Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer declared as an ‘action dynamite’

Ajay Devgn has directed three movies so far including U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. His last directorial was a massive hit, raising the anticipation for his next. Soon after the success of Runway 34, Devgn announced his next directorial, an adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film titled Kaithi. The Tamil movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and after looking at the positive reviews on Twitter, we can safely establish that Bholaa is also going to be a super hit film.

Apart from directing the film, Ajay Devgn is also producing and acting in the film. The movie also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan are also expected to make special appearances in the film.

What is Bholaa about?

The film revolves around Bholaa who is out of prison after serving ten years of jail. His first mission is to finally go home and meet his young daughter. However, little does he know that life has a different plan for him. Our protagonist faces a pathway full of tumultuous roadblocks, with death lurking around each crossroad.

Not just the story, but fans are also impressed by the music of the film. Several reviews about Bholaa also mentioned the great music that the film consists of. The credit for this feat goes to Ravi Basrur, the composer of the film. The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. The songs in the film include titles like Nazar Lag Jayegi, Aadha Main Aadhi Vo, Paan Dukaniya and Dil Hai Bholaa. The songs were released during the promotions of Bholaa and got great reviews from the audience.

Bholaa review: Here’s what got the Twitterati talking

My POV towards #AjayDevgn‘s direction changed after his brilliance in #Runway34 and now it goes even bigger with #Bholaa.

A wholesome theatrical experience with good occupancy in the morning show!! Interval tak – 4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐💪 pic.twitter.com/XwrMgWOaeS — FILMYTweet 🐦 (@Filmybird000) March 30, 2023

#Bholaa is brilliant movie mass action superb story #Ajaydevgan excellent acting overall best watch theatre experience

⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/lRA1nkJvYl — Aman pandey (@Amanpan53411696) March 30, 2023

#BholaaReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Bholaa is AN ACTION DYNAMITE loaded with heart warming emotions, Seeti Maar Dialogues & profoundly engaging screenplay. pic.twitter.com/b55mzwTuGi — Being istiyak (@Isteyak76845237) March 30, 2023

#BholaaReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Bholaa is AN ACTION DYNAMITE loaded with heart warming emotions, Seeti Maar Dialogues & profoundly engaging screenplay. There are plenty of Fantastically designed awe-inspiring action sequences which’ll get thunderous response from Mass audience.… pic.twitter.com/ZdGsM7fIp6 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 30, 2023

#Bholaa 4*/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Pure RAW ACTION FILM, with a strong emotional background,Complete paisa Wasool Material #AjayDevgn Action takes this film to another level…. #Tabu shines again, #DeepakDobriyal looks EVIL Screenplay & execution Fabulous #BholaaReview #BholaaInCinemas.. pic.twitter.com/gmdv3MzQqP — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 30, 2023

#Bholaa Review#BholaaIn3D is a Mass Entertainer with Series of Massive Action Blocks. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s #AjayDevgn‘s Best Directorial till date, in reference of Action and emotions. Set around Eastern UP (i.e. Varanasi, Lalganj), #Bholaa shows the best visual, character details… pic.twitter.com/p01FJPnXoq — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) March 30, 2023

The film is backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa is running in theatres starting today, so go book your tickets right away.

