eccentric high school student studying at Rushmore Academy. He gets involved in a romantic triangle with a teacher and a wealthy industrialist in this coming-of-age comedy.
More about the film: Wes Anderson won the Best Director award and Murray won the Best Supporting Male award at the 1999 Independent Spirit Awards.
Cast: Owen Wilson, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Michael Gambon, Jeff Goldblum, Anjelica Huston, Bud Cor
Release Date: 25 December 2004
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Synopsis: Steve Zissou is an eccentric oceanographer, who sets out on a journey to hunt down the elusive jaguar shark that killed his partner. The film blends adventure, comedy, and a touch of melancholy.
More about the film: The film was a box office flop at the time of its release, but gained a cult following after a decade.
Cast: Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston
Release Date: 26 October 2007
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Synopsis: Three estranged brothers reunite for a train journey across India a year after their father’s funeral. Along the way, they encounter various adventures and attempt to reconnect with each other.
More about the film: Wes Anderson’s movie titled Hotel Chevalier acts as a prologue to this film.
Cast: Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Henry Winkler, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Christoph Waltz, Rupert Friend
Release Date: 22 October 2021
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Synopsis: This anthology film is set in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It brings to life three stories published in a magazine. With a star-studded cast, Anderson weaves together tales of art, love, and politics in his signature fashion.
More about the film: The French Dispatch premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 12 July 2021.
Cast: Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, Robert Musgrave, Andrew Wilson, Lumi Cavazos, James Caan
Release Date: 21 February 1996
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Synopsis: Wes Anderson’s debut film follows a trio of inept but charming friends who plan and execute a series of small-time heists. The movie showcases Anderson’s unique style and introduces the audience to his quirky characters.
More about the film: Martin Scorsese named Bottle Rocket as one of his top-ten favourite films of the 1990s.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
