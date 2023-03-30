facebook
Home > Entertainment > Movies > Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer declared as an ‘action dynamite’
Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer declared as an ‘action dynamite’
Entertainment
30 Mar 2023 10:10 AM

Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer declared as an ‘action dynamite’

Ananya Swaroop

Ajay Devgn has directed three movies so far including U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. His last directorial was a massive hit, raising the anticipation for his next. Soon after the success of Runway 34, Devgn announced his next directorial, an adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film titled Kaithi. The Tamil movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and after looking at the positive reviews on Twitter, we can safely establish that Bholaa is also going to be a super hit film.

Apart from directing the film, Ajay Devgn is also producing and acting in the film. The movie also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan are also expected to make special appearances in the film.

What is Bholaa about?

The film revolves around Bholaa who is out of prison after serving ten years of jail. His first mission is to finally go home and meet his young daughter. However, little does he know that life has a different plan for him. Our protagonist faces a pathway full of tumultuous roadblocks, with death lurking around each crossroad.

Not just the story, but fans are also impressed by the music of the film. Several reviews about Bholaa also mentioned the great music that the film consists of. The credit for this feat goes to Ravi Basrur, the composer of the film. The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. The songs in the film include titles like Nazar Lag Jayegi, Aadha Main Aadhi Vo, Paan Dukaniya and Dil Hai Bholaa. The songs were released during the promotions of Bholaa and got great reviews from the audience.

Bholaa review: Here’s what got the Twitterati talking

The film is backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa is running in theatres starting today, so go book your tickets right away.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb

Movie Review Tabu Ajay Devgn Bholaa
Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer declared as an ‘action dynamite’

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.